Houston’s Men Of Distinction, a $1.6 Million Heart Flex and Roger Clemens at the Mic — Inside the Party Swirl

Carol & Mike Linn at the Texas Children's Houston Open Tee-Off in the penthouse suite at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Teach for America founder Wendy Kopp, Aneesh Sohoni, Tiffany Cuellar Needham at the Teach for America Luncheon (Photo by (Photo by Hung Truong)

With Houstonians’ generosity exploding like pollen from the city’s oak trees in spring, the Houston party scene continues to raise millions in dollars and tons in recognition for the area’s innumerable worthy causes. Let’s take a closer look at some notable bashes that made a memorable impression:

Seven Acres $1.7 Million Gala

Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services celebrated its rich legacy and The Medallion Assisted Living Residence at “Making Waves for a Better Home” at the Hilton Americas, hauling in $1.7 million in support of compassionate senior care and vital community programming. Barbara and Barry Lewis, along with Sharon and Bradley Rauch, were honored as recipients of the 2026 Joyce Proler Schechter Spirit of Life Award, presented by Schecter’s daughter Leslie Karpas.

The gala, co-chaired by Barb Bratter, Karen and Buster Freedman, and Merav and Daniel Sternthal, opened with the sound of the shofar, blown by David Scott of Congregation Beth Israel. Johnny “Bravo” Holloway served as emcee while magician and illusionist Ben Jackson added an extra spark to the festivities. Seven Acres president Gary Greenberg expressed his gratitude to the donors, co-chairs and staff — including CEO Marsha Cayton, recognizing her extraordinary leadership.

Vicky and Michael Richker also stepped up, making a surprise $150,00o donation toward the purchase a wheelchair-accessible bus for Seven Acres residents.

Teach for America Luncheon

A dedicated group of more than 400 community leaders, supporters, corps members and alumni gathered at River Oaks Country Club for Teach For America (TFA) Houston’s 2026 “Ignite Potential” luncheon, celebrating 35 years of impact. The event raised upwards of $850,000 to support TFA’s mission to expand educational opportunity across Houston. The funds will help TFA recruit and develop exceptional educators, strengthen partnerships with local schools and cultivate leaders committed to advancing educational equity in classrooms and communities.

Chaired by Paula and Reginald DesRoches and Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, the luncheon honored Doug Foshee for his commitment to championing student success. Recognized for his dedication to improving Houston’s public education system, Foshee described TFA as one of the most powerful forces for social change in the United States over the past 40 years. Wendy Kopp, founder of Teach For America, and Aneesh Sohoni, CEO, also shared reflections on the past, present and future of education in Houston.

Heart Ball Raises $1.6 Million

During National Heart Month, the American Heart Association’s 2026 Houston Heart Ball, “Hearts Behind the Mask,” drew 600 supporters to the Hilton Americas-Houston to celebrate survivors of congenital heart disease. Chairs Dr. Damien LaPar (professor and chief of Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery and executive co-director of UTHealth Houston Children’s Heart Institute) and wife Kelly LaPar helmed the gala that raised $1.6 million research, medical innovation and educational programs, with a lofty goal of eliminating heart disease and stroke.

As emcee — former Houston Texans wide receiver Cecil Shorts III — introduced American Heart Association board chair Rod Larson to the stage to present the “Open Your Heart” moment. A moving video from the Children’s Heart Institute at UTHealth Houston paid tribute to a courageous three-year-old congenital heart disease survivor. The program then honored five remarkable families, each recognized for their stories of resilience and life-saving advocacy.

Men of Distinction

More than 120 movers and shakers gathered for a festive cocktail reception at the trendy Steak 48 restaurant for the reveal of the 2026 honorees of the 19th annual Men of Distinction Luncheon, which is set for May 6 at River Oaks Country Club.

The 2026 Men of Distinction include Dr. James Allison, John Eads, Mike Linn and John Rydman, who will be celebrated for their leadership in business, health care, volunteerism and philanthropy. In keeping with the spirit of philanthropy, several guests generously donated to the 2026 luncheon to help ensure its success.

Proceeds from the event go toward pediatric biomedical research, education and patient care in the Texas Medical Center. Grant awardees are selected annually by a committee composed of Men of Distinction Board members and a liaison from the Texas Medical Center.

Sweethearts Tea for Mission of Yahweh

Champagne flowed, heart-shaped balloons floated, and hearts were open at the 15th annual Houston Sweetheart Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue, benefiting the Mission of Yahweh. The fashionable crowd of 100 arrived in designer attire in shades of pink and red. Tea founders and good friends Anne Carl, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Kim Moody, Warner Roberts and Alicia Smith welcomed attendees. Roberts introduced last year’s honoree, Saks vice president and general manager Heidi Turney, who noted that Saks has been a proud sponsor for most of the past 15 years.

Duncan, host of KHOU-TV’s Great Day Houston, shared a brief history of the day’s beneficiary, the Mission of Yahweh, and introduced the organization’s new development director Marilu Garza, who announced that the Mission’s Leaders & Legends Gala is scheduled for September. The highlight of the afternoon came with the reveal of the 2026 Houston Sweethearts: Farida Abjani, Debbie and Roger Clemens, Caroline Esses, Brittney Herbert Franklin, Jordan Seff, and Michelle Verbois Wasaff.

Though Debbie Clemens was in Florida welcoming a new grandbaby, Roger Clemens ably handled the acceptance remarks with humor and enthusiasm. You could even say he was “pitch perfect.”