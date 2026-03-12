Houston’s Men Of Distinction, a $1.6 Million Heart Flex and Roger Clemens at the Mic — Inside the Party Swirl

Honorees Farida Abjani, Michelle Wasaff, Roger Clemens, Brittany Franklin, Jordan Seff & Caroline Esses
1 – Tiffany Cuellar Needham, Phoebe Tudor, Bobby Tudor, Doug Foshee, Reginald DesRoches, Paula DesRoches
2 – Wendy Kopp, Aneesh Sohoni, Tiffany Cuellar Needham
Dr. Robert Phillips, Dr. Julia Andrieni, Yuliya Veretennikova, Dr. Daniel Penny (1)
Dr. Damien & Kelly LaPar, Judy & Russ Labrasca
Jim & Pam Wells, Beverly & Jim Postl
Michael Openlander, Morag Watson, Sarah Starry, Paul Skrabanek
Barry and Barbara Lewis wth Sharon and Bradley Rauch
259_SevenAcresGala_DanielOrtizPhoto_021926
David Baggett, Michael Mithoff, Ross Robin; Photo Credit, Priscilla Dickson
Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Jesse Tutor, Tony Bradfield; Photo Credit, Priscilla Dickson
Dr. James Allison, John Eads, and John Rydman; Photo Credit, Priscilla Dickson
Carol and Mike Linn; Photo courtesy of Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Merele Yarborough & Phyllis Williams
Monica Hartland & Whitney Kuhn Lawson
Hosts Warner Roberts, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Anne Carl, Alicia Smith & Kim Moody
01
16

Houston Sweethearts honorees Farida Abjani, Michelle Wasaff, Roger Clemens, Brittany Franklin, Jordan Seff & Caroline Esses (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
16

Teach for America luncheon guests Tiffany Cuellar Needham , Phoebe & Bobby Tudor, Doug Foshee, Riginald & Paula DesRoches (Photo by Hung Truong)

03
16

Teach for America founder Wendy Kopp, Aneesh Sohoni, Tiffany Cuellar Needham at the Teach for America Luncheon (Photo by (Photo by Hung Truong)

04
16

Dr. Robert Phillips, Dr. Julia Andrieni, Yuliya Veretennikova, Dr. Daniel Penny at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)

05
16

Gala chairts Dr. Damien & Kelly LaPar with Judy & Russ Labrasca at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)

06
16

Jim & Pam Wells, Beverly & Jim Postl at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)

07
16

Michael Openlander, Morag Watson, Sarah Starry, Paul Skrabanek at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)

08
16

09
16

10
16

David Baggett, Michael Mithoff, Ross Robin at the Men of Distinction announcement event held at Steak 48( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
16

Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Jesse Tutor, Tony Bradfield at the Steak 48 Men of Distinction announcement event ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
16

Men of Distinction honorees Dr. James Allison, John Eads, John Rydman; at the Steak 48 announcement event ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
16

Carol & Mike Linn at the Texas Children's Houston Open Tee-Off in the penthouse suite at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
16

Sweethearts tea guest Merele Yarborough, Phyllis Williams at Saks Fifth Avenue (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
16

Sweethearts tea guests Monica Hartland, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at Saks Fifth Avenue (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
16

Sweethearts tea hosts Warner Roberts, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Anne Carl, Alicia Smith & Kim Moody (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honorees Farida Abjani, Michelle Wasaff, Roger Clemens, Brittany Franklin, Jordan Seff & Caroline Esses
1 – Tiffany Cuellar Needham, Phoebe Tudor, Bobby Tudor, Doug Foshee, Reginald DesRoches, Paula DesRoches
2 – Wendy Kopp, Aneesh Sohoni, Tiffany Cuellar Needham
Dr. Robert Phillips, Dr. Julia Andrieni, Yuliya Veretennikova, Dr. Daniel Penny (1)
Dr. Damien & Kelly LaPar, Judy & Russ Labrasca
Jim & Pam Wells, Beverly & Jim Postl
Michael Openlander, Morag Watson, Sarah Starry, Paul Skrabanek
Barry and Barbara Lewis wth Sharon and Bradley Rauch
259_SevenAcresGala_DanielOrtizPhoto_021926
David Baggett, Michael Mithoff, Ross Robin; Photo Credit, Priscilla Dickson
Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Jesse Tutor, Tony Bradfield; Photo Credit, Priscilla Dickson
Dr. James Allison, John Eads, and John Rydman; Photo Credit, Priscilla Dickson
Carol and Mike Linn; Photo courtesy of Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Merele Yarborough & Phyllis Williams
Monica Hartland & Whitney Kuhn Lawson
Hosts Warner Roberts, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Anne Carl, Alicia Smith & Kim Moody
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Men Of Distinction, a $1.6 Million Heart Flex and Roger Clemens at the Mic — Inside the Party Swirl

Keeping Up With All the Worthy Bashes

BY //
Houston Sweethearts honorees Farida Abjani, Michelle Wasaff, Roger Clemens, Brittany Franklin, Jordan Seff & Caroline Esses (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Teach for America luncheon guests Tiffany Cuellar Needham , Phoebe & Bobby Tudor, Doug Foshee, Riginald & Paula DesRoches (Photo by Hung Truong)
Teach for America founder Wendy Kopp, Aneesh Sohoni, Tiffany Cuellar Needham at the Teach for America Luncheon (Photo by (Photo by Hung Truong)
Dr. Robert Phillips, Dr. Julia Andrieni, Yuliya Veretennikova, Dr. Daniel Penny at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)
Gala chairts Dr. Damien & Kelly LaPar with Judy & Russ Labrasca at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)
Jim & Pam Wells, Beverly & Jim Postl at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)
Michael Openlander, Morag Watson, Sarah Starry, Paul Skrabanek at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)
David Baggett, Michael Mithoff, Ross Robin at the Men of Distinction announcement event held at Steak 48( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Jesse Tutor, Tony Bradfield at the Steak 48 Men of Distinction announcement event ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Men of Distinction honorees Dr. James Allison, John Eads, John Rydman; at the Steak 48 announcement event ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carol & Mike Linn, 2026 Men of Distinction honoree, pictured at aT exas Children's Houston Open event (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Sweethearts tea guest Merele Yarborough, Phyllis Williams at Saks Fifth Avenue (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sweethearts tea guests Monica Hartland, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at Saks Fifth Avenue (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sweethearts tea hosts Warner Roberts, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Anne Carl, Alicia Smith & Kim Moody (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
16

Houston Sweethearts honorees Farida Abjani, Michelle Wasaff, Roger Clemens, Brittany Franklin, Jordan Seff & Caroline Esses (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
16

Teach for America luncheon guests Tiffany Cuellar Needham , Phoebe & Bobby Tudor, Doug Foshee, Riginald & Paula DesRoches (Photo by Hung Truong)

3
16

Teach for America founder Wendy Kopp, Aneesh Sohoni, Tiffany Cuellar Needham at the Teach for America Luncheon (Photo by (Photo by Hung Truong)

4
16

Dr. Robert Phillips, Dr. Julia Andrieni, Yuliya Veretennikova, Dr. Daniel Penny at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)

5
16

Gala chairts Dr. Damien & Kelly LaPar with Judy & Russ Labrasca at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)

6
16

Jim & Pam Wells, Beverly & Jim Postl at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)

7
16

Michael Openlander, Morag Watson, Sarah Starry, Paul Skrabanek at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)

8
16

9
16

10
16

David Baggett, Michael Mithoff, Ross Robin at the Men of Distinction announcement event held at Steak 48( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
16

Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Jesse Tutor, Tony Bradfield at the Steak 48 Men of Distinction announcement event ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
16

Men of Distinction honorees Dr. James Allison, John Eads, John Rydman; at the Steak 48 announcement event ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
16

Carol & Mike Linn at the Texas Children's Houston Open Tee-Off in the penthouse suite at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
16

Sweethearts tea guest Merele Yarborough, Phyllis Williams at Saks Fifth Avenue (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
16

Sweethearts tea guests Monica Hartland, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at Saks Fifth Avenue (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
16

Sweethearts tea hosts Warner Roberts, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Anne Carl, Alicia Smith & Kim Moody (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

With Houstonians’ generosity exploding like pollen from the city’s oak trees in spring, the Houston party scene continues to raise millions in dollars and tons in recognition for the area’s innumerable worthy causes. Let’s take a closer look at some notable bashes that made a memorable impression:

Seven Acres $1.7 Million Gala

Barry and Barbara Lewis wth Sharon and Bradley Rauch

Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services celebrated its rich legacy and The Medallion Assisted Living Residence at “Making Waves for a Better Home” at the Hilton Americas, hauling in $1.7 million in support of compassionate senior care and vital community programming. Barbara and Barry Lewis, along with Sharon and Bradley Rauch, were honored as recipients of the 2026 Joyce Proler Schechter Spirit of Life Award, presented by Schecter’s daughter Leslie Karpas.

The gala, co-chaired by Barb Bratter, Karen and Buster Freedman, and Merav and Daniel Sternthal, opened with the sound of the shofar, blown by David Scott of Congregation Beth Israel. Johnny “Bravo” Holloway served as emcee while magician and illusionist Ben Jackson added an extra spark to the festivities. Seven Acres president Gary Greenberg expressed his gratitude to the donors, co-chairs and staff — including CEO Marsha Cayton, recognizing her extraordinary leadership.

Vicky and Michael Richker also stepped up, making a surprise $150,00o donation toward the purchase a wheelchair-accessible bus for Seven Acres residents.

Teach for America Luncheon

1 – Tiffany Cuellar Needham, Phoebe Tudor, Bobby Tudor, Doug Foshee, Reginald DesRoches, Paula DesRoches
Tiffany Cuellar Needham, co-chairs Phoebe & Bobby Tudor, honoree Doug Foshee, co-chairs Reginald & Paula DesRoches at the Teach for America luncheon.(Photo by Hung Truong)

A dedicated group of more than 400 community leaders, supporters, corps members and alumni gathered at River Oaks Country Club for Teach For America (TFA) Houston’s 2026 “Ignite Potential” luncheon, celebrating 35 years of impact. The event raised upwards of $850,000 to support TFA’s mission to expand educational opportunity across Houston. The funds will help TFA recruit and develop exceptional educators, strengthen partnerships with local schools and cultivate leaders committed to advancing educational equity in classrooms and communities.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026

Chaired by Paula and Reginald DesRoches and Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, the luncheon honored Doug Foshee for his commitment to championing student success. Recognized for his dedication to improving Houston’s public education system, Foshee described TFA as one of the most powerful forces for social change in the United States over the past 40 years. Wendy Kopp, founder of Teach For America, and Aneesh Sohoni, CEO, also shared reflections on the past, present and future of education in Houston.

Heart Ball Raises $1.6 Million

Dr. Robert Phillips, Dr. Julia Andrieni, Yuliya Veretennikova, Dr. Daniel Penny (1)
Dr. Robert Phillips, Dr. Julia Andrieni, Yuliya Veretennikova, Dr. Daniel Penny at the American Heart Association Heart Ball (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)

During National Heart Month, the American Heart Association’s 2026 Houston Heart Ball, Hearts Behind the Mask,” drew 600 supporters to the Hilton Americas-Houston to celebrate survivors of congenital heart disease. Chairs Dr. Damien LaPar (professor and chief of Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery and executive co-director of UTHealth Houston Children’s Heart Institute) and wife Kelly LaPar helmed the gala that raised $1.6 million research, medical innovation and educational programs, with a lofty goal of eliminating heart disease and stroke.

As emcee — former Houston Texans wide receiver Cecil Shorts III — introduced American Heart Association board chair Rod Larson to the stage to present the “Open Your Heart” moment. A moving video from the Children’s Heart Institute at UTHealth Houston paid tribute to a courageous three-year-old congenital heart disease survivor. The program then honored five remarkable families, each recognized for their stories of resilience and life-saving advocacy.

Men of Distinction

Dr. James Allison, John Eads, and John Rydman; Photo Credit, Priscilla Dickson
Men of Distinction honorees Dr. James Allison, John Eads, John Rydman; at the Steak 48 announcement event ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

More than 120 movers and shakers gathered for a festive cocktail reception at the trendy Steak 48 restaurant for the reveal of the 2026 honorees of the 19th annual Men of Distinction Luncheon, which is set for May 6 at River Oaks Country Club.

The 2026 Men of Distinction include Dr. James Allison, John Eads, Mike Linn and John Rydman, who will be celebrated for their leadership in business, health care, volunteerism and philanthropy. In keeping with the spirit of philanthropy, several guests generously donated to the 2026 luncheon to help ensure its success.

Proceeds from the event go toward pediatric biomedical research, education and patient care in the Texas Medical Center. Grant awardees are selected annually by a committee composed of Men of Distinction Board members and a liaison from the Texas Medical Center.

Sweethearts Tea for Mission of Yahweh

Honorees Farida Abjani, Michelle Wasaff, Roger Clemens, Brittany Franklin, Jordan Seff & Caroline Esses
Houston Sweethearts honorees Farida Abjani, Michelle Wasaff, Roger Clemens, Brittany Franklin, Jordan Seff & Caroline Esses (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Champagne flowed, heart-shaped balloons floated, and hearts were open at the 15th annual Houston Sweetheart Tea at Saks Fifth Avenue, benefiting the Mission of Yahweh. The fashionable crowd of 100 arrived in designer attire in shades of pink and red. Tea founders and good friends Anne Carl, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Kim Moody, Warner Roberts and Alicia Smith welcomed attendees. Roberts introduced last year’s honoree, Saks vice president and general manager Heidi Turney, who noted that Saks has been a proud sponsor for most of the past 15 years.

Duncan, host of KHOU-TV’s Great Day Houston, shared a brief history of the day’s beneficiary, the Mission of Yahweh, and introduced the organization’s new development director Marilu Garza, who announced that the Mission’s Leaders & Legends Gala is scheduled for September. The highlight of the afternoon came with the reveal of the 2026 Houston Sweethearts: Farida Abjani, Debbie and Roger Clemens, Caroline Esses, Brittney Herbert Franklin, Jordan Seff, and Michelle Verbois Wasaff.

Though Debbie Clemens was in Florida welcoming a new grandbaby, Roger Clemens ably handled the acceptance remarks with humor and enthusiasm. You could even say he was “pitch perfect.”

Featured Events
The Birdsall Residences

Curated Collection

Swipe
5420 Surrey Circle
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5420 Surrey Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
5420 Surrey Circle
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
5525 Charlestown Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5525 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,625,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5525 Charlestown Drive
3216 Glade Road
Colleyville
FOR SALE

3216 Glade Road
Colleyville, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3216 Glade Road
1918 Olive Street #402
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #402
Dallas, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Beth Gilbert
This property is listed by: Beth Gilbert (214) 444-4176 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #402
4024 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4024 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$7,395,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
4024 Marquette Street
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
4085 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4085 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mindy Robbins
This property is listed by: Mindy Robbins (214) 282-1977 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas
FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,899,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4428 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,110,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
11219 Leachman Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11219 Leachman Circle
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11219 Leachman Circle
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X