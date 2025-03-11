Patrick Fertitta Takes Centerstage Role At Rockets’ Record Breaking Gala — Family Mansion Becomes a $2 Million River Oaks Playground

Patrick Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta
fady Armanious, Ime Udoka, Bill Baldwid
Roslyn Clowers, Gretchen Sheirr, Lawanda Laases
Calvin Murphy, Rockets Clutch City Foundation
Houston Rockets mascot Clutch
Fertitta family home,
Laura Ward, Gary Petersen, Gretchen Sheirr
20250307_HOU_RocketsGala_1354
Rudy Tomjanovich
Blayne Fertitta, Jalen Green, Paige Fertitta
Patrick Fertitta
Houston Rocket Gerald Green
Screenshot 2025-03-09 at 4.01.14 PM
RocketsGala2025_133 Lawanda Laase
Screenshot 2025-03-09 at 4.01.51 PM
at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala
Food station at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala
01
17

Patrick Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

02
17

Fady Armanious, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, Bill Baldwin at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks

03
17

Roslyn Clowers, Rockets president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr, Lawanda Laases at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

04
17

Calvin Murphy welcoming guests to the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

05
17

Houston Rockets mascot Clutch and his fans at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

06
17

The stars at night were indeed big and bright at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

07
17

Laura Ward, Gary Petersen, Gretchen Sheirr at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

08
17

A good time for all at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

09
17

Rudy Tomjanovich at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

10
17

Blayne Fertitta, Jalen Green, Paige Fertitta at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

11
17

Patrick Fertitta on stage at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

12
17

Houston Rocket Gerald Green and fan at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

13
17

Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, Rudy Tomjanovich, Alicia Smith at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Instagram photo)

14
17

Ultimate Rockets fan Lawanda Laase at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

15
17

Shelby Hodge, Fady Armanious at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Instagram photo)

16
17

One of the amazing food stations feed the 600 guests at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

17
17

Sausage among the numerous dishes served at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Patrick Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta
fady Armanious, Ime Udoka, Bill Baldwid
Roslyn Clowers, Gretchen Sheirr, Lawanda Laases
Calvin Murphy, Rockets Clutch City Foundation
Houston Rockets mascot Clutch
Fertitta family home,
Laura Ward, Gary Petersen, Gretchen Sheirr
20250307_HOU_RocketsGala_1354
Rudy Tomjanovich
Blayne Fertitta, Jalen Green, Paige Fertitta
Patrick Fertitta
Houston Rocket Gerald Green
Screenshot 2025-03-09 at 4.01.14 PM
RocketsGala2025_133 Lawanda Laase
Screenshot 2025-03-09 at 4.01.51 PM
at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala
Food station at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala
Society / Featured Parties

Patrick Fertitta Takes Centerstage Role At Rockets’ Record Breaking Gala — Family Mansion Becomes a $2 Million River Oaks Playground

A Starry Night With Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün and So Many More

BY // 03.10.25
Patrick Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)
Fady Armanious, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, Bill Baldwin at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks
Roslyn Clowers, Rockets president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr, Lawanda Laases at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Calvin Murphy welcoming guests to the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)
Houston Rockets mascot Clutch and his fans at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)
The stars at night were indeed big and bright at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)
Laura Ward, Gary Petersen, Gretchen Sheirr at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)
A good time for all at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)
Rudy Tomjanovich at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)
Blayne Fertitta, Jalen Green, Paige Fertitta at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)
Patrick Fertitta on stage at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)
Houston Rocket Gerald Green and fan at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, Rudy Tomjanovich, Alicia Smith at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Instagram photo)
Ultimate Rockets fan Lawanda Laase at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)
Shelby Hodge, Fady Armanious at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Instagram photo)
One of the amazing food stations feed the 600 guests at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Sausage among the numerous dishes served at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
1
17

Patrick Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

2
17

Fady Armanious, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, Bill Baldwin at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks

3
17

Roslyn Clowers, Rockets president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr, Lawanda Laases at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

4
17

Calvin Murphy welcoming guests to the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

5
17

Houston Rockets mascot Clutch and his fans at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

6
17

The stars at night were indeed big and bright at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

7
17

Laura Ward, Gary Petersen, Gretchen Sheirr at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

8
17

A good time for all at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

9
17

Rudy Tomjanovich at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

10
17

Blayne Fertitta, Jalen Green, Paige Fertitta at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

11
17

Patrick Fertitta on stage at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

12
17

Houston Rocket Gerald Green and fan at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

13
17

Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, Rudy Tomjanovich, Alicia Smith at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Instagram photo)

14
17

Ultimate Rockets fan Lawanda Laase at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

15
17

Shelby Hodge, Fady Armanious at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Instagram photo)

16
17

One of the amazing food stations feed the 600 guests at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

17
17

Sausage among the numerous dishes served at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Oh the towering throng that poured onto the grounds of the Fertitta Family mansion in River Oaks for the annual Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala. Think all of those 6-foot-7 and taller players and former players that set the stage for an elevated fan fest that raised a whopping $2 million for the NBA franchise’s community efforts. A massive increase over the 2024 gala’s $740,000 in proceeds.

Welcoming the throng to their home were Paige Fertitta; Patrick Fertitta, named to the 2024 NBA 40 Under 40 List; and Blayne Fertitta. Rockets billionaire owner (and future U.S. Ambassador) Tilman Fertitta was detained on business and unable to make the fundraiser.

IMG_7700
Roslyn Clowers, Rockets president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr, notable fan Lawanda Laases at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

“It just a wonderful night,” Rockets president of  business operations Gretchen Sheirr tells PaperCity. “The Fertitta family and the Rockets give so much back to the city that provides so much to us. And it’s a great night to raise a lot of money mainly for the underserved kids in the area but a lot of other programs as well and to be able to do it under the stars with all of our current team with tons of Rockets legends that are here tonight and with all of our supporters.”

Some 600 fans and team members, dazzlingly embracing the sequins and sneakers theme, dined on bountiful buffet offerings from the Landry’s stable of restaurants beneath a canopy of stars and rubbed elbows with the likes of Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, head coach Ime Udoka and Rockets general manager Rafael Stone.

Mingling with NBA stars under the stars was the decorative theme, “A Starry Night With the Rockets,” carried out by Richard Flowers and Fertitta’s The Events Company.

PaperCity had a private moment with Sheirr to discuss the Rockets’ prospects following all the trades that altered the landscape of the NBA’s Western Conference.

“Definitely, it’s a competitive environment for sure. We’re playing well right now,” Sheirr says. “We had a little bit of a tough road stance. But we’re coming home for six games and we’re really excited about what they can do. We’re in a really good position right now and it’s really tight.

“So it’s only a couple of games for us to move up a lot of spots, and only a couple of games to make sure that we stay where we are. But we feel great about the progress that the team has made over the last couple of years and the progress that we are going to make in the future.”

fady Armanious, Ime Udoka, Bill Baldwid
Fady Armanious, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, Bill Baldwin at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks

Last year, the Clutch City Foundation launched its scholarship program, awarding college scholarships to 10 high school students. Three of the recipients attended the 2025 Gala and were able to witness the record-breaking donations toward the scholarship fund.

None among guests could have been more excited about this evening than the charming 12-year-old Ethan Saperstein, who with his dad entrepreneur David Saperstein, divides his time between Houston and New York City. His iPhone home screen is alHouston Rockets. His knowledge of the team is impressive. And his thrill at having Rockets players sign his regulation basketball could rival any surprise win.

Blayne Fertitta, Jalen Green, Paige Fertitta
Blayne Fertitta, Jalen Green and Paige Fertitta mingle at the Rockets Clutch City Foundation gala held on the grounds of the Fertitta family home in River Oaks. (Photo courtesy of Rockets.com)

The Sapersteins and KTRK Channel 13 general manager Mike Carr were guests at the table of Laura Ward, assisting at the event that blew the roof off of previous foundation galas. Ward has a magic touch for bringing in the big bucks for charities.

PC Seen: Beloved retired Rockets TV voice Bill Worrell, Rockets broadcaster Ryan Hollins, Houston Rockets legend turned broadcaster Calvin Murphy, Hall of Fame Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, former Rockets star Steve Francis, former Rocket Moochie Norris, Hallie Vanderider and Bobby Dees, Gary Petersen, Heather Almond, Alicia Smith, Jeff Gremillion, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Amalia and Bryan Stanton, and Maria Mancada Alouia.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
9507 Shadow Gate Lane
Laurel Creek
FOR SALE

9507 Shadow Gate Lane
Houston, TX

$425,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
9507 Shadow Gate Lane
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$317,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
2208 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2208 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2208 Arlington Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
279 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend
FOR SALE

279 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
279 Sugarberry Circle
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$560,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X