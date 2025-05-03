Sharon Noel Griffin, Barb and Will Noel, Kathleen Noel Camp, and Laura Noel Borland
Society / The Seen

Houston’s Party Season Heats Up Before Memorial Day — Inside the Big Event Fever

How Nonprofits Win

BY // 05.02.25
Sharon Noel Griffin,Will & Barb Noel, Kathleen Noel Camp, Laura Noel Borland at the Neuhaus Education Center luncheon (Photo by )
Jamie Broach Byrd, comedian Mike Birbiglia at The Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The Rev. Russell Levenson & Laura Levenson, Michelle Shonbeck at the Christian Community Service Center’s Azalea Gala.
Kristen Cannon, Katie Tsuru, Jack Vilhauer, Nora Jarrard at AVDA's 'Polo for a Purpose' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marti Boone, Merilee & Richard Espinosa at the Be An Angel 'Wings of Hope' gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
Kasteena & Sam Parikh, Rob Sanchez at the Children's Assessment Center's 'Spirit of Spring' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aida Matic, Alua Arthur, Monica Hampton a the Houston Hospice Butterfly luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Bob Samborn, Fred Armisen, Suzan and Jeremy Samuels, Beth Wolff at the Children at Risk dinner at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
As we head toward Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial cut-off date for the most notable charitable fundraisers, my days and nights are filled with worthy Houston nonprofits seeking support in the form of luncheons, galas, golf tournaments, sporting clays, even bingo fundraisers. Let’s look back at some notable recent Houston parties:

Neuhaus Education Center Luncheon

Sharon Noel Griffin, Barb and Will Noel, Kathleen Noel Camp, and Laura Noel Borland
Sharon Noel Griffin,Will & Barb Noel, Kathleen Noel Camp, Laura Noel Borland at the Neuhaus Education Center luncheon (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

The “Literacy Lights the Way” luncheon, held at The Post Oak Hotel, raised a record-breaking $540,000 for the organization. This year’s event honored Neuhaus’ 45th Anniversary and celebrated the multi-generational impact the organization has on so many families.

Luncheon co-chairs were Barb and Will Noel, and their three daughters Kathleen Noel Camp, Laura Noel Borland and Sharon Noel Griffin. The Noel family has been involved since the organization’s founding. The event honored longtime supporter Ben Andrews, recently named a Neuhaus Lifetime Trustee for his service that began 30 years ago. Keynote speaker was Elsa Cárdenas-Hagan, president of the Valley Speech Language and Learning Center in Brownsville, Texas. She discussed the impact of Neuhaus’ work in the Brownsville region.

Christian Community Service Center’s Azalea Gala

Levensons and Michelle Shonbeck
The Rev. Russell Levenson & Laura Levenson, Michelle Shonbeck at the Christian Community Service Center’s Azalea Gala.

Some 675 interested people turned out at the Post Oak Hotel for the 28th annual Azalea Gala, which raised more than $835,000 to help expand the resources of Christian Community Service Center’s social service programs. Those provide emergency food, financial assistance, employment coaching, vocational training and youth services to Houstonians in need.

The evening honored Laura and the Rev. Russell Levenson, retired rector of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. CCSC board chair Jeanie Arnold presented the Levensons with the Azalea Gala 2025 honoree Award, celebrating their hands-on partnership with CCSC to alleviate the effects of poverty in Houston.

AVDA’s Polo With a Purpose Event

Kristen Cannon, Katie Tsuru, Jack Vilhauer, Nora Jarrard
Kristen Cannon, Katie Tsuru, Jack Vilhauer, Nora Jarrard at AVDA’s ‘Polo for a Purpose’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fancy chapeaux and boaters were de rigueur when AVDA launched its young professional group at Houston Polo Club’s afternoon matches. In celebration of the nonprofit’s 45 years of providing aid to victims of domestic abuse. The fundraising festivities, chaired by Janine Galt, Clara Orlean and Laurel Wheatley, including a champagne divot stomp, live music and libations, the luxe experience provided by The Lymbar.

Elizabeth Anthony

The Broach Foundation Dinner

Jamie Broach Byrd, Mike Birbiglia Comedia
Jamie Broach Byrd, comedian Mike Birbiglia at The Broach Foundation dinner. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Comedian Mike Birbiglia added a playful note of levity to the serious business of raising funds for brain cancer research, the mission of The Broach Foundation, during the 13th annual “Stand Up for Brain Cancer” gala. It was a sellout crowd of 450 that gathered at River Oaks Country Club for the evening. Since its founding the foundation has raised more than $6.5 million for cutting edge research into brain cancer.

Be An Angel “Wings of Hope” Gala

Marti Boone, Merilee and Richard Espinosa
Marti Boone, Merilee & Richard Espinosa at the Be An Angel ‘Wings of Hope’ gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

More than 400 partygoers poured into The Revaire of Be An Angel‘s 13th annual gala and in theme most of them dressed in Houston Astros fan gear. Chaired by Dot Cunningham and with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick welcoming guests, the evening raised $750,000 for special needs children. Special guests were the Sisters of Mary Imaculate Province aka The Rally Nuns, noted for their World Series appearances.

The successful live auction included an Astronaut Dinner at Capital Grille hosted by Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham’s wife Dot Cunningham, and astronauts Clayton Anderson (International Space Station) and Fred Haise (Appollo 13).

The Children’s Assessment Center

Kasteena Parikh, Sam Parikh & Rob Sanchez_CACSpiritofSpring_DanielOrtizPhoto_041125
Kasteena & Sam Parikh, Rob Sanchez at the Children’s Assessment Center’s ‘Spirit of Spring’ luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Children’s Assessment Center 30th anniversary “Spirit of Spring” gala filled the Post Oak Hotel ballroom with supporters of the nonprofit’s mission of aiding sexually abused children. Kasteena and Sam Parikh chaired the event attended by notables including Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Elaine Stolte, Ed Emmet, Beth and Rob Wilson, Ted Poe, and Glenda and Russell Gordy.

Houston Hospice Butterfly Luncheon

Aida Matic, CFRE, Alua Arthur, Monica Hampton
Aida Matic, Alua Arthur, Monica Hampton a the Houston Hospice Butterfly luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Can preparing for death lead to a better and more fulfilling life? Yes, according to best selling author Alua Arthur, death doula. The author of Briefly Perfectly Human: Making an Authentic Life by Getting Real About the End shared her wisdom as did her presentation as guest speaker at the annual Houston Hospice Butterfly Luncheon at the Junior League of Houston.

Monica Hampton, whose son was a patient with Houston Hospice, chaired the luncheon that honored four area volunteers: Josepha O’Brien, Patti Roades, Pat Mosier and Norma Echegoyen-Lima.

Children at Risk Dinner

Dr Bob Samborn, Fred Armisen, Suzan and Jeremy Samuels and Beth Wolff photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bob Sanborn, Fred Armisen, Suzan & Jeremy Samuels, Beth Wolff at the Children at Risk dinner at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Emmy Award-nominated comedian and actor, and Grammy-nominated musician Fred Armisen added a note of levity to the evening supporting Children at Risk. He had the 430 people at the Post Oak Hotel laughing nonstop with comedic bits and musical talents, including playing drums, guitar and singing.

It was a light note to the proceedings that focused on the nonprofit’s mission of understanding and addressing the root causes of child poverty and inequality. That point brought home by president and CEO Bob Sanborn. Honoree Dr. Sippi Khurana was accompanied by her third grad daughter Seva, who led the invocation that began the fundraiser. By night’s end the charity had been enriched by $360,000, thanks to the efforts of chairs Beth Wolff and Suzan and Jeremy Samuels.

