Houston Park Advocates Party In the Great Outdoors With Local Music Stars — Two Very Green Scenes

DJ Cleo Fox spins tunes the Urban Green ‘Gardens & Goblets’ fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by J. Vince Photography)
Stephanie Samuels, Raphael Fernandez, Sandra McCoy
Event cochairs Crystin Pactor and Jilianne Scamperle
Anna McGrath, Patrick Jackson, Annalise Jackson
Patti Maloney and Ali Mills
Nicole Graf Trapezountious and Jennifer Howard
Derrick Shore and Brandon Bourque
Nell Reed and Lauren Winfield
Elizabeth Groenewold, Gabrielle Simon, Logan Diskin, Daniel Bowen and Lakin Petz
Gabrielle and Charles Young
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Katherine Orellana Ross
Camillia Loredo, Jamie Quirk
Will Mitchell, Katie Murphy
Karen Milligan, Shikha Hansen, Lisa Madry
Yard games
Ben Chavez
Dee Bolton, Rachelle Mian
Green space at Autry Park
Jeff Hopkins, Bernadette Tolentino
Kelsey Baird, Randy Patterson
LuAnn and Robert Daniel
Mary Matl, Jed Dvoracek
Matt Harris, Judy Nyquist, Laura Jones, Tara McNeill
Sarah Hufft, Michael Lew
DJ Cleo Fox spins tunes the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Stephanie Samuels, Raphael Fernandez, Sandra McCoy at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' chairs Crystin Pactor and Julianne Scamperle at McGovern Centennial Gardens in Hermann Park. (Photo by J. Vince Photography

Anna McGrath, Patrick Jackson, Annalise Jackson at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Patti Maloney, Ali Mills at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Nicole Graf Trapezountious, Jennifer LeGrand Howard at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Derrick Shore & Brandon Bourque at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Nell Reed, Lauren Winfield at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Elizabeth Groenewold, Gabrielle Simon, Logan Diskin, Daniel Bowen and Lakin Petz at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Gabrielle & Charles Young at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell,Katherine Orellana Ross at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Camilla Loredo, Jamie Quirk at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Will Mitchell, Katie Murphy at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Karen Milligan, Shikha Hansen, Lisa Madry at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Yard games at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens

Ben Chavez performs at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Dee Bolton, Rachelle Mian at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Guests gather at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Jeff Hopkins, Bernadette Tolentino at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Kelsey Baird, Randy Patterson at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

LuAnn & Robert Daniel at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Mary Matl, Jed Dvoracek at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Matt Harris, Judy Nyquist, Laura Jones, Tara McNeill at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Sarah Huff, Michael Lew at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Houston Park Advocates Party In the Great Outdoors With Local Music Stars — Two Very Green Scenes

Urban Green Young Professionals and Buffalo Bayou Backers Keep Things Wild

06.12.24
DJ Cleo Fox spins tunes the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Stephanie Samuels, Raphael Fernandez, Sandra McCoy at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' chairs Crystin Pactor and Julianne Scamperle at McGovern Centennial Gardens in Hermann Park. (Photo by J. Vince Photography

Anna McGrath, Patrick Jackson, Annalise Jackson at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Patti Maloney, Ali Mills at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Nicole Graf Trapezountious, Jennifer LeGrand Howard at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Derrick Shore & Brandon Bourque at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Nell Reed, Lauren Winfield at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Elizabeth Groenewold, Gabrielle Simon, Logan Diskin, Daniel Bowen and Lakin Petz at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Gabrielle & Charles Young at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell,Katherine Orellana Ross at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Camilla Loredo, Jamie Quirk at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Will Mitchell, Katie Murphy at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Karen Milligan, Shikha Hansen, Lisa Madry at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Yard games at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens

Ben Chavez performs at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Dee Bolton, Rachelle Mian at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Guests gather at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Jeff Hopkins, Bernadette Tolentino at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Kelsey Baird, Randy Patterson at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

LuAnn & Robert Daniel at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Mary Matl, Jed Dvoracek at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Matt Harris, Judy Nyquist, Laura Jones, Tara McNeill at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Sarah Huff, Michael Lew at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

In between the late spring rain showers, two of Houston’s leading park-focused groups independently took to the great outdoors for a bit of al fresco fundraising. Hermann Park Conservancy’s Urban Green Young Professionals gathered at Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion in the McGovern Centennial Gardens for “Gardens & Goblets” while the Buffalo Bayou Partnership hosted “Cocktails in Bloom” at Autry Park.

Crystin Pactor and Jilianne Scamperle chaired the Urban Green event that saw 11 food and beverage entities competing for favorite cocktail and favorite mocktail honors with a panel of judges voting on the faves and the 200 attendees voting on the People’s Choice awards.

Matt Harris, Judy Nyquist, Laura Jones, Tara McNeill at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership 'Cocktails in Bloom' event at Autry Park (Buffalo Bayou Partnership photo)

Adding to the festive note was DJ Cleo Fox who not only spun discs but played the saxophone as she sashayed through the youthful throng.

Hermann Park Conservancy president and CEO Doreen Stoller joined the party where familiar faces included Roslyn Bazelle Mitchell, Jennifer LeGrand Howard, Katherine Orellana Ross and Astros senior front-end developer Charles Young and wife Gabrielle.

Cocktails in Bloom

A festive clutch in colorful springtime attire gathered in Hanover’s Allen Parkway development Autry Park, located across Allen Parkway from Buffalo Bayou Park, for an evening of sipping Bluebonnet gin and tonics from Giant Texas Distillers and Tipsy Treats cocktails while enjoying tasty bites from Monarch Hospitality and Thai Tail.

Derrick Shore & Brandon Bourque at the Urban Green 'Gardens & Goblets' fundraiser at McGovern Centennial Gardens (Photo by J. Vince Photography)

Welcoming guests was Buffalo Bayou Partnership president Anne Olson, who then introduced the multitalented pianist and singer Ben Chavez. The local talent took requests from the crowd for a lively pop-up piano bar performance.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership supporters in the mix included Chris Bilton, Judy Nyquist, Adrienne and Willson Ropp, Erin Patterson, Kara and Ulises Vidal, Mary Ann and Mark Miller, Wendy Craven, David Robinson, Michele and Paul Marvin, Stephanie and Rich Langenstein, Jennifer and Ben McClure, Kari Dagley, Vivian Ho and Richard Boylan.

