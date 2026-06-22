Houston’s Party Season Goes Out In Style — A $2 Million Night, 2027’s New Women of Distinction and Saturday Night Live Fever

Four Seasons Executive Chef Jonathan Esparza, Claire Richardson, Lauren Levicki Courville, Four Seasons Hotel GM Tom Segesta at Dress for Success Houston's PowHER Hour wine dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Celebrants at the Blood Cancer United Visionaries of the Year gala which raised more than $2 million

The Houston party season isn’t really over until the last of the charitable events tally their results and tout their successes. Congratulations are certainly due to Blood Cancer United for the $2 million it raised as well as to the sensational 2027 Women of Distinction, who were revealed in a celebration at River Oaks Country Club.

Tootsies has launched a program series on women’s health benefiting Legacy Community Health. And Saturday Night Live alum Colin Quinn kept Family Houston supporters in stitches.

These are the Houston parties that sent the season out in style:

Blood Cancer United Celebrates

The Blood Cancer United Visionaries of the Year Grand Finale gala celebrated a record-breaking campaign year with 18 candidates raising an unprecedented $2,010,769 to support blood cancer research and patient services. Peri Patel and Claudia Walkup chaired the event held at Houston’s posh Post Oak Hotel.

The evening culminated with the reveal of 2026 Visionary of the Year was won by Meredith Crockett Soper of Transwestern, who raised an incredible $337,486. Kyle Sanders of Gray Reed was named runner-up in raising $330,201. Peggy Nobel earned second runner-up status, raising $265,013.

The 2027 Women of Distinction Step Forward

They thought it was a midday interview at River Oaks Country Club. In reality, the 10 Houston women who showed up found out that they had been named the 2027 Women of Distinction to be formally presented during the Winter Ball at the Post Oak Hotel on February 13, 2027.

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Taking bows will be Deborah Dunkum, Kelley Sullivan Georgiades, Mignon Gill, Michelle Budinger Maresh, Sandra Porter, Erin Furr Stimming, Saula Valente and Laura Williams. Alumni honorees Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman and Leigh Smith will be recognized as Ambassadors for their ongoing community leadership and service.

Since its founding 1986 years ago the Winter Ball has raised more than $25 million for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Southern Texas Chapter. Robin Klaes and her daughter Kittsie Klaes Hance chair the black-tie gala which is expected to be phenomenal due to the impressive anniversary.

A Profound Evening of Laughter

Laughter and purpose made a powerful pair at Family Houston‘s second annual Laughing Matters Gala headlining comedian, actor and Saturday Night Live alumnus Colin Quinn. While keeping the audience truly in stitches, Quinn and chairs Kristen Wong and Nick Dhesi saw the evening raise close to $650,000 to support mental health counseling, financial stability coaching and community support services for families and individuals across Greater Houston.

Joan and David Dunlap were spotlighted as Community Service Honorees while Revenew International was recognized as Corporate Honoree before 400 supporters at The Revaire.

A Series on Women’s Health

With Canyon Ranch CEO Mark Rivers as guest speaker, Tootsies had a grand launch of its Radiance Luncheon Series benefiting Legacy Community Health. Rivers shared details of the new Canyon Ranch Austin and informed that women’s health initiatives will be a major focus of the property.

Legacy Community Health chief development & external affairs officer Chree Boydstun emceed the gathering and commented on the need for comprehensive health care for women of all ages and the continued need for new developments and treatments that support women. She was joined by Dr. Erica Giwa, OB/GYN physician at Legacy Santa Clara.

Before the luncheon, attendees enjoyed cocktails and shopping while models informally showcased the latest collection from Christy Lynn.

Toasting Dress For Success

Seventy-seven companies across the Houston area were represented at the Four Seasons Hotel, when a professional throng gathered for Dress for Success Houston‘s sixth annual PowHER Hour wine pairing dinner. Many among the group were members of DFS Houston Corporate Guild. The evening began in The Mocksy Bar for a “sip around the world” experience, then continued on to dinner in the hotel ballroom.

DFS Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville led the fundraiser that included a presentation on the viability of the Texas wine industry by Claire Richardson, wine maker at Uplift Vineyard in Burnet, Texas. Richardson and Four Seasons Hotel executive chef Jonathan Esparza led a three-course wine pairing dinner.

Scroll through the photo carousel at the top of this story for more images from these memorable Houston parties.