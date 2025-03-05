Ben Berg’s The Ranch Saloon Goes Even More Luxe at Houston Rodeo — Inside The Steakhouse Palace With New Perks Galore

Aperol Spritzes are the third most popular drink at The Ranch + Steakhouse (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Ben Berg shows off the new restroom at The Ranch + Steakhouse (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Berg Hospitality Group's Buttermilk Baby stand outside of The Ranch + Steakhouse at the Houston rodeo (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Appetizers for heavy-hitters on opening day of The Ranch + Steakhouse at the Houston Rodeo

“We’ve created a monster out here,” Ben Berg quipped as he prepared to open the doors to his upscale contribution to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo — The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse. For certain, as the posh outpost for great food and top shelf drinks on rodeo grounds is expected to host more than 45,000 people during the Rodeo’s 20-day run.

In his fourth year bringing this luxe experience to the tough and tumble rodeo scene, Berg is unveiling a number improvements and new features. He’s proud of the addition of frozen margaritas to bar offerings. Original cowboy art from Laura Goodson is new to the expanded walls. An Instagram pop-up from the glamorous Marla Hurley (Mod About Marla) adds a colorful note.

Another first at The Ranch Saloon? There is now branded merch to buy. And then there are the bathrooms.

“Every year, I want to make the bathrooms better,” Berg laughed as he escorted us through the doors to the lavatory. Think full-length mirrors, furniture and greenery. Very nice.

Also new this year to Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Berg has added a branch of his wildly popular Buttermilk Baby restaurant and breakfast joint, including a glimmering rainbow hued backdrop to a pink and a blue picnic table.

‘It’s probably the only pink and blue stand in the history of the rodeo,” Berg chuckled.

Truth BBQ will have an activation at The Ranch Saloon, cooking up its crazy popular barbecue during two days while Clarkwood and Melrose will take-over after dark for an activation. Perhaps most interesting is the fact that Martina McBride will be hanging out at The Ranch on March 7 and 11, introducing her rosé wine under the Luna & Finn label. The Ranch will mark the Texas debut of her California blend.

“It’s fun. It’s for the Rodeo,” Berg explains of his knee-deep involvement. “I think we help in attracting different clientele out for the Rodeo. They want a sit down dinner, glassware, a real steak and (to) not stand up when they eat. It’s a major part of Houston for three weeks.”

It’s also a major part of the Berg Hospitality business. For this opening day, there were already more than 1,100 reservations. But as Berg pointed out there remain 200 seats in the cafe and saloon, and 80 bar seats. No reservations required.

The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse By The Numbers

The numbers associated with the food are nothing less than incredible. As Berg shares the numbers from 2024, he expects those figures to be even higher by the end of this Houston Rodeo season

Last year, Ranch Saloon diners consumed 4,000 filet mignons, “easily more than 15,000 to 18,000 steaks, 5,000 pounds of bacon, you don’t want to know how much mac and cheese and potatoes,” Berg details.

As for liquid refreshment, Berg allows that tequila is the No. 1 adult beverage served at The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse with 52,000 margaritas sold last year. Branch Water was the second most popular drink with the third being the Aperol spritzer, which encouraged the team to add a spritzer bar to the scene.

Just another new Ben Berg Rodeo improvement.