Houston’s Record-Setting Party Scene — From Disco Rodeo To the Junior League’s Elegant Midnight Manor, These Bashes Soared

Star of Hope board chair Mike Bahorich, honoree Candace L. Caley, Star of Hope president and CEO Doug Meikle at the 'Voices of Hope' gala (Photo by Al Torres)

The Charles Jago Elder Foundation trustees Mary Fleming, David Lummis, Sarah Hastings, and Pat Prior Sorrells at the Camp for All gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, past board chair Julie Taetz, current board chair Matt Mogas at the western themed gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ah, the gowns, the glitter, the generosity — the start of the winter social season dazzled with all the elements that make Houston’s renowned philanthropic circuit one of the city’s brightest gems. The charitable nonprofits have been collectively seeing their events soar into the millions in dollars raised while breaking records.

Even those Houston events that did not exceed previous bounties reported handsome earnings. But these six Bayou City parties stood out. Let’s take a closer look:

Star of Hope $1.8 Million Night

“Voices of Hope 2026” brought in a staggering $1.8 million for Star of Hope’s life-restoring programs for individuals and families in crisis. More than 1,100 community leaders, philanthropists and advocates packed the Hilton Americas-Houston to raise funds in support for those experiencing homelessness. The evening was highlighted by an exhilarating musical performance from Grammy Award-winning artist Amy Grant. The gala was made possible by the generosity of The Hildebrand Foundation and Kathaleen Wall.

With KPRC-TV news anchor Keith Garvin as emcee, this Houston party honored longtime Star of Hope Trustee Candace L. Caley with the George and Barbara Bush Points of Light Award for Exemplary Volunteer Service, recognizing her dedication to advancing the organization’s mission, moving people from crisis to stability. Attendees heard inspiring testimonials from both Star of Hope residents and alumni, underscoring the themes of hope, resilience and second chances.

President and CEO Doug Meikle noted that proceeds directly support Star of Hope initiatives, including emergency shelter, recovery services, education and career training, children and family support and faith-based counseling.

Camp for All

Boots, stetsons and sequins. That’s a perfect combination for Disco Rodeo: A Boots & Boogie Ball which raised a whopping $1.2 million for Camp For All, a nationally recognized leader in barrier-free, special needs camping for all ages. More than 600 attended the annual bash at The Revaire, which was chaired by Kendall and Matt Chucla and Lauren and Conrad Gibbins.

Two distinguished champions of Camp For All — The Charles Jago Elder Foundation and Trustees Sarah Hastings, Mary Fleming and David Lummis, and immediate past Camp For All board chair Julie Taetz were honored.

One of the event’s most powerful moments featured guest speakers Sebastian Driver and his mother Garia Moore, sharing Sebastian’s personal Camp journey and the lasting impact it has had on his life.

Turn It Gold Gala

The evening was pure gold for Turn It Gold’s fifth biennial “A Salute to Bravery” gala, which hauled in a record $740,000 for the nonprofit with its mission of elevating childhood cancer awareness and generating action through online story sharing.

With ABC13 sports director Greg Bailey as emcee, more than 400 guests reveled at the Royal Sonesta Hotel to honor courage in the fight against childhood cancer. Kiera and Katrina Nathanial received the Bravery Award for Kiera’s battle against pediatric cancer, while the Brave Life Honor was given to Bryan, Ali, and Jameson Massey, honoring the life of the late Mark Massey.

Throughout the program, touching tributes came from Tricia Lucas, the wife of the late country music star Toby Keith, the Ross Volunteers from Texas A&M, and the Army West Point Baseball Team. Entertainment featured acoustic music by Will Dempsey and a performance by country music singer Drew Baldridge, which had the crowd on the dance floor. Event co-chairs were Joslyn Paris, Jeannette Muecke, Cathy Blundell and Katherine Grin.

A Celebration of Reading Author Reveal

More than 80 of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s stalwart supporters gathered in the home of Gail and Greg Garland, foundation board vice chair, for the reveal of the authors and entertainers for the Foundation’s signature event — “A Celebration of Reading: Literacy for All,” set for April 28 at the Hobby Center. With the help of Foundation president and CEO Julie Finck, co-hosts Sarahbeth and Pierce Bush (grandson of Barbara Bush) revealed the lineup for this year’s gala, now in its 32nd year.

Featured are:

— Leon Carroll, Jr., co-author of the upcoming book Ghosts of Sicily: The True Story of the Naval Intelligence Agents Who Courted the Mob to Fight Nazis in America and the Battlefields of Italy

— Admiral William H. McRaven, author of the soon-to-be-released Duty, Honor, Country & Life: A Tribute to the American Spirit

— Rob Riggle, Emmy Award-Winning actor, comedian and author of Grit, Spit, and Never Quit: A Marine’s Guide to Comedy and Life

Grammy Award-Winning artist and “Queen of Contemporary Gospel Music,” Houston-born Yolanda Adams, will close the evening with an inspiring musical performance.

Junior League of Houston 78th Annual Gala

The Junior League of Houston’s annual Charity Ball offered supporters day-and-night party options this year – the new “Bridle & Bloom Luncheon” and the following night “Midnight at the Manor” gala, which together raised $600,000 to support League operations and fund community grants. The ball blended the elegance of the past with the bold spirit of the open range as the League begins its second century of community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training in Houston.

The luncheon featured keynote speaker Allison Hay, CEO of Houston Habitat for Humanity, who highlighted the nonprofit’s decades-long partnership with the Junior League and the meaningful impact both organizations continue to make across the Houston community. The next evening, the soirée “Midnight at the Manor” delighted everyone with an elegant menu, a spirited live auction and captivating entertainment.

League president Katie Doyle emphasized that proceeds from the Charity Ball empower The Junior League of Houston to address critical issues facing the City of Houston — including children’s education, women’s and children’s health and welfare, and affordable housing.

Dec My Room Galentine’s Event

The fundraiser began with a hosted shopping expedition at Tootsies before supporters of Dec My Room, led by event chairs Jamie Grissom and Jill Lack and founders of the nonprofit founders Kendall Plank and her mother Susan Plank. With ticket sales for the luncheon that followed at Armando’s plus vendor and guest contributions, the day raised $125,000. A powerful sum when you consider that only $3,000 is required to dress a child or young adult’s hospital room with memorabilia of their favorite things.

The Planks presented a video on the Dec My Room program and Kari Lown, Texas Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Specialist Department manager, spoke about the hospital’s long-standing partnership with Dec My Room. Since its founding in 2007, volunteers have personalized and decorated more than 10,000 rooms in more than 218 hospitals nationwide for pediatric and young adult patients.

Scroll through the photo gallery above this story for more pictures from these memorable Houston parties.