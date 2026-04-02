Houston’s New Supersized Party Month — Future CEOs, Million Dollar Nights and Coming Up Roses

CEO Foundation – 2026 Gala _DSC0099
Gilbert & Sullivan Society Gala
Murray and Amy Kalmin & Robin & Rodney Roth (1)
CEO Foundation – Bamrom & Denise Jonathan, Chris Harrington, Melissa Harrington,
Gilbert & Sullivan Society Gala
Doe and Henry Florsheim p[hto by Jacob Power
EMERGE CEO Ashley Cash and EMERGE founder Rick Cruz (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Roslyn Haikin – Bonnie and Marc Kasner
CEO Foundation – 2026 Gala _DSC0460
Dr Bob and Ellen Sanborn photo by Jacob Power 1
CEO FoundationShane Munton, Sidney Overby, Major Pirtle, Tripp Daleo
EMERGE 2026 Honoree Mia Mends and EMERGE Alumna Ruth Beaubrun (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
CEO Foundation -Doug Goff
Dorothy Gibbons and Theresa Einhorn
Lenny and Jenn Bianco photo by Jacob Power
Honoree Joe Kaplan and Member of the Houston City Council Abbie Kamin (1)
Program Chair Jodi Rubenstein, Ball Chair Lizzy Kamkahgi, Auction Co-Chairs Arin and Henry Freedman, President Board of Directors Elizabeth Cohen (1)
Nancy Strohmer, Mitra Woody, and Shelley Cooper
Marissa and Zach Savrick
Ann Kennedy and Geraldine Wise (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Elisa Villanueva Beard and Ann Ziker (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Dr. Elizabeth Bonefas
Brooke Baugh and Ronnie Hagerty
Montserrat Duron and Maria De La Cruz Davila Martinez
Clint and Nina Rand, Doe Florsheim, Rusha and Jay Jayasuriya photo by Wilson Parish
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Charlene Sabongh, CEO founder and president Jackie Pham, Kelly Goff at the CEO Foundation gala held at Minute Maid Park (Photo by Versa Creative)

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Meaghan & Pantelis Karastamiatis perform at the Gilbert & Sullivan Society's gala at Rice University Baker Institute (Photo by Michelle Watson)

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Honoree Murray Kalmin & Amy Kalmin Robin & Rodney Roth at the Jewish Community Center's Children's Scholarship Ball (Photo by Mark Katz Photography)

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CEO Foundation gala chairs Bamrom & Denise Jonathan, Melissa & Chris Harrington (Photo by Versa Creative)

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Clifton Vining, Ashly Evans Vining, Julie Hoetzel, Kellen Schriper at the Gilbert & Sullivan Society's gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

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Chairs Doe & Henry Florsheim at the Children at Risk gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

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EMERGE CEO AShley Cash, EMERGE founder Rick Cruz at the ninth Annual Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Roslyn Haikin, Bonnie & Marc Kasner Program Chair Jodi Rubenstein, Ball Chair Lizzy Kamkahgi, Auction Co-Chairs Arin and Henry Freedman, President Board of Directors Elizabeth Cohen

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Shay & Victor James at the CEO Foundation gala (Photo by Versa Creative)

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Children at Risk president and CEO Dr. Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Shane Munton, Sidney Overby, Major Pirtle, Tripp Daleo at the CEO Foundation gala (Photo by Versa Creative)

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EMERGE 2026 honoree Mia Mends, EMERGE alumna Ruth Beaubrun at EMERGE'S Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Doug Goff at the CEO Foundation gala(Photo by Versa Creative)

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Dorothy Gibbons, Theresa Einhorn at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

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Honoree Joe Kaplan, City Council member Abbie Kamin at the Jewish Community Center's Children's Scholarship Ball (Photo by Mark Katz Photography)

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Program chair Jodi Rubenstein,ball chair Lizzy Kamkahgi, auction co-chairs Arin and Henry Freedman, President Board of Directors Elizabeth Cohenat the Jewish Community Center's Children's Scholarship Ball (Photo by Mark Katz Photography)

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Honoree Nancy Strohmer, chair Mitra Woody, and honoree Shelley Cooper at The Rose's 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' luncheon (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

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Ann Kennedy, Geraldina Wise at EMERGE'S Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Eliza Villaneuva Beard, Ann Ziker at EMERGE'S Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Guest speaker Dr. Elizabeth Bonefas at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

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Brooke Baugh, Ronnie Hagerty at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

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Montserrat Duron, Maria De La Cruz Davila Martinez at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

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Chairs Clint &Nina Rand, Doe Florsheim, Rusha & Jay Jayasuriya at the Children at Risk gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

CEO Foundation – 2026 Gala _DSC0099
Gilbert & Sullivan Society Gala
Murray and Amy Kalmin & Robin & Rodney Roth (1)
CEO Foundation – Bamrom & Denise Jonathan, Chris Harrington, Melissa Harrington,
Gilbert & Sullivan Society Gala
Doe and Henry Florsheim p[hto by Jacob Power
EMERGE CEO Ashley Cash and EMERGE founder Rick Cruz (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Roslyn Haikin – Bonnie and Marc Kasner
CEO Foundation – 2026 Gala _DSC0460
Dr Bob and Ellen Sanborn photo by Jacob Power 1
CEO FoundationShane Munton, Sidney Overby, Major Pirtle, Tripp Daleo
EMERGE 2026 Honoree Mia Mends and EMERGE Alumna Ruth Beaubrun (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
CEO Foundation -Doug Goff
Dorothy Gibbons and Theresa Einhorn
Lenny and Jenn Bianco photo by Jacob Power
Honoree Joe Kaplan and Member of the Houston City Council Abbie Kamin (1)
Program Chair Jodi Rubenstein, Ball Chair Lizzy Kamkahgi, Auction Co-Chairs Arin and Henry Freedman, President Board of Directors Elizabeth Cohen (1)
Nancy Strohmer, Mitra Woody, and Shelley Cooper
Marissa and Zach Savrick
Ann Kennedy and Geraldine Wise (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Elisa Villanueva Beard and Ann Ziker (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Dr. Elizabeth Bonefas
Brooke Baugh and Ronnie Hagerty
Montserrat Duron and Maria De La Cruz Davila Martinez
Clint and Nina Rand, Doe Florsheim, Rusha and Jay Jayasuriya photo by Wilson Parish
Society / The Seen

Houston’s New Supersized Party Month — Future CEOs, Million Dollar Nights and Coming Up Roses

Auctions, Comedians and Emerging Leaders

BY //
Charlene Sabongh, CEO founder and president Jackie Pham, Kelly Goff at the CEO Foundation gala held at Minute Maid Park (Photo by Versa Creative)
Meaghan & Pantelis Karastamiatis perform at the Gilbert & Sullivan Society's gala at Rice University Baker Institute (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Honoree Murray Kalmin & Amy Kalmin Robin & Rodney Roth at the Jewish Community Center's Children's Scholarship Ball (Photo by Mark Katz Photography)
CEO Foundation gala chairs Bamrom & Denise Jonathan, Melissa & Chris Harrington (Photo by Versa Creative)
Clifton Vining, Ashly Evans Vining, Julie Hoetzel, Kellen Schriper at the Gilbert & Sullivan Society's gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Chairs Doe & Henry Florsheim at the Children at Risk gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
EMERGE CEO AShley Cash, EMERGE founder Rick Cruz at the ninth Annual Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Roslyn Haikin, Bonnie & Marc Kasner Program Chair Jodi Rubenstein, Ball Chair Lizzy Kamkahgi, Auction Co-Chairs Arin and Henry Freedman, President Board of Directors Elizabeth Cohen
Shay & Victor James at the CEO Foundation gala (Photo by Versa Creative)
Children at Risk president and CEO Dr. Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shane Munton, Sidney Overby, Major Pirtle, Tripp Daleo at the CEO Foundation gala (Photo by Versa Creative)
EMERGE 2026 honoree Mia Mends, EMERGE alumna Ruth Beaubrun at EMERGE'S Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Doug Goff at the CEO Foundation gala(Photo by Versa Creative)
Dorothy Gibbons, Theresa Einhorn at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)
Honoree Joe Kaplan, City Council member Abbie Kamin at the Jewish Community Center's Children's Scholarship Ball (Photo by Mark Katz Photography)
Program chair Jodi Rubenstein,ball chair Lizzy Kamkahgi, auction co-chairs Arin and Henry Freedman, President Board of Directors Elizabeth Cohenat the Jewish Community Center's Children's Scholarship Ball (Photo by Mark Katz Photography)
Honoree Nancy Strohmer, chair Mitra Woody, and honoree Shelley Cooper at The Rose's 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' luncheon (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)
Ann Kennedy, Geraldina Wise at EMERGE'S Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Eliza Villaneuva Beard, Ann Ziker at EMERGE'S Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Guest speaker Dr. Elizabeth Bonefas at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)
Brooke Baugh, Ronnie Hagerty at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)
Montserrat Duron, Maria De La Cruz Davila Martinez at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)
Chairs Clint &Nina Rand, Doe Florsheim, Rusha & Jay Jayasuriya at the Children at Risk gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
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Charlene Sabongh, CEO founder and president Jackie Pham, Kelly Goff at the CEO Foundation gala held at Minute Maid Park (Photo by Versa Creative)

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Meaghan & Pantelis Karastamiatis perform at the Gilbert & Sullivan Society's gala at Rice University Baker Institute (Photo by Michelle Watson)

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25

Honoree Murray Kalmin & Amy Kalmin Robin & Rodney Roth at the Jewish Community Center's Children's Scholarship Ball (Photo by Mark Katz Photography)

4
25

CEO Foundation gala chairs Bamrom & Denise Jonathan, Melissa & Chris Harrington (Photo by Versa Creative)

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Clifton Vining, Ashly Evans Vining, Julie Hoetzel, Kellen Schriper at the Gilbert & Sullivan Society's gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

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Chairs Doe & Henry Florsheim at the Children at Risk gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

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EMERGE CEO AShley Cash, EMERGE founder Rick Cruz at the ninth Annual Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Roslyn Haikin, Bonnie & Marc Kasner Program Chair Jodi Rubenstein, Ball Chair Lizzy Kamkahgi, Auction Co-Chairs Arin and Henry Freedman, President Board of Directors Elizabeth Cohen

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Shay & Victor James at the CEO Foundation gala (Photo by Versa Creative)

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Children at Risk president and CEO Dr. Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Shane Munton, Sidney Overby, Major Pirtle, Tripp Daleo at the CEO Foundation gala (Photo by Versa Creative)

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EMERGE 2026 honoree Mia Mends, EMERGE alumna Ruth Beaubrun at EMERGE'S Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Doug Goff at the CEO Foundation gala(Photo by Versa Creative)

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Dorothy Gibbons, Theresa Einhorn at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

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Honoree Joe Kaplan, City Council member Abbie Kamin at the Jewish Community Center's Children's Scholarship Ball (Photo by Mark Katz Photography)

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Program chair Jodi Rubenstein,ball chair Lizzy Kamkahgi, auction co-chairs Arin and Henry Freedman, President Board of Directors Elizabeth Cohenat the Jewish Community Center's Children's Scholarship Ball (Photo by Mark Katz Photography)

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Honoree Nancy Strohmer, chair Mitra Woody, and honoree Shelley Cooper at The Rose's 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' luncheon (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

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Ann Kennedy, Geraldina Wise at EMERGE'S Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Eliza Villaneuva Beard, Ann Ziker at EMERGE'S Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

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Guest speaker Dr. Elizabeth Bonefas at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

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Brooke Baugh, Ronnie Hagerty at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

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Montserrat Duron, Maria De La Cruz Davila Martinez at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

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Chairs Clint &Nina Rand, Doe Florsheim, Rusha & Jay Jayasuriya at the Children at Risk gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

In year’s past, April was considered the high point of Houston charitable fundraising. But as the number of nonprofits has grown and the number of charity events catapulted into the stratosphere, March is holding its own as a busy, busy Houston party month. Call it another version of March Madness— in the best of ways.

These are some of Houston’s most memorable bashes from a March that went in and out like a roaring party lion.

Everything’s Coming Up Roses Luncheon

Nancy Strohmer, Mitra Woody, and Shelley Cooper
Honoree Nancy Strohmer, chair Mitra Woody, and honoree Shelley Cooper at The Rose’s ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’ luncheon (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

While more than $340,00 was raised for breast health services for uninsured and underinsured women, the Everything Coming Up Roses luncheon benefiting The Rose had a most interesting guest speaker who is tied forever to the mother-daughter honorees. Dr. Elizabeth Bonefas, assistant professor of surgery at Baylor College of Medicine, provided breast cancer care for both honorees Nancy Strohmer and her daughter Shelley Cooper.

The luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club, was chaired by Mitra Woody.

“Each year, thousands of uninsured and underinsured patients turn to The Rose for the essential breast health services they cannot afford elsewhere,” Woody says. “For those women, a screening isn’t just a medical appointment.

“It’s the first step toward survival. The Rose ensures that every woman, regardless of her financial situation, has access to the care she needs.”

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EMERGE Build the Village Luncheon

EMERGE 2026 Honoree Mia Mends and EMERGE Alumna Ruth Beaubrun (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
EMERGE 2026 honoree Mia Mends, EMERGE alumna Ruth Beaubrun at EMERGE’S Build the Village Luncheon (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

For its ninth annual Build the Village luncheon, EMERGE raised more than $760,000 in its mission to expand access to selective colleges for high-achieving students from low-income communities across the Houston region.

Chaired by Kate Dearing Fowler and Kate Schilling Kelm, the luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club, honored Mia Mends, former EMERGE board chair and Cushman & Wakefield Services CEO. The award was presented by EMERGE alumna Ruth Beaubrun, a University of Chicago graduate and senior associate at DoorDash.

Jewish Community Center’s $1 Million Gala

Murray and Amy Kalmin & Robin & Rodney Roth (1)
Honoree Murray Kalmin & Amy Kalmin Robin & Rodney Roth at the Jewish Community Center’s Children’s Scholarship Ball (Photo by Mark Katz Photography)

Children at Risk’s Night of Laughter

Clint and Nina Rand, Doe Florsheim, Rusha and Jay Jayasuriya photo by Wilson Parish
Chairs Clint &Nina Rand, Doe Florsheim, Rusha & Jay Jayasuriya at the Children at Risk gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Emmy Award-winning comedian Ian Karmel delivered heart with his humor as he entertained more than 350 people in the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel. Chaired by Doe and Henry Florsheim, Rusha and Jay Jayasuriya, and Nina and Clint Rand, the evening raised $300,000 for the Children at Risk mission of serving as a catalyst for change to improve the quality of life for kids through strategic research, public policy analysis, education, collaboration and advocacy.

The nonprofit’s president and CEO Bob Sanborn delivered the message on the importance of the mission to tackle the root causes of child poverty and inequality across the state.

The CEO Foundation Gala

CEO Foundation – Bamrom & Denise Jonathan, Chris Harrington, Melissa Harrington,
CEO Foundation gala chairs Bamrom & Denise Jonathan with Melissa & Chris Harrington at the fundraiser held at Daikin Park (Photo by Versa Creative)

For its fourth anniversary gala the CEO Foundation took over the floor of Daikin Park for an evening of wining, dining and raising funds for the nonprofit’s mission insuring that every child has the opportunity to unlock their leadership potential, embrace their inner CEO and make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond. Chaired by Denise and Bamrom Jonathan, the event raised $420,000.

In a twist on the unique auction, almost all of the bid winners donated their items to one of the foundation’s nonprofit partners. The CEO Foundation was created by Jackie Pham in memory of her kids Colette, Edison and Olivia, who tragically lost their lives in 2021 during Winter Storm Uri.

Gilbert & Sullivan Society Gala

Gilbert & Sullivan Society Gala
Meaghan Heath & Pantelis Karastamiatis perform at the Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s gala at Rice University Baker Institute (Photo by Michelle Watson)

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston’s 11th annual Gala, the Auction of Arias, dazzled more than 120 attendees while raising more than $130,000 — a record amount for Houston’s oldest opera company. The event, chaired by Melissa Stonebrook at Rice University’s Baker Institute, also celebrated the Society’s 75th season.

Proceeds from the evening will support the July 2026 production of The Gondoliers at the Wortham Theater Center, as well as its scholarship program. Board president and Society singer Joe Carl White welcomed supporters who bid on songs from a musical menu throughout the evening.

Among guests were Ann and Albert Chao, Ambassador David Satterfield, Elizabeth Fritschle, Terrilyn Neale, Jose Ivo, Olga and Orlando Alvarado, Alex Hinrichs, Nikki Rosenberg, Cindy and Michael Ma, and Geoffrey Walker.

Scroll through the photo gallery above this story for more pictures from all these memorable Houston parties.

Special Series

Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed 2025

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion benefitting March of Dimes
Houston’s Best Dressed Rock the Runway In Near $1 Million Post Oak Hotel Takeover — Fashion’s Biggest Day
Houston’s Best Dressed Rock the Runway In Near $1 Million Post Oak Hotel Takeover — Fashion’s Biggest Day
Houston Best Dressed’s Hometown Girl — Jordan Seff Loves To Step Up For Her City and Is a Chicken Wing Queen
Houston Best Dressed’s Hometown Girl — Jordan Seff Loves To Step Up For Her City and Is a Chicken Wing Queen
Houston’s Best Dressed Family — First Timer Lexi Sakowitz Marek Builds On Stylish Legacy of Her Mom and Aunt Lynn Wyatt
Houston’s Best Dressed Family — First Timer Lexi Sakowitz Marek Builds On Stylish Legacy of Her Mom and Aunt Lynn Wyatt
Houston’s Doll House Queen — Best Dressed First-Timer Alexandra Killion Makes Mini Mansions Do a World Of Good
Houston’s Doll House Queen — Best Dressed First-Timer Alexandra Killion Makes Mini Mansions Do a World Of Good
Houston Best Dressed First-Timer Jennifer Allison Went From a Medical Career to More Helping Out — A Devoted Difference Maker
Houston Best Dressed First-Timer Jennifer Allison Went From a Medical Career to More Helping Out — A Devoted Difference Maker
This H-E-B Guru Loves To Help — Houston Best Dressed Two-Timer Winell Herron Makes a Community Impact
This H-E-B Guru Loves To Help — Houston Best Dressed Two-Timer Winell Herron Makes a Community Impact
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