Houston’s Party Scene Rolls Into 2026, With Texas Women Hall of Famers, Spindletop and Million Dollar Bashes Leaving a ’25 Mark

Jackie Martineau, Tom Bowes, Veronica Foley at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 51st annual Holiday Ball. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Houston Awards Lone Star State Campaign Co-Chairs Ken & Jessica Neikirk, Honoree Karen Kelly, Gen. John F. Kelly USMC (Ret.), Kathleen Kelly, MCSF President and CEO Ted Probert

Suzan Deison, Nancy Strohmer, Hallie Vanderhider, Kim Coomber-Hallum at the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame Gala

Chair Farida Abjani, Alicia Smith, Maria Moncada Alaoui at the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

Carly West, Trees of Hope president Lisa Barth, Santa, Trees of Hope executive director Brooke Stuckey at the Trees of Hope gala (Photo by Al Torres Photography)

Aiden Thompson, Trees of Hope gala co-chair Joel Thompson, Santa, gala co-chair Lisa Battaglia (Photo by Al Torres Photography)

: Kellie Brumbaugh, Santa, Lee Brumbaugh at the Trees of Hope gala (Photo by Al Torres Photography)

Wine chair Sean Beck, emcee Kevin Quinn of KRBE-FM at The Periwinkle Foundation Iron Sommelier competition.

Lone Star Flight Museum’s Jet Setters Ball honoree Ralph B. Thomas and wife Bette. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jeff Gorski, Lia Vallone, Laurie & Tracy Krohn at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 51st annual Holiday Ball. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Lia Vallone, Jeff Gorski, Spindletop Award Recipient Richard Lynch, Bart Cahir at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners 51st annual Holiday Ball. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Lia Vallone, Starlee Sykes, Spindletop Founders Award Recipient Lee Womble, Bart Cahir at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners' 51st annual Holiday Ball. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Chree Boydstun, Ilda Andaluz, Dr. Tamisha Jones, Rebekah Le, Robert Palussek at the Legacy Holiday Schmooze. (Poto by Daniel Ortiz)

Gerry Heard & Tylor Hearn at the Legacy Holiday Schmooze (Photo Daniel Ortiz)

Ken Sill & Kari Findley hosts of the Legacy Holiday Schmooze (Photo Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Party Scene Rolls Into 2026, With Texas Women Hall of Famers, Spindletop and Million Dollar Bashes Leaving a ’25 Mark

A Rollicking Season Never Stops

BY //
As Houston’s  party season rolls in 2026, it’s time to look back on some of the bashes from a rollicking 2025 that were overlooked. Houstonians clearly had loads of fun in 2025 while raising millions upon millions of dollars for the city’s vital nonprofits.

With Houston’s packed social scene, it’s often a case of so many parties, so little time. Let’s squeeze in a handful of memorable events as we close the book on the Bayou City’s 2025 party scene.

Spindletop Holiday Ball Tops $1 Million

Lia Vallone, Starlee Sykes, Spindletop Founders Award Recipient Lee Womble, Bart Cahir at the Spindletop Community Impact Partners’ 51st annual Holiday Ball. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Energy industry leaders and friends stepped up to the plate 500 strong for the Spindle Community Impact Partners’ 51st annual Holiday Ball held at the Post Oak Hotel. By night’s end, the event had raised more than $1 million in support of programs benefiting Houston youth and families.

This do-gooding throng partied amid the “Under the Big Top” theme and decor by College Park Flowers and danced to the sounds of Password. Honored with the Spindletop Award was  Richard Lynch, the Hess Corporation’s former senior vice president of technology and services. Kinetic Pressure Control senior advisor Lee Womble received the Spindletop Founders Award. ConocoPhillips reservoir engineer Gabby Jacoby walked away with the Constance White Volunteer Service Award.

A $1.85 Milllion Windfall

Ken & Jessica Neikirk, Honoree Karen Kelly, Gen. John F. Kelly USMC (Ret.), Kathleen Kelly, MCSF President and CEO Ted Probert
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Houston Awards Lone Star State Campaign Co-Chairs Ken & Jessica Neikirk, Honoree Karen Kelly, Gen. John F. Kelly USMC (Ret.), Kathleen Kelly, MCSF President and CEO Ted Probert.

More than 400 guests filled the Post Oak Hotel ballroom in support of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF) campaign, raising $1.85 million in need-based scholarship funds for military children. Headlining the evening were campaign chairs Jessica and Ken Neikirk and guest speaker General John F. Kelly USMC (retired). Longtime supporter Karen Kelly received the Semper Fidelis Award, which recognizes individuals whose service to the nation exemplifies the Marine Corps motto of  “always faithful.”

A special presentation was made in memory of Chuck Scianna, Houston businessman and former MCSF board member. The tribute was led by General John Kelly USMC (retired), the fifth Secretary of Homeland Security and former Commander of the US Southern Command.

Texas Women’s Hall of Fame Gala

Suzan Deison, Nancy Strohmer,Hallie Vanderhider & Kim Coomber-Hallum
Suzan Deison, Nancy Strohmer, Hallie Vanderhider, Kim Coomber-Hallum at the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame Gala (Photo by Alexander’s Fine Portrait Design)

Leading the parade of accomplishment on this special night at the Royal Sonesta Hotel was Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Hallie Vanderhider, who was recognized for her decades of leadership, philanthropy and commitment to expanding opportunities for women. She was joined in the 2025 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame by Esi Akinosho, Emily Armenta, Chree Boydstun, Juliet Breeze, MD, Zane Carruth, Betty Hrncir, Maria Martinez, Janette Marx, Chantell Preston, Heidi Rockecharlie, Alicia Smith, and Connie Taylor.

The event was chaired by Farida Abjani and orchestrated by Texas Women’s Hall of Fame founder, president and CEO Susan Deison.

Trees of Hope Gala

©Al Torres Photography
Aiden Thompson, Trees of Hope gala co-chair Joel Thompson, Santa, gala co-chair Lisa Battaglia (Photo by Al Torres Photography)

Lisa Battaglia joined forces with Joel Thompson as chairs of the Trees of Hope gala which was themed “Hope Guides the Way – A Journey to the North Pole.” Held at the Four Seasons Hotel, the annual holiday event raised a gross total of $631,000 for Trees of Hope, which supports the Children’s Critical Care Fund at Star of Hope, Houston’s longest-standing mission serving the homeless.

Legacy Holiday Schmooze

Chree Boydstun, ilda Andaluz, Dr. Tamisha Jones, Rebekah Le, Robert Palussek
Chree Boydstun, Ilda Andaluz, Dr. Tamisha Jones, Rebekah Le, Legacy CEO Robert Palussek at the Legacy Holiday Schmooze. (Poto by Daniel Ortiz)

It was a merry, merry time at the home of  Kari Findley and Ken Sill when 150 partygoers gathered for the annual Holiday Schmooze benefiting Legacy Community Health. The festive soirée raised more than $100,000, with proceeds benefiting the Jackson Hicks Endowed Fund for the Awareness, Prevention, and Treatment of HIV/AIDS at Legacy Community Health. Welcoming guests along with the party hosts were Legacy CEO Robert Palussek and Legacy chief development officer Chree Boydstun.

The Periwinkle Foundation Iron Sommelier Competition

167IronSom2025_Event Chair Sean Beck and Emcee Kevin Quinn of KRBE-FM
Wine chair Sean Beck, emcee Kevin Quinn of KRBE-FM at The Periwinkle Foundation Iron Sommelier competition.

The 2025 Iron Sommelier fundraiser for the Periwinkle Foundation saw its first-ever tie as Zachary Newman of Pappas Bros. Steakhouse and John Mason of The Coronado Club shared the title of Iron Sommelier. Fourteen of Houston’s top sommeliers competed in this celebrated wine event that was  helmed by wine chair Sean Beck and sommelier chair Lara Lack.

More than 650 wine enthusiasts gathered at the Post Oak Hotel to raise a record $535,000-plus in support of Periwinkle’s camps, art and survivor programs, which serve kids, teens and families facing cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Lone Star Flight Museum Jet Setters Ball

Lone Star Flight Museum’s Jet Setters Ball honoree Ralph B. Thomas and wife Bette. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lone Star Flight Museum’s Jet Setters Ball honoree Ralph B. Thomas and wife Bette. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nearly 500 gathered to honor Ralph B. Thomas, a Lone Star Flight Museum board member for more than 10 years and a longtime museum supporter. Thomas’ leadership and dedication to the museum were recognized throughout the program. Joined by his wife Bette, the honoree helped set the tone for a memorable night guided by gala chairs Donna and Matthew Noll. The gala raised $700,000 in support of the museum’s aircraft collection, interactive STEM exhibits and growing education program.

Scroll through the photo carousel above this story for more pictures from these Houston parties to remember.

