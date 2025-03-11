Patrick Fertitta Takes Centerstage Role At Rockets’ Record Breaking Gala — Family Mansion Becomes a $2 Million River Oaks Playground

Sausage among the numerous dishes served at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Oh the towering throng that poured onto the grounds of the Fertitta Family mansion in River Oaks for the annual Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala. Think all of those 6-foot-7 and taller players and former players that set the stage for an elevated fan fest that raised a whopping $2 million for the NBA franchise’s community efforts. A massive increase over the 2024 gala’s $740,000 in proceeds.

Welcoming the throng to their home were Paige Fertitta; Patrick Fertitta, named to the 2024 NBA 40 Under 40 List; and Blayne Fertitta. Rockets billionaire owner (and future U.S. Ambassador) Tilman Fertitta was detained on business and unable to make the fundraiser.

“It just a wonderful night,” Rockets president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr tells PaperCity. “The Fertitta family and the Rockets give so much back to the city that provides so much to us. And it’s a great night to raise a lot of money mainly for the underserved kids in the area but a lot of other programs as well and to be able to do it under the stars with all of our current team with tons of Rockets legends that are here tonight and with all of our supporters.”

Some 600 fans and team members, dazzlingly embracing the sequins and sneakers theme, dined on bountiful buffet offerings from the Landry’s stable of restaurants beneath a canopy of stars and rubbed elbows with the likes of Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, head coach Ime Udoka and Rockets general manager Rafael Stone.

Mingling with NBA stars under the stars was the decorative theme, “A Starry Night With the Rockets,” carried out by Richard Flowers and Fertitta’s The Events Company.

PaperCity had a private moment with Sheirr to discuss the Rockets’ prospects following all the trades that altered the landscape of the NBA’s Western Conference.

“Definitely, it’s a competitive environment for sure. We’re playing well right now,” Sheirr says. “We had a little bit of a tough road stance. But we’re coming home for six games and we’re really excited about what they can do. We’re in a really good position right now and it’s really tight.

“So it’s only a couple of games for us to move up a lot of spots, and only a couple of games to make sure that we stay where we are. But we feel great about the progress that the team has made over the last couple of years and the progress that we are going to make in the future.”

Last year, the Clutch City Foundation launched its scholarship program, awarding college scholarships to 10 high school students. Three of the recipients attended the 2025 Gala and were able to witness the record-breaking donations toward the scholarship fund.

None among guests could have been more excited about this evening than the charming 12-year-old Ethan Saperstein, who with his dad entrepreneur David Saperstein, divides his time between Houston and New York City. His iPhone home screen is alHouston Rockets. His knowledge of the team is impressive. And his thrill at having Rockets players sign his regulation basketball could rival any surprise win.

The Sapersteins and KTRK Channel 13 general manager Mike Carr were guests at the table of Laura Ward, assisting at the event that blew the roof off of previous foundation galas. Ward has a magic touch for bringing in the big bucks for charities.

PC Seen: Beloved retired Rockets TV voice Bill Worrell, Rockets broadcaster Ryan Hollins, Houston Rockets legend turned broadcaster Calvin Murphy, Hall of Fame Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, former Rockets star Steve Francis, former Rocket Moochie Norris, Hallie Vanderider and Bobby Dees, Gary Petersen, Heather Almond, Alicia Smith, Jeff Gremillion, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Amalia and Bryan Stanton, and Maria Mancada Alouia.