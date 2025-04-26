Auctioneer and CEO President Sky High Brittany Franklin_Quy Tran
Sky High for Kids founder and CEO Brittany Franklin serves as auctioneer at the gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)

SpaceX Crew Scott Poteet, Sarah Gillis, Anna Memon, Jared Isaacman honored at St. Jude's

Antoine Plante, Ally Shell, Martijn van Koolwijk, Brian Ritter at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra 'Moonlight Serenade' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston Classical Charter School gala chairs Scott & Sarah Barrett are joined by school CEO Deyvis Salazar at the recent gala.

Jung Center dinner chairs Wayne & Judy McConnell, speaker Clint Smith, chairs Heidi & Marcus Smith at the Jung Center dinner. (Photo by Katy Anderson)

City Councilwoman Twila Carter, Marian Harper, Wendy Craven at Designer Purse Bingo benefiting Be an Angel (Photo by XX)

Deborah Detering, Melaney Linton, Shelley Stein, Katherine Center, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher at the Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast annual luncheon (Photo by Charlie Ewing/Charlie Horse Photos)

Emerge Built the Village luncheon chairs Ginger Clark, Janet Clark, Barbara Clark (Photo by TK)

Chair Dinah McClymonds, The Rose CEO Dorothy Gibbons, Honoree Maria Wycoff Boyce at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' luncheon

Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein, Cizik School of Nursing Dean ad interim Diane Santa Maria, Dr. Sippi Khurana at the PARTNERS luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Ellen Stough, Maggie Austin, Annette Griffith at the Blue Bird Circle annual luncheon

Priscilla Rivas, Sally & Philip Edmundson, Alene Coggin HSPVA Encoure Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bob Parsley, Willie J. Alexander, Louise Parsley at the Pro-Vision Inc. gala

Honorees Kurt & Tara Arnold and Kisha & Jason Itkin with Bevo at the University of Texas Exes Texas Longhorn Scholarship Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Society / The Seen

Inside Houston’s High-Flying Party Scene — $1.5 Million-Plus Social Events Turn Up The Heat

So Many Moments

BY // 04.25.25
Sky High for Kids founder and CEO Brittany Franklin serves as auctioneer at the gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)

SpaceX Crew Scott Poteet, Sarah Gillis, Anna Memon, Jared Isaacman honored at St. Jude's

Antoine Plante, Ally Shell, Martijn van Koolwijk, Brian Ritter at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra 'Moonlight Serenade' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston Classical Charter School gala chairs Scott & Sarah Barrett are joined by school CEO Deyvis Salazar at the recent gala.

Jung Center dinner chairs Wayne & Judy McConnell, speaker Clint Smith, chairs Heidi & Marcus Smith at the Jung Center dinner. (Photo by Katy Anderson)

City Councilwoman Twila Carter, Marian Harper, Wendy Craven at Designer Purse Bingo benefiting Be an Angel (Photo by XX)

Deborah Detering, Melaney Linton, Shelley Stein, Katherine Center, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher at the Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast annual luncheon (Photo by Charlie Ewing/Charlie Horse Photos)

Emerge Built the Village luncheon chairs Ginger Clark, Janet Clark, Barbara Clark (Photo by TK)

Chair Dinah McClymonds, The Rose CEO Dorothy Gibbons, Honoree Maria Wycoff Boyce at the 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' luncheon

Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein, Cizik School of Nursing Dean ad interim Diane Santa Maria, Dr. Sippi Khurana at the PARTNERS luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Ellen Stough, Maggie Austin, Annette Griffith at the Blue Bird Circle annual luncheon

Priscilla Rivas, Sally & Philip Edmundson, Alene Coggin HSPVA Encoure Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bob Parsley, Willie J. Alexander, Louise Parsley at the Pro-Vision Inc. gala

Honorees Kurt & Tara Arnold and Kisha & Jason Itkin with Bevo at the University of Texas Exes Texas Longhorn Scholarship Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The party scene never stops in Houston and the happy stakes seem to keep getting raised. In this look back at some of the more notable parties in Houston, let’s begin with three galas that all surpassed $1.5 million in fundraising in a single evening.

Houston Classical Charter School Gala

Houston Classical Charter School gala chairs Scott & Sarah Barrett are joined by school CEO Deyvis Salazar at the recent gala.

With a mere 280 guests attending the Houston Classical Charter School gala at The Corinthian, the evening still raised a record breaking $1,850,000 million for the young scholars. Congratulating chairs Sarah and Scott Barrett and thanking the generous supporters was Deyvis Salazar, founder and CEO of Houston Classical Charter School. Testimonials from parents and students spoke to the value of this charter school.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Gala

SpaceX Crew Scott Poteet, Sarah Gillis, Anna Memon, Jared Isaacman honored at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Gala.

Erika and Neil Billingsley-Michaelsen chaired the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital gala evening at The Revaire where a record breaking $1.65 million was raised. The evening honored Amal Zakhem Nassar with the Mission Maker Award and the Polaris Dawn crew members — Jared Isaacman, Anna Menon, Sara Gillis and Scott Poteet.

The crew was honored through its connection with a young St. Jude cancer survivor and friend whose favorite pastime before cancer was watching rocket launches from Cape Canaveral. One of the most moving moments of the evening came during the Give to Live Paddle Up, when Isaacman generously pledged to match the donations—taking the evening proceeds from $1.2 million to that remarkable $1.65 million raised.

Sky High for Kids Festivities

Sky High for Kids founder and CEO Brittany Franklin serves as auctioneer at the gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Once the final count was in Sky High for Kids‘ sporting clays tournament and “Better in Boots” gala at The Revaire drew a throng of 500 supporters all sporting their Western best and contributing to the evening that brought in a record $1.6 million. Applause, applause for chairs Ericka Parker and Lindsey Boatman. The bottom line enhanced by participation of JD Fields & Company as presenting sponsor.

Jung Center Dinner

Jung Center dinner chairs Wayne & Judy McConnell, speaker Clint Smith, chairs Heidi & Marcus Smith at the Jung Center dinner. (Photo by Katy Anderson)

Best selling author Clint Smith, his latest How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, captivated the Jung Center dinner crowd at River Oaks Country Club as guest speaker. The annual fundraiser chaired by Judy and Wayne McConnell and Heidi and Marcus Smith honored artist Mathieu JN Baptiste with the Carolyn Grant Faye Humanitarian Award, making him the first artist to be honored with the award named after the Jung Center’s founder.

University of Texas Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala

Honorees Kurt & Tara Arnold and Kisha & Jason Itkin with Bevo at the University of Texas Exes Texas Longhorn Scholarship Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Gala chair Tawyna Bell, Houston Texas Exes president Kyle Griffin, Cyndy Garza Roberts, UT  vice president Chris Del Conte, and UT athletics director Richard Folger led the program that honored Tara and Kurt Arnold and Kisha and Jason Itkin. University of Texas spirit reigned at River Oaks Country Club where the Longhorn Alumni Band, the Spirit Squad – Texas Cheer & Pom and costumed mascot Hook ‘Em splashed the burnt orange loyalty.

More than 300 UT boosters raised more than $330,000 for scholarships.

Pro-Vision Inc. Gala

Bob Parsley, Willie J. Alexander, Louise Parsley at the Pro-Vision Inc. gala

Houston Oilers legend Willie J. Alexander was honored at the annual Pro-Vision Inc. gala, this year themed “Groovy ’70s” held at the Forest Club. The retired defensive back was recognized for his numerous contributions to Pro-Vision’s education programs and Houston’s Sunnyside community, where the organization is located.

PARTNERS Luncheon

Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein, Cizik School of Nursing Dean ad interim Diane Santa Maria, and Dr. Sippi Khurana at the PARTNERS luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Cizik School of Nursing at UT Health was enriched by $160,000 when Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein and Dr. Sippi Khurana chaired the 25th annual PARTNERS luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. The event honored community leaders Carla Diaz-Lewis and Kenneth Lewis, longtime supporters of UT Health. Award winning photographer and ethnographer Carolyn Jones of The American Nurse book and The American Nurse: Healing America documentary stepped up as the guest speaker.

Planned Parenthood Versus Luncheon

Deborah Detering, Melaney Linton, Shelley Stein, Katherine Center, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher at the Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast annual luncheon (Photo by Charlie Ewing/Charlie Horse Photos)

The Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom was packed with 1,800 supporters of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast annul Versus luncheon which raised more than $1.6 million to support reproductive health and rights. The luncheon featured a fireside chat with Dr. Amanda Zurawski, a 2025 TIME Woman of the Year, and PPGC medical director Dr. Anitra Beasley, and honored Deborah Detering and her daughters Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, Katherine Center and Shelley Stein. Luncheon chair Allie Peacock wowed the throng in her custom couture gown crafted from 10,000 condoms.

Mercury Chamber Orchestra Gala

Antoine Plante, Ally Shell, Martijn van Koolwijk, Brian Ritter at the Mercury Chamber Orchestra ‘Moonlight Serenade’ gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mercury Chamber Orchestra supporters Ally Shell Van Koolwijk and Martijn Van Koolwijk chaired the “Moonlight Serenade” gala at the Thompson Hotel where Mercury musicians along with performers from Houston Jazz Orchestra combined the elegance of Baroque music with the spirited rhythms of swing. More than $350,000 was raised in support of the orchestra’s artistic and educational programs.

Mercury artistic director Antoine Plante called it “a true testament to the power of music to unite and inspire.”

Be An Angel Purse Bingo

City Councilwoman Twila Carter, Marian Harper, Wendy Craven at Designer Purse Bingo benefiting Be an Angel (Photo by 512 Media)

The opportunity to win designer handbags via a winning Bingo car drew a sellout throng of 700 handbag enthusiasts to Bayou City Event Center for an evening raising funds for Be An Angel and its mission of improving the quality of life for children with special needs by providing adaptive equipment, hearing devices, select services and support programs. The eighth annual event was chaired by Nancy Reese with George Lindsey handling emcee duties and 610 Sports Radio’s Sean Pendergast calling the bingo. Be An Angel executive director Marti Boone welcomed everyone.

Blue Bird Circle Spring Luncheon

Ellen Stough, Maggie Austin, Annette Griffith at the Blue Bird Circle annual luncheon

Acclaimed Broadway actor Miguel Cervantes, known for his portrayal of Alexander Hamilton as replacement in the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton entertained the Blue Bird Circle throng gathered at Houston Country Club with a stunning performance of iconic songs from the show. He also kept everyone spellbound as he shared with emcee Ernie Manouse his heartbreaking story of losing his infant daughter to epilepsy and his support now of finding a cure for the disease.

The event chaired by Maggie Austin and Ellen Stough raised more than $300,000 for the nonprofit’s mission in providing funds for research in pediatric neurology.

Emerge Build The Village Luncheon

EMERGE Build the Village luncheon chairs Ginger Clark, Janet Clark, Barbara Clark (Photo by Rob Greer)

EMERGE‘S eighth annual Build the Village luncheon, chaired by Ginger Clark, Janet Clark and Barbara Clark, brought in more than $650,000 for the nonprofit’s mission of aiding high-achieving students from low-income communities get in and graduate from the nation’s best colleges. EMERGE is currently helping 3,300 student across 67 high schools in five Houston area school districts, partnering with 150 colleges nationwide.

The Rose Luncheon

Chair Dinah McClymonds, The Rose CEO Dorothy Gibbons, Honoree Maria Wycoff Boyce at the ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’ luncheon

Breast cancer survivor Dinah McClymonds chaired the annual  “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” luncheon at River Oaks Country Club where more than $462,000 was raised for The Rose‘s lifesaving breast health services to uninsured women across Southeast Texas. The event honored Maria Wyckoff Boyce, a triple-negative breast cancer survivor, health equity advocate and longtime supporter of The Rose.

Keynote speaker Elena M. Marks, JD, MPH, Senior Fellow in Health Policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, has spent her career advocating for health equity and systemic reform.

