Houston’s Social Season Heats Up With Halloween Bashes Still Looming — Inside a Month Of Parties

John Wareing, Amanda Child, Molly and Austin Marietta (Jacob Power)
Ball Chair and Board Member Maria Quinones and Dr Miguel Quinones (1)
2025 Luncheon Co-Chairs_ Charlie Yardley, Kaitlin Yardley, Sarah DeSnyder, Dan DeSnyder
President & CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, Honorees Robert and Marita Mikeska, Jack Maddox
BBBS Gala 2
Luncheon Co-Chairs – Paula Musa, Chenee Franklin, Crystal Allen (1)
Armando and Lisa Colombo (Jacob Power)
Tejuana Edmond, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Judson Robinson (Jacob Power)
Dr. Walt Menninger, Armando Colombo (Jacob Power)
Chris and Vivie O’Sullivan (Jacob Power)
Jeffrey and Carolina Paine (Jacob Power)
Mackie and Kate Lykes, Paula Paine (Jacob Power)
01
12

John Wareing, Amanda Child, Molly & Austin Marietta at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
12

CYCLE Bicycle Ball chair and board member Maria Quinones & Dr. Miguel Quinones

03
12

Coalition for Children luncheon chairs Charlie & Kaitlin Yardley and Sarah & Dan DeSnyder (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
12

Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, honorees Robert & Marita Mikeska and Jack Maddox at the Camp for All gala (Photo by James Pharaon Creative)

05
12

Jennifer Kocian, Stephane Lunan, Georganne Hodges at the Big Brothers Big Sisters 75thy anniversary Gala (Photo by Yuliana Gonzalez)

06
12

Habitat for Humanity 'Building a Dream' luncheon chairs Paula Musa, Chnee Franklin and Crystal Allen (Photo by

07
12

Armando & Lisa Colombo at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
12

Tejuana Edmond, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Judson Robinson at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
12

Dr. Walt Menninger, Armando Colombo at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
12

Chris & Vivie O'Sullivan at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
12

Jeffery & Carolina Paine at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
12

Mackie Lykes, Kate Lykes, Paula Paine at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

John Wareing, Amanda Child, Molly and Austin Marietta (Jacob Power)
Ball Chair and Board Member Maria Quinones and Dr Miguel Quinones (1)
2025 Luncheon Co-Chairs_ Charlie Yardley, Kaitlin Yardley, Sarah DeSnyder, Dan DeSnyder
President & CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, Honorees Robert and Marita Mikeska, Jack Maddox
BBBS Gala 2
Luncheon Co-Chairs – Paula Musa, Chenee Franklin, Crystal Allen (1)
Armando and Lisa Colombo (Jacob Power)
Tejuana Edmond, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Judson Robinson (Jacob Power)
Dr. Walt Menninger, Armando Colombo (Jacob Power)
Chris and Vivie O’Sullivan (Jacob Power)
Jeffrey and Carolina Paine (Jacob Power)
Mackie and Kate Lykes, Paula Paine (Jacob Power)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Social Season Heats Up With Halloween Bashes Still Looming — Inside a Month Of Parties

Diving Into the Charity Swirl

BY //
John Wareing, Amanda Child, Molly & Austin Marietta at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)
CYCLE Bicycle Ball chair and board member Maria Quinones & Dr. Miguel Quinones
Coalition for Children luncheon chairs Charlie & Kaitlin Yardley and Sarah & Dan DeSnyder (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, honorees Robert & Marita Mikeska and Jack Maddox at the Camp for All gala (Photo by James Pharaon Creative)
Jennifer Kocian, Stephane Lunan, Georganne Hodges at the Big Brothers Big Sisters 75thy anniversary Gala (Photo by Yuliana Gonzalez)
Habitat for Humanity 'Building a Dream' luncheon chairs Paula Musa, Chnee Franklin and Crystal Allen (Photo by
Armando & Lisa Colombo at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tejuana Edmond, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Judson Robinson at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Walt Menninger, Armando Colombo at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chris & Vivie O'Sullivan at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jeffery & Carolina Paine at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mackie Lykes, Kate Lykes, Paula Paine at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
12

John Wareing, Amanda Child, Molly & Austin Marietta at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
12

CYCLE Bicycle Ball chair and board member Maria Quinones & Dr. Miguel Quinones

3
12

Coalition for Children luncheon chairs Charlie & Kaitlin Yardley and Sarah & Dan DeSnyder (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
12

Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, honorees Robert & Marita Mikeska and Jack Maddox at the Camp for All gala (Photo by James Pharaon Creative)

5
12

Jennifer Kocian, Stephane Lunan, Georganne Hodges at the Big Brothers Big Sisters 75thy anniversary Gala (Photo by Yuliana Gonzalez)

6
12

Habitat for Humanity 'Building a Dream' luncheon chairs Paula Musa, Chnee Franklin and Crystal Allen (Photo by

7
12

Armando & Lisa Colombo at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

8
12

Tejuana Edmond, Dr. Kathy Flanagan, Judson Robinson at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
12

Dr. Walt Menninger, Armando Colombo at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
12

Chris & Vivie O'Sullivan at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
12

Jeffery & Carolina Paine at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
12

Mackie Lykes, Kate Lykes, Paula Paine at the Menninger Clinic Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston’s social season ratchets into high gear in October and already we have marked 21 events off the calendar and are looking ahead to at least 17 more before month’s end. And that does not count the evenings when local restaurants turn up the party heat for Halloween.

You’ve already read PaperCity‘s coverage of PetSet’s Billy Bob Thornton brunch, Dec My Room, the Italian Cultural & Community Center and many, many more. But those weren’t the only H-Town parties that moved the needle. Let’s dive further into the Houston social swirl.

Building Blocks Luncheon

Coalition for Children luncheon chairs Charlie & Kaitlin Yardley and Sarah & Dan DeSnyder (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Charlie and Kaitlin Yardley and Sarah and Dan DeSnyder chaired the Collaborative for Children “Building Blocks Luncheon” at River Oaks Country Club. Gracy Gartner, Esmeralda Diaz and DeAna Kindt each shared the vital role that early childhood education plays in shaping a stronger future for Houston’s kids and families. The event honored Kimberly Flores with the Elsie Samuels Early Childhood Educator Excellence Award and PNC for its longterm support of the nonprofit.

Close to $200,000 was raised for the mission of providing cutting-edge teaching instruction and advanced technological tools to young learners as they prepare for kindergarten.

Ride Baby Ride

Ball Chair and Board Member Maria Quinones and Dr Miguel Quinones (1)
CYCLE Bicycle Ball chair and board member Maria Quinones & Dr. Miguel Quinones (Photo by Ev1pro)

CYCLE Houston, the nonprofit dedicated to improving literacy in second-grade students in Title 1 schools, had a monster reason to celebrate at the Bicycle Ball held at Houston’s Omni Hotel. The organization’s Earn-a-Bike program, which rewards students for academic progress with a shiny new bicycle, celebrated distribution of the 200,000 bikes to deserving young students.

The funds raised that evening will get an additional 3,500 students in CYCLE’s “Read-to-Ride” program in 2026.

Fall & Halloween Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025

“CYCLE is an organization that believes in the power of literacy and hard work,” the nonprofit’s executive director Rebecca Roberts told the gathering. “Our organization focuses on addressing systemic barriers to education and employment through improving second-grade literacy.”

Dreams of Camping for All

Gala Co-Chair Karen Bunger, Honorees Marita and Robert Mikeska, Co-Chair Ashley Gumbert
Camp for All gala co-chair Karen Bunger, honorees Marita & Robert Mikeska, gala co-chair Ashley Gumbert. (Photo byJames Pharaon Creative)

The Fireman’s Training Center in Brenham was clever setting for the Camp for All fall fundraiser, this year dubbed “Bubbles & Brews – A Toast For All.” In the able hands of chairs Karen Bunger and Ashley Gumber, the evening raised more than $500,000, directly supporting the Camp For All mission to provide life-changing experiences to thousands of campers each year. Taking bows as honorees were Marita and Robert Mikeska, recognized for their decades-long commitment to the camp.

“The record-breaking fundraising results will enable our campers to come free of charge to our beautiful and barrier-free Camp in Burton, where they’ll discover joy, confidence and a sense of belonging,” Camp For All President and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells said.

Bigs Need for Littles

BBBS Gala 2
Jennifer Kocian, Stephane Lunan, Georganne Hodges at the Big Brothers Big Sisters 75thy anniversary gala (Photo by Yuliana Gonzalez)

The Big Brothers Big Sisters 75th anniversary gala raised a generous $600,000 to aid the nonprofit in its efforts to match more than 700 youth (Littles) in the Greater Houston area who are currently waiting for mentors (Bigs). Proceeds will help expand Big Brothers Big Sisters’ capacity to recruit, train and support more mentors with a targeted goal of moving hundreds of youth off the waiting list in the coming year.

CEO Pierce Bush presented Randy Norwood with the Big Impact Award on the evening that saw 500 supporters turn out.

There’s No Place Like Home

Luncheon Co-Chairs – Paula Musa, Chenee Franklin, Crystal Allen (1)
Habitat for Humanity ‘Building a Dream’ luncheon chairs Paula Musa, Chnee Franklin and Crystal Allen (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Before a throng of more than 360 gathered in the Post Oak Hotel Ballroom, Adrienne Goolsby, senior vice president of the U.S. and Canadian office of Habitat for Humanity International. shared information at the Habitat for Humanity luncheon on the urgent need for affordable housing. The luncheon honored Joel Deretchin with the 2025 Carl Umland Award, recognizing for his six decades of work to bring affordable housing to neighborhoods in multiple cities across the country and most notably in Houston.

The trio of chairs were Crystal Allen, managing director at Transwestern; Chenee Franklin, Global HR director at Honeywell; and Paula Musa, vice president at Transwestern.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — <em>The Office</em> Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — The Office Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An <em>Alien</em> Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Alien Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From <em>Gilmore Girls</em> Creators, and More
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From Gilmore Girls Creators, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The <em>Peaky Blinders</em> Creator, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The Peaky Blinders Creator, and More
read full series
Kwiat
AVAILABLE AT Bachendorf's DISCOVER NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$279,950 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
10406 Raritan Drive
Shadow Oaks
FOR SALE

10406 Raritan Drive
Houston, TX

$510,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
10406 Raritan Drive
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$220,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulbrook
FOR SALE

5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulshear, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X