Houston’s $1.24 Million Fashion Sale — Fashionistas Hunt Fabulous Bargains In River Oaks With a Salvation Army Twist

Fashions on the runway at the Salvation Army Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon

Kate, Lesha, Elyse and Emma Elsenbrook with Ruth Pulido, seated, at the Salvation Army Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fashionable ladies scoop up armloads of gently used/brand new clothing at the Salvation Army Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon.

The rush was on in the vast living room of River Oaks Country Club when a throng of determined well-heeled shoppers poured in to be the first to claim their gently, if never, worn designer threads and accessories offered in the Houston Salvation Army Auxiliary “Reflections on Style” luncheon. This 22nd fundraiser topped the charts, raising more than $1,248,000 for the good works of the Salvation Army.

It was an organized melee with some luncheon guests lining up at the country club doors at 9 am, an hour before early shopping. By 11 am, before the fashion show of the best items began, scores of women had filled their shopping bags with unbelievable bargains.

Bulging white shopping bags with red Sold tags were the must-have accessory of the day.

A few observations:

Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell , arms loaded with clothes. “I’ve grabbed everything in designers I like and I’ll just see if they fit,” she says. Mitchell allows that in a previous year she had picked up a Monique Lhuillier royal blue gown with tags still on, a gem which she wore to that year’s Ballet Ball.

, arms loaded with clothes. “I’ve grabbed everything in designers I like and I’ll just see if they fit,” she says. Mitchell allows that in a previous year she had picked up a Monique Lhuillier royal blue gown with tags still on, a gem which she wore to that year’s Ballet Ball. Kathy Goossen was holding tight to an Oscar de la Renta frock with a price tag $125. She would take it home without trying on, she explained, as changing clothes in the vast single dressing room was not ideal. “If it doesn’t fit, I’ll donate it for next year’s sale,” Goosen says.

was holding tight to an Oscar de la Renta frock with a price tag $125. She would take it home without trying on, she explained, as changing clothes in the vast single dressing room was not ideal. “If it doesn’t fit, I’ll donate it for next year’s sale,” Goosen says. “The jewelry is fantastic. Really, really. I can’t believe I’ve missed it all these years but it’s really good,” Jana Arnoldy says, her shopping bag loaded with a hat, handbag, $700 worth of jewelry and more.

Always the highlight of this Houston day is the fashion show for which Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar create a masterpiece presentation of the best of the best fashions donated for the sale. The show featured the works of Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Chanel and more to-die-for labels.

Items in the show were moved to the living room for post-luncheon sale, causing many of the 480 guests to skip dessert and line up for first dibs on the premium clothes.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















Next

Lesha Elsenbrook chaired the “Jardin du Monde” themed event that honored Gina Saur, a dedicated and longstanding member of the auxiliary. Helping round up the clothing and accessories was Jennifer Allison, fashion chair. Chic Boutique leadership included co-chairs Maggie Smith and Dodi Willingham and showroom co-chairs Mary Camden, Maura Montgomery and Susan Perdue.

PC Seen: Linda McReynolds, Anne Duncan, Lilly Andress, Jenny Elkins, Vicki West, Hannah McNair, Cherie Lindley, Julie Roberts, Bobbie Nau, Amanda Gelb, Beth Wolff, Cheryl Byington, Minnie Baird, Stephanie Gillman, Jane and Jim Wise, Betty Thomas, Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, Carolyn Saur, Susan Binney, Stick Delaup, and Maureen Higdon.