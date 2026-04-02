Houston’s New Supersized Party Month — Future CEOs, Million Dollar Nights and Coming Up Roses

Montserrat Duron, Maria De La Cruz Davila Martinez at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

Brooke Baugh, Ronnie Hagerty at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

Guest speaker Dr. Elizabeth Bonefas at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

Honoree Nancy Strohmer, chair Mitra Woody, and honoree Shelley Cooper at The Rose's 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' luncheon (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

Dorothy Gibbons, Theresa Einhorn at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' benefiting The Rose (Photo by Karina Tsai Yun of The Rose)

Children at Risk president and CEO Dr. Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Charlene Sabongh, CEO founder and president Jackie Pham, Kelly Goff at the CEO Foundation gala held at Minute Maid Park (Photo by Versa Creative)

In year’s past, April was considered the high point of Houston charitable fundraising. But as the number of nonprofits has grown and the number of charity events catapulted into the stratosphere, March is holding its own as a busy, busy Houston party month. Call it another version of March Madness— in the best of ways.

These are some of Houston’s most memorable bashes from a March that went in and out like a roaring party lion.

Everything’s Coming Up Roses Luncheon

While more than $340,00 was raised for breast health services for uninsured and underinsured women, the Everything Coming Up Roses luncheon benefiting The Rose had a most interesting guest speaker who is tied forever to the mother-daughter honorees. Dr. Elizabeth Bonefas, assistant professor of surgery at Baylor College of Medicine, provided breast cancer care for both honorees Nancy Strohmer and her daughter Shelley Cooper.

The luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club, was chaired by Mitra Woody.

“Each year, thousands of uninsured and underinsured patients turn to The Rose for the essential breast health services they cannot afford elsewhere,” Woody says. “For those women, a screening isn’t just a medical appointment.

“It’s the first step toward survival. The Rose ensures that every woman, regardless of her financial situation, has access to the care she needs.”

Spring at Bering's Swipe















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EMERGE Build the Village Luncheon

For its ninth annual Build the Village luncheon, EMERGE raised more than $760,000 in its mission to expand access to selective colleges for high-achieving students from low-income communities across the Houston region.

Chaired by Kate Dearing Fowler and Kate Schilling Kelm, the luncheon, held at River Oaks Country Club, honored Mia Mends, former EMERGE board chair and Cushman & Wakefield Services CEO. The award was presented by EMERGE alumna Ruth Beaubrun, a University of Chicago graduate and senior associate at DoorDash.

Jewish Community Center’s $1 Million Gala

Children at Risk’s Night of Laughter

Emmy Award-winning comedian Ian Karmel delivered heart with his humor as he entertained more than 350 people in the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel. Chaired by Doe and Henry Florsheim, Rusha and Jay Jayasuriya, and Nina and Clint Rand, the evening raised $300,000 for the Children at Risk mission of serving as a catalyst for change to improve the quality of life for kids through strategic research, public policy analysis, education, collaboration and advocacy.

The nonprofit’s president and CEO Bob Sanborn delivered the message on the importance of the mission to tackle the root causes of child poverty and inequality across the state.

The CEO Foundation Gala

For its fourth anniversary gala the CEO Foundation took over the floor of Daikin Park for an evening of wining, dining and raising funds for the nonprofit’s mission insuring that every child has the opportunity to unlock their leadership potential, embrace their inner CEO and make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond. Chaired by Denise and Bamrom Jonathan, the event raised $420,000.

In a twist on the unique auction, almost all of the bid winners donated their items to one of the foundation’s nonprofit partners. The CEO Foundation was created by Jackie Pham in memory of her kids Colette, Edison and Olivia, who tragically lost their lives in 2021 during Winter Storm Uri.

Gilbert & Sullivan Society Gala

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston’s 11th annual Gala, the Auction of Arias, dazzled more than 120 attendees while raising more than $130,000 — a record amount for Houston’s oldest opera company. The event, chaired by Melissa Stonebrook at Rice University’s Baker Institute, also celebrated the Society’s 75th season.

Proceeds from the evening will support the July 2026 production of The Gondoliers at the Wortham Theater Center, as well as its scholarship program. Board president and Society singer Joe Carl White welcomed supporters who bid on songs from a musical menu throughout the evening.

Among guests were Ann and Albert Chao, Ambassador David Satterfield, Elizabeth Fritschle, Terrilyn Neale, Jose Ivo, Olga and Orlando Alvarado, Alex Hinrichs, Nikki Rosenberg, Cindy and Michael Ma, and Geoffrey Walker.

Scroll through the photo gallery above this story for more pictures from all these memorable Houston parties.