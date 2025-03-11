Houston’s 007 Gala Quantum Leaps Its Way To a $2.6 Million Plus Night — Inside HMNS’ Secret Agent Wonderland

The Grand Bevy at the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala (Photo by Mike Rathke)

The 1965 Jaguar was donated to the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala auction by Stephanie & Frank Tsuru. Photo by Mike Rathke)

What: The Houston Museum of Natural Science “Quantum of Science” gala

Where: The Houston Museum of Natural Science

PC Moment: The highlight of this Houston Museum of Natural Science evening was the final tally of proceeds which surpassed $2.6 million a considerable jump from last year’s proceeds of $1.84 million and even more than the previous record of $2.3 million in 2023. Applause, applause for the chairs — generous philanthropists Dr. Mary and Ron Neal, who helmed a night that saw a turnout of more than 500 HMNS supporters.

In its beautiful tradition, following cocktails in the HMNS Grand Hall, everyone dined across the various exhibits of the museum. City Kitchen served its topnotch dinner to the black-tie throng, which perched at tables set up in locations including the Matter & Motion Hall, the Morian Hall of Paleontology, the spectacular Morian Overlook, the intriguing Morian Cabinet of Curiosities, and the profound Wiess Energy Hall.

The dining areas were decorated by Blooming Gallery.

The evening’s entertainment included casino games from Houston Premier Casino Events, playful photography in the Marco Wang photo booth, sampling specialty cocktails from the Grand Bevy and bidding on the Houston museum’s always notable silent auction items. Among the leading items were the 1965 Jaguar E-Type Coupe donated by Stephanie and Frank Tsuru and a 7-foot-tall replica skull cast of the museum’s Triceratops named Lane.

Musical acts featured Scott Nicholson Dueling Pianos provided by Gulf Coast Entertainment.

PC Seen: Houston Museum of Natural Science president and CEO Joel A. Bartsch and wife Susanne, Michelle and Alan Smith, Bobbie Nau, Patty and T. Mark Kelly, Kelly and Bill Montgomery, Dr. Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Carolyn and Jake Sabat, Garry Tanner, Caroline and Jack Williams, Monica and Fox Benton, Liane and Marty Phillips, Marianne and Neil Duffin, Laura and Dr. Mike Sweeney, Anne and Stephen Brollier, and Carrie and Tom Field, and Lori and David LePori.