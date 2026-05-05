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Miss America, a 100-Year-Houston Dynamo and Steak 48 Keep the Bayou City Party Scene Roaring

Inside the Social Swirl

By Shelby Hodge and Carol Brejot //

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Nicole Lassiter, Joshua Figg, Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan at the KnowAutism Foundation gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Nicole Lassiter, Joshua Figg, Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan at the KnowAutism Foundation gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Barry & Heidi Turney at the KnowAutism gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Barry & Heidi Turney at the KnowAutism gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Alexa Nguyen & Benjamin Berg at the KnowAutism Foundation gala

Alexa Nguyen & Benjamin Berg at the KnowAutism Foundation gala

Michelle Bohreer, Nat & Leela Krishnamurthy, Sherri Zucker at the KnowAutism Foundation gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Michelle Bohreer, Nat & Leela Krishnamurthy, Sherri Zucker at the KnowAutism Foundation gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Alan Helfman & Renee Helfman a the KnowAutism Foundation gala

Honoree Alan Helfman & Renee Helfman a the KnowAutism Foundation gala

Liz Yoder, Lara Baker at the Steak 48 dinner salute to Dress for Success Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Liz Yoder, Lara Baker at the Steak 48 dinner salute to Dress for Success Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Nancy Levicki, Oliver Badgio, Lauren Levicki Courville at the Steak 48 dinner salute to Dress for Success Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Nancy Levicki, Oliver Badgio, Lauren Levicki Courville at the Steak 48 dinner salute to Dress for Success Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Nina Rand, Candace Thomas at the Steak 48 dinner salute to Dress for Success Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Nina Rand, Candace Thomas at the Steak 48 dinner salute to Dress for Success Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Houston Botanic Garden board chair Beto Cardenas, honoree Nancy Thomas, Houston Botanic Garden CEO Jill Barry at the luncheon in the garden. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Houston Botanic Garden board chair Beto Cardenas, honoree Nancy Thomas, Houston Botanic Garden CEO Jill Barry at the luncheon in the garden. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Nancy Thomas, speaker Nancy Abendshein at the Houston Botanic Garden luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Nancy Thomas, speaker Nancy Abendshein at the Houston Botanic Garden luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sharyn Weaver, Lynne Hudson at the Houston Botanic Garden luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sharyn Weaver, Lynne Hudson at the Houston Botanic Garden luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Christiana Looke Frank, Cecile James Looke, Caroline Looke Benak, Catherine Looke Thomson at the Nora's Home gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Christiana Looke Frank, Cecile James Looke, Caroline Looke Benak, Catherine Looke Thomson at the Nora's Home gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Dr. Osama Gaber, Dr. Adani F, Suki, Lillian Gaber at the Nora's Home gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Dr. Osama Gaber, Dr. Adani F, Suki, Lillian Gaber at the Nora's Home gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Randy & Lili Pollock at the Nora's Home gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Randy & Lili Pollock at the Nora's Home gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Honoree David Steinhart and co-chairs Elizabeth & Frank Karkowsky at The Periwinkle Foundation biennial gala. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Honoree David Steinhart and co-chairs Elizabeth & Frank Karkowsky at The Periwinkle Foundation biennial gala. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The Periwinkle Foundation founder Dr. Paul Gerson and gala honoree David Steinhart (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The Periwinkle Foundation founder Dr. Paul Gerson and gala honoree David Steinhart (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Jeff & Jennifer Wang, Brenda &n Doug Suggitt at The Periwinkle Foundation gala. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Jeff & Jennifer Wang, Brenda &n Doug Suggitt at The Periwinkle Foundation gala. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Community in Schools Houston gala chairs David & Cathryn Lyman and Tara and Spencer English

Community in Schools Houston gala chairs David & Cathryn Lyman and Tara and Spencer English

Communities in Schools of Houston gala honorees Ed & Gwen Emmett with CIS CEO Lisa Descant in the center.

Communities in Schools of Houston gala honorees Ed & Gwen Emmett with CIS CEO Lisa Descant in the center.

Ginger Blanton, Linda Gale White, Joy Saxton at the Communities in Schools of Houston gala

Ginger Blanton, Linda Gale White, Joy Saxton at the Communities in Schools of Houston gala

Briana Reid, CIS board president Omar Reid & Janice Reid at the nonprofit's gala

Briana Reid, CIS board president Omar Reid & Janice Reid at the nonprofit's gala

Jason Ryan & Dot Cunningham at Be An Angel (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

Jason Ryan & Dot Cunningham at Be An Angel (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Marti Boone, Dan Pastorini at Be An Angel (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Marti Boone, Dan Pastorini at Be An Angel (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

Jeff & Lisa Beard at Be An Angel (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

Jeff & Lisa Beard at Be An Angel (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

The Houston party train just keeps on chugging with so many commendable fundraising events that my head is spinning. You’ll notice that I’ve tapped writer Carol Brejot to assist in covering the myriad events that maintain Houston’s spirit of philanthropy. So let’s dive right into the red-hot H-Town party scene by taking a closer look at some bashes to remember.

Know Autism Gala

Alexa Nguyen and Benjamin Berg – Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alexa Nguyen & Benjamin Berg at the KnowAutism Foundation gala

The stars shined bright at the KnowAutism Foundation’s “A Spectrum of Elegance” gala held at The Post Oak Hotel. Consider Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan; Joshua Figg, diagnosed with autism at age 2 yet taking the stage at age 26 as an aspiring singer; and popular KHOU Channel 11 Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan, each of whom added their own bright note to the gala chaired by Heidi Turney, Saks Fifth Avenue Houston’s vice president and general manager.

Brilliant honorees included Humanitarian Hero Alan Helfman; Corporate & Community honoree Benjamin Berg; the Sippi & Ajay Khurana Frontline Heroes Leela and Nat Krishnamurthy; and Advocate of the Year honoree Judy Blake.

Shiny honorary chairs Monty Meave, chief revenue officer of All-Pro Auto Reconditioning, and Maria Moncada Alaoui, Porsche vice president for Sonic Automotive, both brought a deeply personal connection to the mission. They both have a family member who is neurodivergent.

The evening raising more $600,000 was due in no small part to Nicole and James Lassiter, the generous Presenting Sponsors.

Communities in School

167CISgala_Judge Ed Emmett, CIS of Houston CEO Lisa Descant, Gwen Emmett
Communities in Schools of Houston gala honorees Ed & Gwen Emmett with CIS CEO Lisa Descant in the center.

It was all about the kids as more than 450 supporters gathered for Communities In Schools of Houston’s (CIS)  “Illuminating Student Futures” gala at Tilman Fertitta’s posh Post Oak Hotel, raising nearly$500,000 to provide essential services for underserved Houston students  from elementary school through college.

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Chaired by Cathryn and David Lyman, the gala honored Judge Ed and Gwen Emmett. Gwen served on the CIS board of directors while Ed Emmett is a longtime  champion of the organization’s mission. They were introduced by CIS board member and former First Lady of Texas Linda Gale White.

Chaired by Tara English and Cathryn Lyman, the evening highlight was “Voices of CIS,” which featured heartfelt testimonials from students, alumni and staff about the impactful work of the organization.

Periwinkle Foundation

025PeriwinkleGala2026_Honoree David Steinhart and Co-chairs Elizabeth and Frank Karkowsky
Honoree David Steinhart and co-chairs Elizabeth & Frank Karkowsky at The Periwinkle Foundation biennial gala. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

More than 450 party-goers, many bedecked in sequins and sparkles, brought luster to The Periwinkle Foundation‘s  biennial gala. “The Twinkle of Periwinkle: Igniting a Spark of Joy & Healing” was chaired by Elizabeth and Frank Karkowsky with $700,000 raised in the Royal Sonesta Hotel. The funds will support Periwinkle Foundation camps, arts and survivor programs for kids, teens and families living with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and those with loved ones being treated at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.

The star of the evening, honoree David Steinhart, got a standing ovation for his humble remarks. He received the prestigious Gerson Award, bestowed upon him by his cousin Dr. Paul Gerson, founder of The Periwinkle Foundation in 1983.  Also honored as generous corporate partners were Pappas Restaurants and Brookdale West University.

Nora’s Home

Dr. Osama Gaber, Dr. Adani F, Suki, Lillian Gaber
Dr. Osama Gaber, Dr. Adani F, Suki, Lillian Gaber at the Nora’s Home gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

In a magical evening at The Post Oak Hotel, Nora’s Home, a home-like sanctuary for transplant patients, raised $550,000 to support it’s Adopt-A-Family program. This initiative ensures that no transplant patient or family is turned away due to hardship. Chairing  “The Magic of Nora’s Home” was a dynamic couples team of Pat and Ben Bono, Carla and Cole Dawson, Susan and Al Kaplan, and Lindsey and Steve Looke.

Houston Botanic Garden

Nancy Thomas and Nancy Abendshein
Honoree Nancy Thomas, speaker Nancy Abendshein at the Houston Botanic Garden luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Four generations of the Stallworth Thomas family gathered at Houston Botanic Garden to celebrate its founder and champion Nancy Stallworth Thomas as she turned an active and vital 100 years old. They also honored her living legacy, a beloved oasis of plant life in the Bayou City. Family and close friends dined together and toasted Nancy Stallworth Thomas, with praises sung, tributes made and poems read.

At the century mark, this dynamo serves as Chairman Emerita, as an executive committee member, and as Chair of the Horticulture Planning Committee. Houston Botanic Garden president and CEO Jill Barry and board president Beto Cardenas were both on hand to salute Stallworth Thomas, along with philanthropists and community leaders. Nancy Abendshein and Lynne Hudson were among  those reading celebrations of Stallworth Thomas.

Recipe for Success

Nancy Levicki, Oliver Badgio, Lauren Levicki Courville
Nancy Levicki, Oliver Badgio, Lauren Levicki Courville at the Steak 48 dinner salute to Dress for Success Houston (Photo by Quy Tran)

Steak 48 continued along the philanthropic road that it has traveled since opening in Houston in 2016 with its dinner benefitting Dress for Success Houston. The event, which celebrated a decade of shared commitment to the Houston community, served as a cornerstone of Steak 48’s ongoing 10th anniversary festivities while further elevating the nonprofit’s successful “Her Path Forward” campaign.

The dinner underscored the deep-rooted history between the two organizations. Dress for Success Houston was one of the first local charities the restaurant championed.

“When we brought Steak 48 to Houston, our goal was to be more than just a restaurant,” Steak 48 chief brand officer Oliver Badgio told the gathering. “We wanted to be a pillar of the community.”

Since opening in River Oaks District, Steak 48 has raised more than $5 million for local charities.

Be An Angel

Dan Patrick, Marti Boone, Dan Pastorini
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Marti Boone, Dan Pastorini at Be An Angel (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

Raising $600,000 for Be an Angel Foundation, more than 400 supporters poured into The Revaire in celebration of the nonprofit’s 40 years of improving the quality of life for kids with special needs by providing adaptive equipment, hearing devices, respite care, select services and family support programs.

The festive evening was chaired by Be an Angel board director Dot Cunningham, alongside CenterPoint Energy executive vice president Jason Ryan. Special guest Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick served as dinner chair.

Be An Angel executive director Marti Boone honored board chairs from the organization’s past 40 years, recognizing Clay Morel, Richard Tyler, Dan Kasprzak, Cathy Baker, Steve Drake, Bill Shank, Ray Solcher, Mike Williams, Robbie Schlihab and current chair Dan Pastorini.

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