Houston Power Couple and CBS News Star Power a $1.8 Million Historic Preservation Night at a Storied New York Club

Philanthropists Diana Barrett & Bob Vila of Palm Beach at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Alexandra Longanecker, Phoebe Tudor, Ceron at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

Phoebe Tudor, Thomas Woltz at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

Stephanie Tsuru, Phoebe Tudor, Shawn Stephens at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

The magnificent Metropolitan Club of New York hosts the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala

Kurt Grether, Dancie Ware, Bill Stubbs at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

Phoebe Tudor, Alex Papachristidis, Shawn Stephens at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

Lauren Reckling, Skylar Pinchal at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

Bunny Williams, Steele Marcoux, Phoebe Tudor at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

Bill Stubbs, host Mo Rocca at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

Peter & Minnette Boesel at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

Chairs Bobby & Phoebe Tudor, Carol Quillen at the National Trust for Historic Preservation 75th anniversary gala in New York

By all accounts the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 75th Anniversary Gala at the iconic Metropolitan Club of New York — chaired by Houston’s own Bobby and Phoebe Tudor, the National Trust board chair — was a glorious, gilded success. Presented by Visionary Partner American Express, the black-tie event was hosted by CBS’s Sunday News Morning‘s Mo Rocca and raised $1.8 million for the Trust’s nationwide preservation efforts.

October was quite the month for the Tudors and in particular Phoebe Tudor. In addition to welcoming their second grandchild and chairing the successful gala, she was named among Veranda magazine’s inaugural Luminaries. Tudor is one of a mere five women selected nationally for their community enrichment. Houston’s hometown star was recognized “for her efforts as a trailblazing preservationist.”

The luxe, gilded interiors of the Metropolitan Club, designed by Stanford White in 1891 at the height of the American Renaissance, provided a stunning backdrop for the proceedings. Design Advisor Alex Papachristidis added to the glamour by dressing the salon with Gilded Age-inspired table settings adorned with 19th century antiques loaned by Alexander Sakhai. Honorary co-chair for the event was world renowned interior designer Bunny Williams.

Lifting the bottom line, the Fund-A-Need donations benefit the National Trust’s key programs which include the America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list, which catalyzes resources for sites in crisis, and Main Street America, which revitalizes historic downtowns nationwide.

Joining Phoebe Tudor in the program was National Trust president and CEO Carol Quillen who noted: “Preservation sparks experiences of awe and joy. It creates economic opportunity and builds community.”

The 300 guests came from the fields of philanthropy, art, preservation and the business world. Among them were famed landscape architect Thomas Woltz; Tracy and Tennesse Senator Bill Frist; Christy Brown and Ambassador Tod Sedgwick of Louisville, Kentucky; Scott Malkin and Tony Malkin, representing their parents Isabel and Peter L. Malkin who were honored for their philanthropy; Graff sales manager New York Alexandra Longanecker; and Veranda editor-in-chief Steele Marcoux, who accepted the magazine’s honor for its efforts at promoting historic preservation.

Houstonians in the mix included Dancie and Jim Ware, Minnette and Peter Boesel, Stephanie Tsuru, Kurt Grether and Bill Stubbs, Shawn Stephens, Ceron and Tarek El-Bjeirmi.

“The evening underscored the power of place and demonstrated the profound impact of the National Trust’s mission to honor the contributions and achievements of all Americans,” Phoebe Tudor says.