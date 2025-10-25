Houston Parks Push Brings Mayor John Whitmire On a Mission Of Gratitude — With $790,000 Raised For a Greener City
Sticking Up For The Trees Despite Public Funding ChallengesBY Shelby Hodge //
What: Houston Parks Board (HPB) annual luncheon
Where: In a party tent on Avenida de las Americas
PC Moment: There were several highlights to the Houston Park Board event that raised $790,000 toward the board’s ongoing mission of increasing Houston’s number outdoor spaces that are available to all.
Mayor John Whitmire, expressing much admiration for a job well done, declared it Beth White Day in Houston, honoring the Houston Parks Board president and CEO, who will step down from her post at the end of the year. Whitmire revealed that the one reason he spoke at the luncheon was to publicly thank White for her impact and leadership.
Board chair Cullen Geiselman Muse added to the praise for White and then announced White’s successor Justin Schultz, the current Houston Parks Board chief program officer. His selection was made after a nationwide search for one to fill the position.
The Parkside Chat was also of interest as White and Catherine Nagel, executive director of the national City Parks Alliance, took to the stage. The two discussed public funding challenges and how public-private partnerships have been instrumental in driving the development of Houston’s parks and green space system.
The successful event was chaired by Ann Lents and David Heaney, Brittany and Ryan Jewett, and Dwan and Anthony Thomas. As Lents noted in her remarks, progress is possible only when all parties work together to uplift parks as public spaces that are essential for thriving communities.
Providing a pleasant element of green to the boulevard setting for the luncheon, Houston Parks Board showcased 12 native trees, 55 native shrubs and 50 native forbs from its own nursery.
