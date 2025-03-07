Thuy and Sang Tran chaired ‘Cooking Up A Cure’ benefiting the Texas Children’s Ho
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Social Scene Rocks On With Million Dollar Galas, Hot Parties and Good Times — There Are No Off Months Anymore

From a Beloved TV Weatherman To Golf Boosters and Teacher Champions

BY Shelby Hodge and Camryn Bacon // 03.06.25
Thuy and Sang Tran chaired 'Cooking Up A Cure' benefiting the Texas Children’s Hospital Food Allergy Program.
Renee Renfroe, Lee Ehmke, Sue Chin, Ginger Blanton at the Asante Society's 'Night at the Zoo' event (Photo by Johnny Than for the Houston Zoo)
Wags & Whiskers co-chair Roberta Konicki , honoree Frank Billingsley, honorary chair Ernie Manouse, co-chair Kristin Gutheie (Photo by Dalton DeHart)
Houston Golf Association 'First Tee' luncheon chairs Michael & Megan Kaufman and Chris & Stephanie Walker (Photo by Tracy Eason)
Lori Sherman, honorees Cathryn & Doug Selman, Tiffany Cuellar Needham, Deborah Cannon at the Teach for America luncheon. (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Unlike in previous years, Houston’s social scene rocked right on in February with close to 30 significant events held in a month with only 28 days. There were million dollar galas, lavish evenings, posh luncheons and much more.

Let’s take a look back at some H-Town parties to remember:

Houston Zoo’s Night at the Zoo

More than 250 members of the Houston Zoo’s Asante Society gathered for the 7th annual Night at the Zoo at the Masihara Pavilion. The evening featured fine dining and drinks with a variety of small plates from top local restaurants. Attendees had the chance to interact with the zoo’s ambassador animals and learn about its ongoing conservation efforts. Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Asante Society’s continuing support, which has contributed to the Zoo’s progress in animal care and education.

Asante’s role in the Zoo’s recent successes, including the opening of four world class exhibits over the past six years, was highlighted by Ehmke. Heading towards retirement, Ehmke reflected on his nearly 10-year tenure and shared his optimism for Houston Zoo’s future.

Texas Children’s Hospital Cooking Up a Cure

The 7th annual Cooking Up A Cure event brought more than 250 people to The Revaire to support the Texas Children’s Food Allergy Program. Chaired by Thuy and Sang Tran, the evening celebrated culinary talent while raising awareness and vital funds for the program’s life-changing treatments. Madame Zero Champagne got poured and banners showcased inspiring patient stories. 

The Cook Up featured a stellar lineup of restaurants including A Fare Extraordinaire, Azumi, Bar Bludorn and Uchi. Lisa Helfman of H-E-B introduced her new allergen-friendly snack brand Bright Side, while 55 Seventy donated the evening’s decadent wine. Dr. Lisa Forbes Satter, head of Texas Children’s Allergy and Immunology Department, shared advancements in food allergy treatments. The event raised crucial funds for ongoing research, treatments and family services, ensuring that more kids benefit from this life-changing program.

Interfaith Ministries Wags & Whiskers Event

The 12th Annual Wags & Whiskers Luncheon at Hotel ZaZa raised more than $130,000 for the Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston (IM) “Animeals” program, which provides pet food and care supplies to pets of homebound seniors in the Meals on Wheels program. The event featured a celebrity pet fashion show, a silent auction filled with exclusive travel offers and a lunch, hosted by Kristin Guthrie, Roberta Konicki and honorary chair Ernie Manouse.

Emcee Casey Curry led the event, honoring beloved former TV news weatherman Frank Billingsley for his longtime support of animals.The fashion show, produced by Todd Ramos, spotlighted first place winner Brittanny Diller and her sweet dog Buttercup.

Houston Golf Association ‘First Tee’ luncheon

The Houston Golf Association’s annual Core Value Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club raised a record-breaking $250,000 for First Tee – Greater Houston with a full house of 315 people in attendance. Chaired by the dynamic duo of Megan and Michael Kaufman, along with Stephanie and Chris Walker, the event was emceed by the entertaining Deborah Duncan of Great Day Houston.

The luncheon was filled with uplifting moments with First Tee alumni such as Dr. Owais Durrani sharing their stories and inspiring videos honoring the Game Changing 2025 Core Values recipients, Ken Fisher and Henry Noey. The money raised contributes to First Tee’s mission of providing opportunities for more than 300,000 local youth. It all focuses on teaching essential life skills through the game of golf, instilling values such as integrity, respect and perseverance. 

Teach for American Luncheon

Teach For America Houston’s third annual Ignite Potential Luncheon at The Briar Club brought together more than 300 passionate supporters, corps members and alumni to raise more than $531,000 to help transform the future of education in Houston. The event celebrated leadership and community, honoring Cathryn and Doug Selman for their unwavering commitment to expanding educational opportunities for marginalized communities.

President and CEO of Houston Endowment Ann B. Stern was guest speaker, acknowledging both the challenges and opportunities in shaping the future of education in Houston. Chaired by board members Deborah Cannon and Lori Sherman, the luncheon recognized the champions who have contributed to TFA Houston’s mission of educational equity.

