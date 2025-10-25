Houston’s Grownup Prom Brings Back 1999, Morphs Into $1.16 Million Night — Corsages, Letter Jackets & Even Chaperones Return

Children’s Museum Houston crushed it when more than 460 partygoers were invited to step back in time for “Prom Night: Party Like It’s 1999.” Think wrist corsages, letter jackets, prom royalty and just enough costuming among the black-tie crowd to ring high school chimes. Think Clueless and Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion put together.

The rocking ’90s nostalgia evening held at Corinthian Houston earned a record $1,163,000 for the museum, which hosts close to one million visitors annually.

The vibes went retro immediately on entry to the sophisticated hall which had morphed into a high school gymnasium, home to the Children’s Museum Houston bulldogs. Yes, a bulldog mascot, cheerleaders, “coach” and “librarian” chaperones, corsages and boutonnieres, and the Worthing High School drum line greeted the throng.

Bergner & Johnson wins rave reviews for the authentically themed evening that included hand-painted pep rally banners, cootie catchers, a realistic basketball court dance floor, Ring Pops and neon light-up flower crowns. And what would a prom be without a king and queen — congrats to Will Northington and Ellen Bookout, who donned the coveted crowns.

Even Jackson & Company‘s menu bowed to many of the prom goers’ younger years with a smashing dessert — homemade strawberry Pop-Tarts. A treat that rocked tastebuds across the hall.

Kudos to chairs Kathryn and Travis Boeker and Cassandra and Ryan Dalton, underwriting chairs Rebecca and Bill Adler and Blair and Barry Kessler as well as auction chairs Tracy Northington and Nina Rand for a successful night that will long be remembered.

For those who remained into the night to boogie to the sounds of The Drywater Band, the gala co-chairs led a She’s All That–inspired flash mob dance to Fatboy Slim’s “Rockafeller Skank.” And the crowd went wild. So much fun.

“‘Prom Night: Party Like It’s 1999’ perfectly captured the community spirit that defines our mission. It was a night filled with the joy and nostalgia of growing up, while celebrating the boundless possibilities of the future,” Children’s Museum CEO Rayanne Darensbourg, noted after the gala.

“To see our supporters come together united by a shared commitment to Houston’s children, and achieve a record-breaking night in the process, was truly extraordinary.”

PC Seen: Carolyn and Jake Sabat, Chita and Lane Craft, Laura and John Chapman, Winnie and Nic Phillips, Mari and Bryan Glass, Jessica and Michael Bertuccio, Mayleen and Michael Tsang, Natalie and Rodolfo Cooper, Rachel and Shawn Gottschalk, and Kelly and Trey Mattson.