Houston’s $3.8 Million Future Night Turns Into a Stardust Fantasy With Magical Cocktails — HMNS Brings It Back
Classic Arcade Favorites and Retro SoundsBY Shelby Hodge //
Cocktail hour at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala left a futuristic impression. (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
Chase & Kirby Edmunds, George Strake, Jacob Crawford, Lauren Paine at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
T. Mark Kelly, Joel Bartsch, Al Walker at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Audrey Selber, Kendall McCord, Jennifer Savery at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bob Gwin, Candice Sanchez at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris & Cynde Stavros at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Darci & Eric Vazquez at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
Frank Tsuru at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dining amid the dinosaurs only at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The 1965 Jaguar XKE in the Houston Museum of Natural Science 's gala silent auction.
Steve & Joella Mach at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
James & Katie Register, Ron & Mary Neal at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz )
Joe Savery, Peter Selber, Trey McCord, and George Strake at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Justin & The SwingBeats Band perform at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kamile Prochaska, Ali Leger at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
Lisa O'Leary, Mary Helen Bowden, Chandos Epley at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Making magic with cocktails at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
Mary Helen & Pete Bowden at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nancy & David Pustka at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
Patty & T. Mark Kelly on the dance floor at the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala.
Fancy rocks in a box — a curated collection of 15 museum quality minerals in the gala auction.
Showgirls add to the fun at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Justin & the SwingBeats at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
By the time the final martini had made its way down the ice sculpture sluice and the lights had dimmed on the rocking after-party, the Houston Museum of Natural Science “Futurama! A Stardust Fantasy” gala had smashed all records with proceeds reaching a whopping $3.8 million. Organizers credited the windfall in part the first The Vault Auction filled with gemstones and minerals.
With a decorative hint at Back to the Future and the screening of The Jetsons cartoons during the after-party, the tableau ricocheted the 350 supporters across the millenniums. The crowd dined on City Kitchen food amid the life-sized dinosaurs in the Morian Hall of Paleontology. They tried their skills in a retro playground outfitted with classic arcade favorites like Donkey Kong, glowing pinball machines and retro pool tables. And they danced to the retro pop sounds of Justin & the SwingBeats in the Las Vegas inspired Flamingo Lounge.
Rather than a time traveling DeLorean, a 1965 Jaguar XKE Series I 4.2 Coupe in the silent auction tempted as a sexy throwback, the dream car contributed by Stephanie and Frank Tsuru.
As has been tradition with this interactive gala, Los Angeles-based Magic and Cocktails elevated the bar experience with a fusion of craft mixology and playful sleight-of-hand entertainment. Their signature libations fueled the after-party, adding a touch of spectacle to the late-night celebration. The four-foot high rocket ship ice sculpture, through which the martinis flowed, served as a striking focal point as everyone entered the after party.
Hats off to chairs Randa and Charlie Williams, the son and daughter-in-law of philanthropist Margaret Alkek Williams, and museum director Joel Bartsch and his wife Susanne.
PC Seen: Mary and Ron Neal, Patty and T. Mark Kelly, Caroline and Jack Williams, Nancy and David Pustka, Cynde and Chris Stravros, Mary Helen and Pete Bowden, Nancy and David Pustka, Meg and Dick Weekley, Al Walker, Joella and Steve Mach, Monica and Fox Benton, Lisa and Mike O’Leary, and Chandos and Ike Epley.