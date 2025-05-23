Houston’s Men of Distinction, an Evening With Texas Legends and More Rocking Spring Parties

Jyoti Kohli, Linda Turboff at the Deutsch Fine Jewelry introduction of the Elizabeth Locke Collection as part of its permanent stable of jewelers.

Men of Distinction board chair David Wuthrich with 2025 honorees John Bookout IIIm Dr. Bernard Harris Jr. and Albert Chao at the annual Men of Distinction luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jennifer Sanders, Kim Bernick, Dr. Will Parsons, Hetty Ball at the Texas Children's Hospital 'An Evening With Living Legends' (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Whew! Our heads are spinning with the plethora of Houston social events that have packed the spring calendar with everything from million dollar-plus fundraisers to modest affairs, all raising good money for worthy causes. In PaperCity‘s effort to give almost everyone a taste of the spotlight, let’s look at eight fabulous spring parties.

Let’s go sliding into the Houston social world:

Texas Children’s Hospital “An Evening with Texas Legends”

Texas country music legends Pat Green, Randy Rogers and Cody Morrow banded together for the first time ever for the 18th annual Texas Children’s Hospital marquee event that through the years has spotlighted artists, athletes, world leaders and more. Funds from the dinner evening, held at the Post Oak Hotel, will go to Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. The event was chaired by Hetty and Tom Ball and Kim and Mikey Bernick, and was emceed by Texas Children’s vice president Jennifer Sanders. Dr. Will Parsons, interim director of Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center, served as keynote speaker.

Men of Distinction Luncheon

Three outstanding Houstonians found themselves honored at the 18th annual Men of Distinction luncheon held at River Oaks Country Club. Stepping into the coveted spotlight were John Bookout III, Dr. Bernard Harris Jr. and Albert Chao. They were introduced by Thurmon Andress, J. Downy Bridgewater and Jim Crownover respectively.

With the support of Presenting Sponsors Sonic Automotive/Porsche River Oaks, Steak 48 and Tenenbaum Jewelers, the event raised more than $300,000 for pediatric biomedical research, education and patient care in the Texas Medical Center. Board chairman David Wuthrich introduced Sonic Automotive and Porsche River Oaks general manager Rob Dale.

Mother's Day Gifts Swipe

















Next

The Furniture Bank Gala

Furniture Bank board members Francie and Mike Willis chaired the “No Kid on the Floor” dinner at River Oaks Country Club where more than 400 people contributed to the record breaking proceeds of $300,000. Legacy Honoree for the night was Ralph Marek — a guardian angel of The Furniture Bank with the award accepted on behalf of The Marek Family by his son Stan Marek.

The inaugural Jodie Hoffer Community Service Award was given to Youval Meicler of Texas Mattress Makers. Since 2012, The Furniture Bank has up-cycled and recycled more than 200,000 mattresses alone which were made available to families and children in need.

Vita Living “Pearls of Wisdom” Dinner

With a fiesta theme, Vita Living filled River Oaks Country club ballroom with lively spirits as more than $200,000 was raised for the nonprofit’s mission of to fostering independence, inclusion and dignity for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Kristen Perrin, Bryan P. Smith and Pamela Perilloux chaired the event. Vita Living offers three vital core programs for more than 400 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities via 20 group homes in Houston-area neighborhoods, a centrally located activity center and case management services.

University of Houston Law Center Gala

The UH Law Alumni Association honored 13 distinguished alumni at the 48th annual Law Gala held at the Post Oak Hotel where Mary and Weston O’Black, and Brian Melton chaired the evening that earned $750,000. The theme was “A Night in the French Quarter.” Welcoming the throng were Dean Leonard Baynes and associate dean for Alumni and Community Relations Sondra Tennessee.

Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation’s Fashion for the Cure

Joining forces to chair the 11th annual Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation‘s “Fashion for a Cure” fundraiser were Randee Kaplan, Shelly Levy, Modie Piperi, Hannah Nates, Elley Barkley, Kylee Antwell and Cassandra Hurst. Houston real estate professionals and friends gathered at Tootsies to raise funds in support of Houston-based breast cancer initiatives.

The program included designer trunk shows from Karolina Zmarlak of KZ_K Studio and Cindy Ensor Designs, DJ music, shopping experiences. Then there were the gourmet bites from Hedrick’s Catering, Say Cheese HTX, Tiny Boxwoods, Sessy’s Sweets and State of Grace along with signature cocktails from Southern Pours and LALO Tequila.

Arms Wide Fulfilling Families Luncheon

The Briar Club was abuzz with caring parents and foster parents for Arms Wide (adoption agency) Fulfilling Families Luncheon, which was chaired by Chae Kelly and Justine Klinke. The program included Houston Public Media’s Hello Houston co-host and luncheon emcee Frank Billingsley, himself adopted at an early age. Guest speaker foster care activist Jamerika Haynes-Lewis; testimonial from Michael Merlo, a foster child who found his forever parents at age 18; and comments from Arms Wide president and CEO DeJuana S. Jernigan. The event raised $200,o00 in support of the organization’s services for kids and families.

Elizabeth Locke Debuts at Deutsch

It was quite the glittering affair when Deutsch Fine Jewelry hosted a two-day Elizabeth Locke trunk show, showcasing some of the key new pieces along with the core collection. Kelly McGrath, director of sales for the Virginia-based company, chatted with supporters, introducing many to the neo-classical pieces. McGrath draws on a lifelong fascination with the antique jewelry of the Etruscans, Greeks and Romans as she creates her own neo-classical handmade 19k gold jewelry.

She selects every stone and designs every piece herself. Her pieces are handmade from 19k gold and are embedded with Venetian glass, luminescent stones or other one-of-a-kind antiquities. Elizabeth Locke jewelry will now be carried at Deutsch Fine Jewelry as a permanent collection.