Round Top and Rodeo Fever Hit Post Oak Boulevard With a Famed Jeweler and Fashion Guru Teaming Up for a Buzzy Houston Night

What: Zadok Jewelers second annual Round Top Rendezvous

Where: The famed jewelry emporium on Post Oak Boulevard

PC Moment: With the Houston Rodeo beginning on Monday and the Winter Round Top Antiques Show coming later in March, the timing is ideal for a presentation of country Western inspired dressing — frocks and jewels. So the Zadok family teamed up with Tootsies and that luxury fashion boutique’s creative director Fady Armanious for a stylish fashion presentation for the upcoming events.

Some 100 people embraced the season, donning their finest Round Top/Rodeo outfits for the evening event.

No question this was a par-tee as the guests arriving Upstairs at Zadok were greeted with signature ranch waters made with LALO Tequila, espresso martinis from Maven Coffee Company, chardonnay and rosé wines from the members-only wine club 5Seventy, and luscious appetizers from Tavola, the lively Italian restaurant just down the boulevard.

Armanious and Amy Zadok introduced the presentation which saw models swanning across the second floor catwalk spotlighting 24 Round Top/Rodeo-inspired looks, featuring designs from L’AGENCE, Petite Paloma and Partlow, seamlessly blending Western charm with high-fashion elegance.

“Selecting jewelry for this Round Top affair was a no brainer with all of the fab fits Tootsies rocked on the runway,” Lisa Zadok says. “We selected pieces by Nouvel Heritage Latch Collection and the Phillips House Diamond Lone Star pieces both added the perfect pop of Texas boho vibes that models wore down the runway.

“We also added Round Top inspired layers with our Texas Collection featuring iconic Lone Star symbols such as cowboy boots, horseshoes and longhorns. Of course, everyday essentials such as diamond pieces are always fun for Rodeo or Round Top fashion. We chose those from our house line The Zadok Collection.”

Following the presentation, attendees were invited to visit the stunning Nina Magon Lounge were several pop-up vendors beckoned. Lucky the ladies who attended as the departing goodie bags included jars of marinated olives and chocolates from Tavola, gift cards from Tootsies, and LALO Tequila embroidered matches.

PC Seen: Zadok family matriarch Helene Zadok, Nina Magon, Katherine Ross, Stacy Johnson, Jennifer Zach, Tracy Dao, Natalie Steen, Allison Bagley, Paulina Padilla, Beth Wolff, Katherine Whaley, Lauren Mills, Kim and Madison Rolland, Tina Silvestri, Nina Rand, and Donna Lewis.