Houston’s $3.8 Million Future Night Turns Into a Stardust Fantasy With Magical Cocktails — HMNS Brings It Back

Cocktail Hour_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
Chase and Kirby Edmunds, George Strake, and Jacob Crawford, Lauren Paine_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
T. Mark Kelly, Joel Bartsch, and Al Walker_HMNS photographer, Mike Rathke
Will Lee, Britton Daugbjerg, Ella Fertitta and Jason Fertitta_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Audrey Selber, Kendall McCord, Jennifer Savery_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Bob Gwin and Candice Sanchez_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
Chris and Cynde Stavros_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Darci and Eric Vazquez _HMNS photographer, Mike Rathke
Frank Tsuru_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Guest Tables in the Morian Hall of Paleontology_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Jaguar_XKE_006 and J&D Entertainment Flamingo Girl_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Steve and Joella Mach_Daniel Ortiz Photography
James and Katie Register, Ron and Mary Neal_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Joe Savery, Peter Selber, Trey McCord, and George Strake_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Justin & The SwingBeats Band_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Kamile Prochaska and Ali Leger_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
Lisa O_Leary, Mary Helen Bowden, Chandos Epley_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Magic & Cocktails_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
Mary Helen Bowden and Pete Bowden_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Nancy Pustka and David Pustka_HMNS photographer, Mike Rathke
Patty and T. Mark Kelly_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Rocks in a Box Curated Selection of 15 Minerals in Museum Quality Case_Daniel Ortiz Photgraphy
Houston Sign Maker LED Sign and J&D Entertainment Flamingo Girl_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Cocktail Hour Quartet Gulf Coast Entertainment – Justin & The SwingBeats_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
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Cocktail hour at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala left a futuristic impression. (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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Chase & Kirby Edmunds, George Strake, Jacob Crawford, Lauren Paine at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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T. Mark Kelly, Joel Bartsch, Al Walker at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Audrey Selber, Kendall McCord, Jennifer Savery at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Bob Gwin, Candice Sanchez at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Chris & Cynde Stavros at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Darci & Eric Vazquez at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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Frank Tsuru at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Dining amid the dinosaurs only at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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The 1965 Jaguar XKE in the Houston Museum of Natural Science 's gala silent auction.

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Steve & Joella Mach at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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James & Katie Register, Ron & Mary Neal at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz )

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Joe Savery, Peter Selber, Trey McCord, and George Strake at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Justin & The SwingBeats Band perform at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Kamile Prochaska, Ali Leger at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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Lisa O'Leary, Mary Helen Bowden, Chandos Epley at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Making magic with cocktails at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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Mary Helen & Pete Bowden at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Nancy & David Pustka at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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Patty & T. Mark Kelly on the dance floor at the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala.

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Fancy rocks in a box — a curated collection of 15 museum quality minerals in the gala auction.

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Showgirls add to the fun at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Justin & the SwingBeats at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

Cocktail Hour_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
Chase and Kirby Edmunds, George Strake, and Jacob Crawford, Lauren Paine_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
T. Mark Kelly, Joel Bartsch, and Al Walker_HMNS photographer, Mike Rathke
Will Lee, Britton Daugbjerg, Ella Fertitta and Jason Fertitta_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Audrey Selber, Kendall McCord, Jennifer Savery_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Bob Gwin and Candice Sanchez_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
Chris and Cynde Stavros_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Darci and Eric Vazquez _HMNS photographer, Mike Rathke
Frank Tsuru_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Guest Tables in the Morian Hall of Paleontology_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Jaguar_XKE_006 and J&D Entertainment Flamingo Girl_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Steve and Joella Mach_Daniel Ortiz Photography
James and Katie Register, Ron and Mary Neal_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Joe Savery, Peter Selber, Trey McCord, and George Strake_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Justin & The SwingBeats Band_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Kamile Prochaska and Ali Leger_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
Lisa O_Leary, Mary Helen Bowden, Chandos Epley_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Magic & Cocktails_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
Mary Helen Bowden and Pete Bowden_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Nancy Pustka and David Pustka_HMNS photographer, Mike Rathke
Patty and T. Mark Kelly_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Rocks in a Box Curated Selection of 15 Minerals in Museum Quality Case_Daniel Ortiz Photgraphy
Houston Sign Maker LED Sign and J&D Entertainment Flamingo Girl_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Cocktail Hour Quartet Gulf Coast Entertainment – Justin & The SwingBeats_HMNS Photographer, Mike Rathke
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s $3.8 Million Future Night Turns Into a Stardust Fantasy With Magical Cocktails — HMNS Brings It Back

Classic Arcade Favorites and Retro Sounds

BY //
Cocktail hour at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala left a futuristic impression. (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
Chase & Kirby Edmunds, George Strake, Jacob Crawford, Lauren Paine at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
T. Mark Kelly, Joel Bartsch, Al Walker at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Audrey Selber, Kendall McCord, Jennifer Savery at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bob Gwin, Candice Sanchez at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris & Cynde Stavros at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Darci & Eric Vazquez at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
Frank Tsuru at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dining amid the dinosaurs only at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The 1965 Jaguar XKE in the Houston Museum of Natural Science 's gala silent auction.
Steve & Joella Mach at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
James & Katie Register, Ron & Mary Neal at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz )
Joe Savery, Peter Selber, Trey McCord, and George Strake at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Justin & The SwingBeats Band perform at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kamile Prochaska, Ali Leger at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
Lisa O'Leary, Mary Helen Bowden, Chandos Epley at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Making magic with cocktails at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
Mary Helen & Pete Bowden at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nancy & David Pustka at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
Patty & T. Mark Kelly on the dance floor at the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala.
Fancy rocks in a box — a curated collection of 15 museum quality minerals in the gala auction.
Showgirls add to the fun at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Justin & the SwingBeats at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)
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Cocktail hour at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala left a futuristic impression. (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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Chase & Kirby Edmunds, George Strake, Jacob Crawford, Lauren Paine at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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T. Mark Kelly, Joel Bartsch, Al Walker at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Audrey Selber, Kendall McCord, Jennifer Savery at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Bob Gwin, Candice Sanchez at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Chris & Cynde Stavros at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Darci & Eric Vazquez at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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Frank Tsuru at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Dining amid the dinosaurs only at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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The 1965 Jaguar XKE in the Houston Museum of Natural Science 's gala silent auction.

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Steve & Joella Mach at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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James & Katie Register, Ron & Mary Neal at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz )

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Joe Savery, Peter Selber, Trey McCord, and George Strake at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Justin & The SwingBeats Band perform at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Kamile Prochaska, Ali Leger at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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Lisa O'Leary, Mary Helen Bowden, Chandos Epley at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Making magic with cocktails at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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Mary Helen & Pete Bowden at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Nancy & David Pustka at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

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Patty & T. Mark Kelly on the dance floor at the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala.

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Fancy rocks in a box — a curated collection of 15 museum quality minerals in the gala auction.

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Showgirls add to the fun at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Justin & the SwingBeats at the Houston Museum of Natural Science 'Futurama!' gala (Photo by HMNS photographer Mike Rathke)

By the time the final martini had made its way down the ice sculpture sluice and the lights had dimmed on the rocking after-party, the Houston Museum of Natural Science “Futurama! A Stardust Fantasy” gala had smashed all records with proceeds reaching a whopping $3.8 million. Organizers credited the windfall in part the first The Vault Auction filled with gemstones and minerals.

Audrey Selber, Kendall McCord, Jennifer Savery_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Audrey Selber, Kendall McCord, Jennifer Savery at the Houston Museum of Natural Science ‘Futurama!’ gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

With a decorative hint at Back to the Future and the screening of The Jetsons cartoons during the after-party, the tableau ricocheted the 350 supporters across the millenniums. The crowd dined on City Kitchen food amid the life-sized dinosaurs in the Morian Hall of Paleontology. They tried their skills in a retro playground outfitted with classic arcade favorites like Donkey Kong, glowing pinball machines and retro pool tables. And they danced to the retro pop sounds of Justin & the SwingBeats in the Las Vegas inspired Flamingo Lounge.

Will Lee, Britton Daugbjerg, Ella Fertitta and Jason Fertitta_Daniel Ortiz Photography
at the Houston Museum of Natural Science ‘Futurama!’ gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rather than a time traveling DeLorean, a 1965 Jaguar XKE Series I 4.2 Coupe in the silent auction tempted as a sexy throwback, the dream car contributed by Stephanie and Frank Tsuru.

As has been tradition with this interactive gala, Los Angeles-based Magic and Cocktails elevated the bar experience with a fusion of craft mixology and playful sleight-of-hand entertainment. Their signature libations fueled the after-party, adding a touch of spectacle to the late-night celebration. The four-foot high rocket ship ice sculpture, through which the martinis flowed, served as a striking focal point as everyone entered the after party.

Joe Savery, Peter Selber, Trey McCord, and George Strake_Daniel Ortiz Photography
Joe Savery, Peter Selber, Trey McCord, and George Strake at the Houston Museum of Natural Science ‘Futurama!’ gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hats off to chairs Randa and Charlie Williams, the son and daughter-in-law of philanthropist Margaret Alkek Williams, and museum director Joel Bartsch and his wife Susanne.

PC Seen: Mary and Ron Neal, Patty and T. Mark Kelly, Caroline and Jack Williams, Nancy and David Pustka, Cynde and Chris Stravros, Mary Helen and Pete Bowden, Nancy and David Pustka, Meg and Dick Weekley, Al Walker, Joella and Steve Mach, Monica and Fox Benton, Lisa and Mike O’Leary, and Chandos and Ike Epley.

The Allen

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The Birdsall Residences

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6901 Hunters Glen Road
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$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
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FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
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$3,899,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
11219 Leachman Circle
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FOR SALE

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$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11219 Leachman Circle
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
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FOR SALE

4428 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,110,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
3216 Glade Road
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FOR SALE

3216 Glade Road
Colleyville, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3216 Glade Road
5420 Surrey Circle
Devonshire
FOR SALE

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Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
5420 Surrey Circle
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University Park
FOR SALE

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Dallas, TX

$7,395,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
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3504 Cornell Avenue
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FOR SALE

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$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4085 Amherst Avenue
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FOR SALE

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$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mindy Robbins
This property is listed by: Mindy Robbins (214) 282-1977 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
5525 Charlestown Drive
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FOR SALE

5525 Charlestown Drive
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$2,625,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5525 Charlestown Drive
4700 Dorset Road
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FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
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$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
1918 Olive Street #402
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #402
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$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Beth Gilbert
This property is listed by: Beth Gilbert (214) 444-4176 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #402
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