Round Top and Rodeo Fever Hit Post Oak Boulevard With a Famed Jeweler and Fashion Guru Teaming Up for a Buzzy Houston Night

Angela Frenzel, Heather Darge, Anna Gilmore
Amy Zadok, Fady Armanious, Lisa Zadok
Lindsay Bonner, Stacy Parker, Debra Bonner
Alicia Nissel, Ashley Shafik
Annalise Hillyard and Catherine Whitsett
Cindy Stein, Shelley Wiesenthal, Mindy Levinson
Emmi Ayoub, Gabi De la Rosa
Grant Rachal, Ellecia Knolle
Haley ‘beth Cain, Mary Goss
Kim and Madison Rolland
Nina Magon and guests
Tracy Dow Farmer, Jennifer Zach
Lisa Gochman, Shelley Ludwick and Ellie Fransisco
Paulina Padilla,  Jenny Weber and Jennifer Cope
Model Walking the Runway (1)
Model Walking the Runway (2)
Models at the Show
Model Walking the Runway
01
18

Angela Frenzel, Heather Darge, Anna Gilmore make the scene at Zadok Jewelers' Round Top Rendezvous.

02
18

Amy Zadok, Fady Armanious, Lisa Zadok at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

03
18

Lindsay Bonner, Stacy Parker, Debra Bonner at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

04
18

Alicia Nissel, Ashley Shafik at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

05
18

Annalise Hillyard, Catherine Whitsett at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

06
18

Cindy Stein, Shelley Wiesenthal, Mindy Levinson at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

07
18

Emmi Ayoub, Gabi de la Rosa at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

08
18

Grant Rachal, Ellecia Knolle at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

09
18

Haley 'beth Cain, Mary Goss at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

10
18

Kim Rolland, Madison Rolland at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

11
18

Nina Magon, center, with guests at

12
18

Tracy Dow Farmer, Jennifer Zach at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

13
18

Lisa Gochman, Shelley Ludwick, Ellie Francisco at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

14
18

Paulina Padilla, Jenny Weber, Jennifer Cope at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

15
18

Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

16
18

Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

17
18

Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

18
18

Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

Angela Frenzel, Heather Darge, Anna Gilmore
Amy Zadok, Fady Armanious, Lisa Zadok
Lindsay Bonner, Stacy Parker, Debra Bonner
Alicia Nissel, Ashley Shafik
Annalise Hillyard and Catherine Whitsett
Cindy Stein, Shelley Wiesenthal, Mindy Levinson
Emmi Ayoub, Gabi De la Rosa
Grant Rachal, Ellecia Knolle
Haley ‘beth Cain, Mary Goss
Kim and Madison Rolland
Nina Magon and guests
Tracy Dow Farmer, Jennifer Zach
Lisa Gochman, Shelley Ludwick and Ellie Fransisco
Paulina Padilla,  Jenny Weber and Jennifer Cope
Model Walking the Runway (1)
Model Walking the Runway (2)
Models at the Show
Model Walking the Runway
Society / Featured Parties

Round Top and Rodeo Fever Hit Post Oak Boulevard With a Famed Jeweler and Fashion Guru Teaming Up for a Buzzy Houston Night

Zadok Jewelers Embraces The Western World

BY // 02.28.25
Angela Frenzel, Heather Darge, Anna Gilmore make the scene at Zadok Jewelers' Round Top Rendezvous.
Amy Zadok, Fady Armanious, Lisa Zadok at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Lindsay Bonner, Stacy Parker, Debra Bonner at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Alicia Nissel, Ashley Shafik at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Annalise Hillyard, Catherine Whitsett at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Cindy Stein, Shelley Wiesenthal, Mindy Levinson at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Emmi Ayoub, Gabi de la Rosa at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Grant Rachal, Ellecia Knolle at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Haley 'beth Cain, Mary Goss at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Kim Rolland, Madison Rolland at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Nina Magon, center, with guests at
Tracy Dow Farmer, Jennifer Zach at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Lisa Gochman, Shelley Ludwick, Ellie Francisco at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Paulina Padilla, Jenny Weber, Jennifer Cope at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous
1
18

Angela Frenzel, Heather Darge, Anna Gilmore make the scene at Zadok Jewelers' Round Top Rendezvous.

2
18

Amy Zadok, Fady Armanious, Lisa Zadok at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

3
18

Lindsay Bonner, Stacy Parker, Debra Bonner at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

4
18

Alicia Nissel, Ashley Shafik at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

5
18

Annalise Hillyard, Catherine Whitsett at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

6
18

Cindy Stein, Shelley Wiesenthal, Mindy Levinson at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

7
18

Emmi Ayoub, Gabi de la Rosa at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

8
18

Grant Rachal, Ellecia Knolle at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

9
18

Haley 'beth Cain, Mary Goss at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

10
18

Kim Rolland, Madison Rolland at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

11
18

Nina Magon, center, with guests at

12
18

Tracy Dow Farmer, Jennifer Zach at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

13
18

Lisa Gochman, Shelley Ludwick, Ellie Francisco at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

14
18

Paulina Padilla, Jenny Weber, Jennifer Cope at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

15
18

Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

16
18

Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

17
18

Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

18
18

Tootsies fashions on parade at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

What: Zadok Jewelers second annual Round Top Rendezvous

Where: The famed jewelry emporium on Post Oak Boulevard

PC Moment: With the Houston Rodeo beginning on Monday and the Winter Round Top Antiques Show coming later in March, the timing is ideal for a presentation of country Western inspired dressing — frocks and jewels. So the Zadok family teamed up with Tootsies and that luxury fashion boutique’s creative director Fady Armanious for a stylish fashion presentation for the upcoming events.

Some 100 people embraced the season, donning their finest Round Top/Rodeo outfits for the evening event.

No question this was a par-tee as the guests arriving Upstairs at Zadok were greeted with signature ranch waters made with LALO Tequila, espresso martinis from Maven Coffee Company, chardonnay and rosé wines from the members-only wine club 5Seventy, and luscious appetizers from Tavola, the lively Italian restaurant just down the boulevard.

Cindy Stein, Shelley Wiesenthal, Mindy Levinson
Cindy Stein, Shelley Wiesenthal, Mindy Levinson at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

Armanious and Amy Zadok introduced the presentation which saw models swanning across the second floor catwalk spotlighting 24 Round Top/Rodeo-inspired looks, featuring designs from L’AGENCE, Petite Paloma and Partlow, seamlessly blending Western charm with high-fashion elegance.

“Selecting jewelry for this Round Top affair was a no brainer with all of the fab fits Tootsies rocked on the runway,” Lisa Zadok says. “We selected pieces by Nouvel Heritage Latch Collection and the Phillips House Diamond Lone Star pieces both added the perfect pop of Texas boho vibes that models wore down the runway.

Lindsay Bonner, Stacy Parker, Debra Bonner
Lindsay Bonner, Stacy Parker, Debra Bonner at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

“We also added Round Top inspired layers with our Texas Collection featuring iconic Lone Star symbols such as cowboy boots, horseshoes and longhorns. Of course, everyday essentials such as diamond pieces are always fun for Rodeo or Round Top fashion. We chose those from our house line The Zadok Collection.”

Following the presentation, attendees were invited to visit the stunning Nina Magon Lounge were several pop-up vendors beckoned. Lucky the ladies who attended as the departing goodie bags included jars of marinated olives and chocolates from Tavola, gift cards from Tootsies, and LALO Tequila embroidered matches.

Paulina Padilla,  Jenny Weber and Jennifer Cope
Paulina Padilla, Jenny Weber, Jennifer Cope at Zadok Jewelers Round Top Rendezvous

PC Seen: Zadok family matriarch Helene Zadok, Nina Magon, Katherine Ross, Stacy Johnson, Jennifer Zach, Tracy Dao, Natalie Steen, Allison Bagley, Paulina Padilla, Beth Wolff, Katherine Whaley, Lauren Mills, Kim and Madison Rolland, Tina Silvestri, Nina Rand, and Donna Lewis.

Special Series

Styled Spaces

From The Pages of PaperCity
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
read full series

Curated Collection

Swipe
7040 Hill Forest Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7040 Hill Forest Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
7040 Hill Forest Drive
8125 San Fernando Way
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8125 San Fernando Way
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Gia Marshello
This property is listed by: Gia Marshello (214) 616-2568 Email Realtor
8125 San Fernando Way
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4428 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,399,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4428 N Versailles Avenue
3810 Windward Way
Long Cove
FOR SALE

3810 Windward Way
Malakoff, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
3810 Windward Way
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,429,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
4301 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4301 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4301 Colgate Avenue
13920 Waterside Drive
Long Cove
FOR SALE

13920 Waterside Drive
Malakoff, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Farris
This property is listed by: Amy Farris (469) 236-1533 Email Realtor
13920 Waterside Drive
4633 Edmondson Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4633 Edmondson Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Mathews
This property is listed by: Brittany Mathews (214) 641-1019 Email Realtor
4633 Edmondson Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X