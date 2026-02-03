Kevin Durant and Hakeem Olajuwon Bond as Rockets’ Clutch City Gala Raises a Record $2.2 Million With Legends Galore

Kevin Durant, Shaun Varghese, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Cristina Varghese
Kevin Durant, Shaun Varghese, Hakeem Olajuwon, Cristina Varghese share a table at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

02
17

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Rockets Alternate Governor Patrick Fertitta went paddles up at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

03
17

Calvin Murphy, Rudy Tomjanovich, Matt Bullard at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala (Photo by Courtesy of theHouston Rockets)

04
17

Rhonda DePaulis, Peter Mavredakis & Blayne Fertitta, Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta (Photo by Courtesy of theHouston Rockets)

05
17

Carl Herrera, Nicole Tomjanovich, Otis Thorpe, Carlos Herrera at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala (Photo by Courtesy of theHouston Rockets)

06
17

Rockets mascot Clutch dresses up for the 'Heart of a Champion' gala (Photo by Courtesy of theHouston Rockets)

07
17

Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and former Rockets player Carl Landry enjoy a moment at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

08
17

Former Houston Rocket Carl Herrera, who played on the franchise's two championship teams, poses with the trophies and guests at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

09
17

Partygoers rock the night at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation at Toyota Center

10
17

Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, Patrick Fertitta and Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate take in the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

11
17

Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet is flanked by Martin & Araina Morcho at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

12
17

Beloved Houston Comets stars Sheryl Swoopes and Cynthia Cooper came together at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

13
17

The scene at the Toyota Center was beyond lively.

14
17

Rockets supporters had a ball at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

15
17

Houston Rockets point guard Amen Thompson enjoyed the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

16
17

Patrick Fertitta spoke for the franchise at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

17
17

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge, Angel Rios & Richard Flowers enjoyed the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.

Kevin Durant and Hakeem Olajuwon Bond as Rockets’ Clutch City Gala Raises a Record $2.2 Million With Legends Galore

Inside a Red-Hot Night at Toyota Center

Kevin Durant, Shaun Varghese, Hakeem Olajuwon, Cristina Varghese share a table at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Rockets Alternate Governor Patrick Fertitta went paddles up at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
Calvin Murphy, Rudy Tomjanovich, Matt Bullard at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala (Photo by Courtesy of theHouston Rockets)
Rhonda DePaulis, Peter Mavredakis & Blayne Fertitta, Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta (Photo by Courtesy of theHouston Rockets)
Carl Herrera, Nicole Tomjanovich, Otis Thorpe, Carlos Herrera at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala (Photo by Courtesy of theHouston Rockets)
Rockets mascot Clutch dresses up for the 'Heart of a Champion' gala (Photo by Courtesy of theHouston Rockets)
Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and former Rockets player Carl Landry enjoy a moment at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
Former Houston Rocket Carl Herrera, who played on the franchise's two championship teams, poses with the trophies and guests at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
Partygoers rock the night at the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation at Toyota Center
Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, Patrick Fertitta and Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate take in the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet is flanked by Martin & Araina Morcho at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
Beloved Houston Comets stars Sheryl Swoopes and Cynthia Cooper came together at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
The scene at the Toyota Center was beyond lively.
Rockets supporters had a ball at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
Houston Rockets point guard Amen Thompson enjoyed the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
Patrick Fertitta spoke for the franchise at the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge, Angel Rios & Richard Flowers enjoyed the 'Heart of a Champion' gala.
Sequins! OMG, the red sequins and all that revealing décolletage (or CLEAVAGE)  that sizzled across Toyota Center. This powered the scene as the Houston Rockets Clutch City Foundation took over of the arena for the “Heart of a Champion” gala and the night buzzed with an energy nearly worthy of an NBA Finals game.

No matter that the inclement weather caused the fundraiser to move from the Fertitta family home in River Oaks to the Rockets’ home. With the 500 guests getting cozy on the floor of the arena, this party rocked.

And the dollars rolled in. The event raised $2.2 million, a record for the foundation that was launched in 1995 following this Houston franchise’s back-to-back NBA championships.

Hakeem Olajuwon, who was named Finals MVP in both winning seasons, was among the Rockets alumni in the throng. Championship coach Rudy Tomjanovich (in a tux and red bow tie), NBA Top 75 player Clyde Drexler and three-time NBA All-Star Steve Francis also headlined the Rockets legends in the house.

Current players in the mix included Kevin Durant (sharing a table with Hakeem), (should be All-Star center) Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, injury rehabbing point guard Fred VanVleet. Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason.

Head Coach Ime Udoka and Alternate Governor Patrick Fertitta
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Rockets Alternate Governor Patrick Fertitta went paddles up at the ‘Heart of a Champion’ gala.

While Rockets red was the understood color of the night, the dress code for this offbeat gala set the evening’s sparkling tone: “All about glam meets basketball — where dazzling sequins bring the sparkle, and stylish sneakers keep you moving all night long.” Red sequins and black sequins reigned in the fashion department.

As is tradition with Fertitta family fundraisers, Landry’s Inc. delivered the sustenance with food stations from La Griglia, Mastro’s and Willie G’s. There were photos ops with the championship trophies. Players old and current obliged for selfies with fans.

With Rockets owner turned United States Ambassador Tilman Fertitta on duty in Italy preparing for the Winter Olympics, Rockets alternate governor Patrick Fertitta served as the night’s official host.

“At the end of the day our fans and the community are the heart and soul of everything we do,” Patrick Fertitta says. “Without the fans and the community, without the passion and the energy, the highs and the lows. . .and we all do it together. That’s what makes it fun. The exhilaration in it.

“To have a night that we can all come together and support the brand that we all love, it makes for a fun night.”

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets point guard Amen Thompson enjoyed the ‘Heart of a Champion’ gala.

Joining Patrick Fertitta on the stage for introduction of the team were general manager Rafael Stone, head coach Ime Udoka, Paige Fertitta, newlyweds Blayne Fertitta and Peter Mavredakis, and Blake Fertitta.

When it came to the live auction, auctioneer Brittany Franklin practically jumped from chair to chair with her enthusiasm and her powerful ability to squeeze more and more dollars out of generous donors. Vigorous competition for s road trip for two with the Rockets ultimately brought in an astounding $200,000. And it sold twice. An additional $200,000 contributed by the Fertitta family proved to be the icing on the cake.

The night closed out with dancing on the arena floor which, remarkably, in less than 24 hours hosted the Rockets’ national TV win over the Dallas Mavericks and Cooper Flagg.

Calvin Murphy, Rudy Tomjanovich, Matt Bullard
Calvin Murphy, Rudy Tomjanovich, Matt Bullard at the ‘Heart of a Champion’ gala (Photo by Courtesy of theHouston Rockets)

PC Seen: Legendary Rockets broadcaster Bill Worrell and Lynn Jones, Christina and Shaun Varghese, Gary Petersen, Debbie and Rudy Festari, Carl Herrera, Nicole Tomjanovich, Otis Thorpe, Laura Ward, Araina and Martin Morcho, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin.

