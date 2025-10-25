Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Stephen Bayer, Nan McRaven, and Reggie DesRoches (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Parks Push Brings Mayor John Whitmire On a Mission Of Gratitude — With $790,000 Raised For a Greener City

Sticking Up For The Trees Despite Public Funding Challenges

BY //
photography Jenny Antill
Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Stephen Bayer, Nan McRaven, Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Beth Robertson, Laura Chapman, City Council member Sallie Alcorn at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Catherine Nagel, Beth White, Mayor John Whitmire, Cullen Geiselman Muse, Justin Schultz at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Joe & Susie Dilg at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Houston City Council Member Julian Ramirez, Nancy Kinder, Guy Hagstette, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
George & Kathy Britton at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Herman & Aliyya Stude at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Gina & Domingo Barrios at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Jill Jewett, Brittany Jewett, Cathy Chapman, Bianca Alvarado at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Laura & Tom Bacon at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Kathryn Lott, Cara Lambright at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Sandra & Michael Ballases at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Ann Lents & David Heaney at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Anthony & Dwan Thomas at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Bao Long, Laura Chapman, Ann Lents, Kristin Blomquist at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Chris Carlberg, Sarah Abare, George DeMontrond at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
What: Houston Parks Board (HPB) annual luncheon

Where: In a party tent on Avenida de las Americas

PC Moment: There were several highlights to the Houston Park Board event that raised $790,000 toward the board’s ongoing mission of increasing Houston’s number outdoor spaces that are available to all.

Mayor John Whitmire, expressing much admiration for a job well done, declared it Beth White Day in Houston, honoring the Houston Parks Board president and CEO, who will step down from her post at the end of the year. Whitmire revealed that the one reason he spoke at the luncheon was to publicly thank White for her impact and leadership.

Beth Robertson, Laura Chapman, and City Council Member Sallie Alcorn (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Beth Robertson, Laura Chapman, City Council member Sallie Alcorn at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, Courtesy of Houston Parks Board)

Board chair Cullen Geiselman Muse added to the praise  for White and then announced White’s successor Justin Schultz, the current Houston Parks Board chief program officer. His selection was made after a nationwide search for one to fill the position.

The Parkside Chat was also of interest as White and Catherine Nagel, executive director of the national City Parks Alliance, took to the stage. The two discussed public funding challenges and how public-private partnerships have been instrumental in driving the development of Houston’s parks and green space system.

Jesse Dickerman, Sarah Labowitz, Jill Jewett, Dunham Jewett (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jesse Dickerman, Sarah Labowitz, Jill Jewett, Dunham Jewett at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The successful event was chaired by Ann Lents and David Heaney, Brittany and Ryan Jewett, and Dwan and Anthony Thomas. As Lents noted in her remarks, progress is possible only when all parties work together to uplift parks as public spaces that are essential for thriving communities.

Providing a pleasant element of green to the boulevard setting for the luncheon, Houston Parks Board showcased 12 native trees, 55 native shrubs and 50 native forbs from its own nursery.

PC Seen: Nancy Kinder, Beth Robertson, Guy Hagstette, Michael Heckman, Susie and Joe Dilg, Susan Christian, City Council members Joaquin Martinez and  Sallie Alcorn, Kathryn Lott, Chris Ballard, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Bee Dickson, Nan McRaven, Brittany and Ryan Jewett, Jill and Dunham Jewett, Ann Lents and David Heaney, Dwan and Anthony Thomas, Paula Gilmer DesRoches and Reggie DesRoches, George DeMontrond, and Kathy and George Britton.

Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
