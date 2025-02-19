2025 Houston Sweethearts Revealed — This Class Of Power Women Are City Lifters

fbpx
2025 Houston Sweethearts Lesha Elsenbrook, Marilu Garza, Elizabeth Stein, Tena Faust, Tama Lundquist & Heidi Turney (1) (Photo by Jacob Power)
Co-Chairs Kim Moody, Alicia Smith, Deborah Duncan, Warner Roberts, Anne Carl & Sylvia Forsythe (1) (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ann Ayre, Kirk Kveton & Co-Chair Alicia Smith (Photo by Jacob Power)
Betty Hrncir & Saula Valente (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington & Nini Hale (Photo by Jacob Power)
Christine Johnson & Jody Merritt (Photo by Jacob Power)
Co- Chair Kim Moody, Co-Chair Sylvia Forsythe & Cindy Bendy (Photo by Jacob Power)
Co-Chair Anne Carl, Heidi Rockecharlie & Sandra Smith Cooper (Photo by Jacob Power)
Co-Chair Deborah Duncan & Beth Wolff (Photo by Jacob Power)
Co-Chair Warner Roberts & Angie Roberts (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jacob Stein, Sweetheart Elizabeth Stein, Alan Stein & Laura Stein (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sweetheart Tena Faust, Phoebe Tudor, Co-Chair Alicia Smith & Jennifer Allison (Photo by Jacob Power)
Heidi Rockecharlie & Alice Mao Brams (Photo by Jacob Power)
Leisa Holland Nelson & Co-Chair Alicia Smith (1) (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sandra Smith Cooper & Laura Murillo (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sweetheart Lesha Elsenbrook & Elyse Elsenbrook (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sweetheart Tena Faust, Marge Lundquist & Sweetheart Tama Lundquistt (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sydney Faust, Co-Chair Warner Roberts, Elsie Eckert & Marge Lundquist (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cheryl Byington & Bruce Padilla (Photo by Jacob Power)
2025 Houston Sweethearts Lesha Elsenbrook, Marilu Garza, Elizabeth Stein, Tena Faust, Tama Lundquist & Heidi Turney (Photo by Jacob Power)

Founders Kim Moody, Alicia Smith, Deborah Duncan, Warner Roberts, Anne Carl, Sylvia Forsythe at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ann Ayre, Kirk Kveton, Alicia Smith at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Betty Hrncir, Saula Valente at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington, Nini Hale at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Christine Johnson, Jody Merritt at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kim Moody, Sylvia Forsythe, Cindy Bendy at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Anne Carl, Heidi Rockcharlie, Sandra Smith at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Deborah Duncan, Beth Wolff at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Warner Roberts, Angie Roberts at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jacob Stein, Elizabeth & Alan Stein, Laura Stein at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tena Lundquist Faust, Phoebe Tudor, Alicia Smith, Jennifer Allison at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Heidi Rockecharlie, Dr. Alice Mapo Brams at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Alicia Smith at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sandra SMith Cooper, Laura Murillo (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lesha Elsenbrook, Elyse Elsenbrook at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tena Lundquist Faust, Marge Lundquist, Tama Lundquist at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sydney Faust, Warner Roberts, Elsie Eckert, Marge Lundquist at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cheryl Byington, Bruce Padilla at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / The Seen

2025 Houston Sweethearts Revealed — This Class Of Power Women Are City Lifters

Making a Difference In the Bayou City Community Every Day

BY // 02.18.25
photography Jacob Power
2025 Houston Sweethearts Lesha Elsenbrook, Marilu Garza, Elizabeth Stein, Tena Faust, Tama Lundquist & Heidi Turney (Photo by Jacob Power)
Founders Kim Moody, Alicia Smith, Deborah Duncan, Warner Roberts, Anne Carl, Sylvia Forsythe at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ann Ayre, Kirk Kveton, Alicia Smith at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Betty Hrncir, Saula Valente at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington, Nini Hale at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Christine Johnson, Jody Merritt at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kim Moody, Sylvia Forsythe, Cindy Bendy at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Anne Carl, Heidi Rockcharlie, Sandra Smith at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Deborah Duncan, Beth Wolff at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Warner Roberts, Angie Roberts at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jacob Stein, Elizabeth & Alan Stein, Laura Stein at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tena Lundquist Faust, Phoebe Tudor, Alicia Smith, Jennifer Allison at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Heidi Rockecharlie, Dr. Alice Mapo Brams at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Alicia Smith at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sandra SMith Cooper, Laura Murillo (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lesha Elsenbrook, Elyse Elsenbrook at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tena Lundquist Faust, Marge Lundquist, Tama Lundquist at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sydney Faust, Warner Roberts, Elsie Eckert, Marge Lundquist at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cheryl Byington, Bruce Padilla at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)
2025 Houston Sweethearts Lesha Elsenbrook, Marilu Garza, Elizabeth Stein, Tena Faust, Tama Lundquist & Heidi Turney (Photo by Jacob Power)

Founders Kim Moody, Alicia Smith, Deborah Duncan, Warner Roberts, Anne Carl, Sylvia Forsythe at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ann Ayre, Kirk Kveton, Alicia Smith at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Betty Hrncir, Saula Valente at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tammie Johnson, Cheryl Byington, Nini Hale at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Christine Johnson, Jody Merritt at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kim Moody, Sylvia Forsythe, Cindy Bendy at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Anne Carl, Heidi Rockcharlie, Sandra Smith at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Deborah Duncan, Beth Wolff at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Warner Roberts, Angie Roberts at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jacob Stein, Elizabeth & Alan Stein, Laura Stein at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tena Lundquist Faust, Phoebe Tudor, Alicia Smith, Jennifer Allison at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Heidi Rockecharlie, Dr. Alice Mapo Brams at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Alicia Smith at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sandra SMith Cooper, Laura Murillo (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lesha Elsenbrook, Elyse Elsenbrook at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tena Lundquist Faust, Marge Lundquist, Tama Lundquist at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sydney Faust, Warner Roberts, Elsie Eckert, Marge Lundquist at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cheryl Byington, Bruce Padilla at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: The 14th annual Houston Sweethearts Tea

Where: Saks Fifth Avenue

PC Scene: Love was in the air for certain as a red heart-infused clutch gathered for a girlfriend love fest that was created those 14 years ago by a handful of besties. Their mission was to create an event that shares the love and appreciation of fabulous femmes. Hence the Houston Sweethearts.

The purpose is to tell each other that they are loved and appreciated for all the time, energy, creativity and heart-felt love they give in service to the H-Town community.

Applause, applause to Houston Sweethearts founders Anne Carl, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Kim Moody, Warner Roberts and Alicia Smith. Joining that sisterhood in welcoming the throng was Saks Fifth Avenue area marketing director Hasina Starks.

Tena Lundquist Faust, Marge Lundquist, Tama Lundquist at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

As might be expected, the 100 or so who gathered in celebration of the 2025 Houston Sweethearts donned their finest red, pink, or heart-emblazoned ensembles for the occasion. Warm hearts, warm colors — it was a verifiable Valentine’s tableau.

Duncan, the Great Day Houston host, shared information about the Mission of Yahweh, the day’s beneficiary.

“The Mission of Yahweh is truly a unique refuge that not only provides food, clothing and shelter but is committed to rehabilitating women to become self-sufficient, productive members of society,” Duncan told the gathering.

She then introduced Gaye Jackson, the new executive director of the shelter for women and children, who reminded that the Mission’s annual “Leaders & Legends” gala is set for September 26.

Taking bows on this day for their community service and congeniality were honorees Lesha Elsenbrook, Tena Faust, Marilu Garza, Tama Lundquist, Elizabeth Stein and Heidi Turney, Saks Fifth Avenue VP and General Manager. So much Houston leadership packed into the histories of those six women.

Heidi Rockecharlie, Dr. Alice Mapo Brams at the 2025 Sweethearts Tea (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen: Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert, Phoebe Tudor, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees,Brigitte Kalai, Saula Valenti, Betty Hrncir, Nini Hale, Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff, Angie Roberts, Cheryl Byington, Scott Evans, Gayla Gardner, Laura Murillo, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Mady Kades, Ann Ayre, and Heidi Rockecharlie.

