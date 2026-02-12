Houston’s Real Estate Lovebirds — Nancy and Jose Almodovar Fell In Love and Built Powerhouse Nan

David Bernal, Jenny Correa, Nancy Almodovar, Jose Almodovar participate in the ribbon cutting for the real estate firm's new Cypress office in January. (Photo by Jared Hernandez)

With Valentine’s Day approaching, PaperCity is showcasing a series of love stories. Not just any love stories but the sojourns of four Houston power couples who work together and combine the challenges and successes of professional life hand in hand with a loving home life. Next up: Nancy and Jose Almodovar.

Through a dozen years, this Houston couple has balanced entrepreneurship with raising a young family (with a son who’s 15 and daughter who’s 14). All while building their business — Nan now boasts five offices, spanning from the corporate headquarters in The Heights to the Galleria area, The Woodlands, Galveston and now Cypress.

PaperCity: Tell me about your engagement.

Nancy Almodovar: It was truly magical. Jose proposed to me on his boat on Lake Houston with our closest friends and my sisters there to celebrate with us. He even surprised me with a banner on the freeway overlooking the lake. I had no idea it was coming, and it was one of the happiest days of my life. It felt thoughtful, intimate and unforgettable.

PC: What are the challenges of running a business together and how do you overcome them?

NA: Like any couple, balancing business and marriage comes with challenges. Communication is everything for us. We are very honest with each other and make a conscious effort to talk things through rather than letting issues build up.

Working from different offices also helps us maintain healthy space and perspective. It allows us to stay focused on our strengths while still coming together to make important decisions.

PC: What are the benefits of working together?

NA: Working together gives us a shared vision and purpose. We trust each other completely, which allows us to move decisively and confidently. Our strengths complement each other. Jose is strategic and operational, while I focus on branding, marketing and people. The biggest benefit is alignment. We are building the same future, not just for our company, but for our family.

PC: What is the best thing about building a business together?

NA: The best thing is creating something meaningful side by side. We started with a dream and built it through hard work, perseverance and faith. Every milestone feels more special because we experienced it together. We are not just building a company. We are building a legacy for our children and our community.

PC: How do you keep the romance in your marriage?

We are intentional about our relationship. We remind ourselves that before business partners, we are husband and wife. We make time for date nights, family traditions and moments that have nothing to do with work. We also support each other’s growth and dreams. Romance, for us, is not only about grand gestures. It is about respect, admiration and showing up for each other consistently.

PC: What is the most romantic thing your partner has done for you?

NA: There are so many moments, but for me, the most romantic thing Jose has done is believing in me from the very beginning. When I wanted to take the leap and build Nan & Company, he supported the vision even when it felt uncertain. That kind of belief is deeply romantic.

He is also thoughtful in the simplest, most meaningful ways. Every morning, he brings me coffee, and we start our day with gratitude together. It is those everyday gestures, along with the way he consistently supports and inspires me, that truly define romance for me.