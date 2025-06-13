Swan Songs, Cocktails In Bloom and River Oaks Bingo — Houston’s Party Season Wraps Up With Bashes To Remember

Career and Recovery Resources board president Jackie Watson, chairs Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard at the 'Picnic at the Polo Club' event (Photo by Quy Tran)

With June underway, many of the Houston social swans have winged their way to cooler climes — Aspen, Sante Fe, Nantucket, Pebble Beach. But the memory remains of the myriad charitable fundraising events that have lavished the society season with good works.

Let’s look back at some of Houston’s more memorable parties of the season:

Houston Symphony League President’s Luncheon

Bienvenue à Versailles was theme of the Houston Symphony League annual President’s Luncheon held a Lakeside Country Club. Beth Wolff and Saula Valente chaired the event that served as the swan song for out-going president Heidi Rockecharlie. She happily revealed to the clutch that rather than the mere $100,000 expected of the league this year, the check to symphony coffers from the all-volunteer organization would be a sensational $193,000.

Stepping into the president’s role is Leslie Nossaman. Also taking the spotlight was Susan Osterberg who was awarded the Ellen Kelley Volunteer of the Year award, which was presented by the 2024 recipient of that honor Donna Mello.

Holdsworth Foundation Champions of Hope Dinner

Don Evans, chair of the Permian Strategic Partnership and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, accepted honors on behalf of PSP at The Holdsworth Center’s second annual Champions of Hope dinner held at River Oaks Country Club. The nonprofit Holdsworth mission is to build stronger leaders for Texas public schools through world-class leadership programs.

“Holdsworth is all about contributing to a brighter future for Texas youth by supporting the people who commit their lives to the education of young people,” says Dr. Ruth Simmons, Holdsworth’s founding chair and one of the nation’s most celebrated higher education leaders.

AVDA New Beginnings Luncheon

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa welcomed 300 supporters of AVDA’s work advocating for survivors of domestic violence. The third annual New Beginnings Luncheon raised $250,000 thanks to the efforts of chairs Colleen DiFonzo-Lewis and Erika Frankfort.

The event, emceed by popular meteorologist Chita Craft, honored City Councilwoman Abbie Kamin as the Ambassador of Advocacy honoree. The event also recognized the Gamma Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Chi Omega at University of Houston with the Young Advocate award.

DePelchin Children’s Center Luncheon

Key to the success of DePelchin Children’s Center‘s annual “Families for Kids” luncheon were the efforts of chairs Alicia Gordy and Glenda Gordy and input from DePelchin president and CEO Jenifer Jarriel and board chair Temple Webber. Keynote speaker Peter Mutabazi – foster dad, adoptive parent, author, and founder of the Now I Am Known Foundation — shared his story of escaping an abusive childhood in Uganda and later becoming a foster parent to more than 40 children in the United States. As he shared his emotional journey, many in the audience were brought to tears.

American Heart Association “Go Red for Women” Luncheon

Women’s heart health took a leap forward when the American Heart Association’s “Go Red or Women” luncheon drew a dedicated throng of 400 femmes, almost all dressed in red, and raised close to $1 million. Rather than a particular chair, the event, held at the Post Oak Hotel, recognized the collective contributions of leading partners — CVS Health, St. Luke’s Health and Encompass Health.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership Cocktails in Bloom

The fourth annual “Cocktails in Bloom” evening found a throng of some 200 bayou enthusiasts gathering at the picturesque Lost Lake for the al fresco spring fête supporting Buffalo Bayou Partnership’s work stewarding parks, trails and unique spaces along Houston’s historic waterway. Live music from Lou Alejandre and Houston Groove Society as well as the unique Quick Draw Photobooth pop-up created a vibrant atmosphere for the happening.

Career and Recovery Resources Picnic at the Polo Club

One Sunday afternoon at Houston Polo Club saw 240 charity minded individuals supporting Career and Recovery Resources (CRR) turn out for this festive alfresco affair. Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard chaired the event in support of the nonprofit’s mission of helping Houstonians live a life of self-determination and financial stability through behavioral and physical wellness, education, workforce development and affordable housing.

Partygoers sipped on the signature cucumber lemonade and enjoyed a gourmet spread by The Lymbar while enjoying a thrilling polo match in a relaxed and joyful setting.

BRASS Celebrates 30 Years

BRASS (Baylor Research Advocates for Student Scientists) celebrated its three decades of raising funds in support of scientific research and mentorship at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. James Bonar received the Angel of the Year Award for his leadership as chairperson of the scholarship evaluation committee. Additionally, Dr. Ben Deneen and Dr. Ganesh Rao were honored as Mentors of the Year for their commitment to the development of scholars. BRASS president Elsie Eckert and BRASS 2021 scholar Sharon Bright addressed the gathering.

Houston Food Bank Chef’s Dinner

The Houston Food Bank‘s 25th annual Chef’s Dinner at Hotel ZaZa-Museum District was indeed a winner with $520,000 raised, an amount that provides more than 1.5 million meals for the community. Top Houston chefs created a spectacular five-course wine dinner for this Houston party. Hugo Ortega, H Town Restaurant Group; Marcos Juarez, Hidden Omakase with Austin Simmons; Brandon Wilhelm, Hotel ZaZa – Museum District; Evelyn Garcia, Jūn & Kin HTX; and Marie Riddle with Aaron Bludorn, Bludorn Restaurant. Steve and Barbara Retzloff chaired the event that honored the Keegan Family with the Barbara Falik Humanitarian Award and recognized Chef’s Dinner co-founder Jim Mills for his 25 years of dedication to the event.

Star of Hope Bingo, Brunch and Brighter Futures

It was game time in River Oaks Country Club ballroom when Star of Hope and Trees of Hope trustees welcomed some 300 people for a day of “Bingo, Brunch and Brighter Futures” in support of the children living at Star of Hope, Houston’s oldest and largest homeless mission. The event honored Amegy Bank for its longtime support of the Star of Hope mission.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Children’s Critical Care Fund, which provides essential resources to help children experiencing homelessness build more stable and hopeful futures. Kim Thompson, Star of Hope chief advancement officer, thanked the gathering.