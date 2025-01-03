13 Under-the-Radar Houston Parties to Remember From 2024 — Lifting Up Those In Need In the Bayou City

As everyone steps into the first few days of the new year, it’s time to take a look back at the Houston parties that delivered happy times, bashes that boosted nonprofits that range from museums and health care organizations to education and social services. Not every party needs to be a mammoth headline-grabbing affair to make a difference. Here are 13 under-the-radar Houston parties to remember from 2024:

Sunshine Kids Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser

Houston Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio’s 35 year commitment to Sunshine Kids was recognized at the Boots & Bourbon Western themed fundraiser at Bayou Place with presentation of the inaugural Craig Biggio Community Impact Award. It was presented to Talos Energy which was represented by Megan Dick, VP of Talos human resources. The gala, chaired by Chelsea Collmer and Laurie Sanders, welcomed more than 350 supporters and raised a record $450,000 which provides uplifting opportunities for seriously ill children.

The Champion for Children Award was presented to world renowned neurosurgeon and cancer researcher Dr. Michael Taylor, chair of Pediatric Neuro-Oncology at Texas Children’s Hospital. Joining the Astros legend were Kat and Ryan Pressly, Julia Morales Clark and Matt Clark, and Maria and Josh Hader.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala

With the theme ‘Belonging on the Bayou,’ chairs Julie and Seth Barrett, Marie Louise and David Kinder brought together more than 450 people for Buffalo Bayou Partnership (BBP) Gala for a start to the night with a visit to the dynamic Water Works. Everyone was taken into the historic caverns of Buffalo Bayou’s Cistern for tours of Rachel Rossin’s immersive art installation dubbed Haha Real.

The party took on an enchanted forest scene once guests entered a grand tent on The Brown Foundation Lawn, the tent adorned with twinkling lights, wooden chandeliers and greenery. Houston Mayor John Whitmire talked about the important work BBP does in leading and caring for Houston’s parks and hiking paths.

Trees of Hope Gala

Oh what fun it was with the Four Seasons Hotel foyer totally forested in festive Christmas Trees, including a show-stopping 12-foot tree donated by CrafTex, to be auctioned off during the annual Trees of Hope gala. The $592,000 raised will be used in support of the Children’s Critical Care Unit at Star of Hope, Houston’s longest-standing mission aiding the homeless. Ashely Boyd, Kristen Colander and Donna Noll chaired the black-tie evening that honored Susan Lewis, a former Trees of Hope board member and longtime supporter

The Periwinkle Foundation Iron Sommelier Gala

More than 600 wine enthusiasts gathered at the Post Oak Hotel for some friendly competition as 14 of Houston’s top sommeliers battled it out for the prestigious title of Iron Sommelier, which Matthew McLaughlin of Guard & Grace won. Chaired by Sean Beck and Lara Lack, the evening raised more than $410,000 for the Periwinkle Foundation, an organization that hosts camps, art activities and survivor support programs for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Sisters Natalie Fraker and Ashley Fraker gave a moving speech about how Camp Periwinkle positively impacted their lives after Natalie was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Awards Dinner

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation awards dinner in Houston raised an incredible $1,056,115 for 297 scholarship recipients to use towards paying for their higher education. More than 350 people gathered in the grand ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown to support MCSF’s mission of providing need-based scholarships to military children. Military guest of honor Major General Austin “Sparky” Renforth and MCSF president and CEO Lieutenant Colonel Ted Probert spoke about the importance of MCSF’s scholarship program. Local real estate executive and veteran Ed deZevallos was presented with the Semper Fidelis award for his own immense charitable contributions.

Avenue 360 Voices of Hope Gala

Co-chaired by Alicia Smith and Brigitte Kalai at River Oaks Country Club, Avenue 360‘s Voices for Hope gala, brought together nearly 200 people in support of raising funds for a pioneering residential hospice Omega House, which provides compassionate care to terminally ill patients in need. Ken Bohan, a longtime Omega board member, was presented with the Harmony of the Heart Award. Omega House medical director Dr. Gus Krucke, Omega House director Sandy Stacy and director of dental services Dr. Mark Nichols were all honored with the Symphony of Service award.

Lone Star Flight Museum Jet Setters Ball

The Lone Star Flight Museum’s Jett Setters Ball became 400 supporters’ Roman empire as living statues and Italian music elevated the ambiance of the evening. Gala co-chairs Cheryl Boblitt King and Bill King, and Penny and Dennis Murphree, Diane and Steve Biegel helped raise nearly $670,000 to support the museum’s STEM-related programs, historic exhibits and aircraft experiences.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire began the celebrations with a speech recognizing Scott Rozzell, the immediate past board chairman of the Flight Museum, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. President and CEO of the museum Anna Hawley praised Rozzell’s dedication and support.

The Women’s Fund Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon

More than 400 people gathered at the Royal Sonesta for The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency’s 14th annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon co-chaired by Donae Chramosta and her daughter Bella. With the theme “Spread Your Wings & Fly. Be Her,” the luncheon raised funds for the nonprofit’s important work in providing resources to Houston-area women and girls in the health advocacy field.

The Women’s Fund honored board member Amy Pierce with the Sue Trammell Whitfield Award for Resiliency; recognized Dorothy Gibbons, CEO and co-founder of The Rose, with The John P. McGovern Foundation’s Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness award; and honored lifetime member Lili Kirchner for her more than 40 years of dedication to the organization.

Children at Risk Accolades Luncheon

Children At Risk‘s Accolades Luncheon brought together more than 250 supporters at the Hotel ZaZa-Museum District for the Texas Academy Awards of Child Advocacy. In attendance were many of Texas’s top child advocates, including state Rep. James Talarico, and former president and CEO of Texas Children’s Hospital Mark Wallace. Bob Sanborn, Children At Risk’s president and CEO, gave a speech highlighting the nonprofit’s advocacy areas and the organization spotlighted its 2024 Outstanding Child Advocates.

Proceeds from the afternoon benefit Children At Risk’s work in improving health equity and educational opportunities for underserved youth.

Kids Meals Harvest Luncheon

During Kids Meals’ Harvest luncheon, ExxonMobil revealed it would be making a record-breaking $3 million donation to the organization which delivers free meals every weekday to Houston-area children. The gift will go towards Kids Meals’ new facility, which is set to open in 2025. Chaired by Sarah Whitmire and Whitney Whitmire, the luncheon honored volunteers Bob Clayton, Tracey Hayes, Marlo Lietz and Andrea Paradis for their dedication to Kids Meals, as well as Cynthia Guill, who was named a Golda & Gil Baker honoree.

The Health Museum Gala

The Health Museum‘s “Mysterious Worlds: Unveiling the Wonders of Healthy Living” gala brought together more than 300 guests at Hotel ZaZa-Museum District, raising a record-breaking $420,000 for interactive and educational programming. Following a live-painting demonstration from artist Taft McWhorter, Houston Public Media producer and program host Ernie Manouse and Health Museum president & CEO John Arcidiacono welcomed everyone and introduced a video tribute to the evening’s honoree Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., co-director of Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development and the Dean of National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Gala chair and advisory board chair Erica Littlejohn Burnette organized an inspirational evening filled with high-tech entertainment, including a a stilt-walking illuminated robot that even danced with attendees during an energetic afterparty.

Catholic Charities ‘Wine & Dine’ Dinner

Close to 400 supporters were treated at The Revaire with a four-course dinner accompanied by a selection of paired international wines. All to benefit Catholic Charities. Master sommelier Brandon Kerne and executive chef Ryan Bouillet carefully curated the dinner for the evening which was chaired by Mikki Hebl and David E. Harvey, Jr., and Kerri and Downey Bridgwater. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston was special guest.

A highlight of the evening was the Secret Sip Challenge, when guests pooled their knowledge as wine connoisseurs to guess the identity of the mystery entrée wine, a 2015 Merite Cabernet Sauvignon from the Wrattonbully wine region in Australia.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston Tootsies Event

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston raised funds and holiday spirits during its annual shopping event at Tootsies. Chairs Tiffanie Reina and Sarah Morgan brought together more than 230 supporters for an afternoon of craft cocktails and haute couture courtesy of local designers. All funds raised will go towards the Boys & Girls Club’s mission of promoting academic success and achievements.