2025 Houston Sweethearts Revealed — This Class Of Power Women Are City Lifters

What: The 14th annual Houston Sweethearts Tea

Where: Saks Fifth Avenue

PC Scene: Love was in the air for certain as a red heart-infused clutch gathered for a girlfriend love fest that was created those 14 years ago by a handful of besties. Their mission was to create an event that shares the love and appreciation of fabulous femmes. Hence the Houston Sweethearts.

The purpose is to tell each other that they are loved and appreciated for all the time, energy, creativity and heart-felt love they give in service to the H-Town community.

Applause, applause to Houston Sweethearts founders Anne Carl, Deborah Duncan, Sylvia Forsythe, Kim Moody, Warner Roberts and Alicia Smith. Joining that sisterhood in welcoming the throng was Saks Fifth Avenue area marketing director Hasina Starks.

As might be expected, the 100 or so who gathered in celebration of the 2025 Houston Sweethearts donned their finest red, pink, or heart-emblazoned ensembles for the occasion. Warm hearts, warm colors — it was a verifiable Valentine’s tableau.

Duncan, the Great Day Houston host, shared information about the Mission of Yahweh, the day’s beneficiary.

“The Mission of Yahweh is truly a unique refuge that not only provides food, clothing and shelter but is committed to rehabilitating women to become self-sufficient, productive members of society,” Duncan told the gathering.

She then introduced Gaye Jackson, the new executive director of the shelter for women and children, who reminded that the Mission’s annual “Leaders & Legends” gala is set for September 26.

Taking bows on this day for their community service and congeniality were honorees Lesha Elsenbrook, Tena Faust, Marilu Garza, Tama Lundquist, Elizabeth Stein and Heidi Turney, Saks Fifth Avenue VP and General Manager. So much Houston leadership packed into the histories of those six women.

PC Seen: Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert, Phoebe Tudor, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees,Brigitte Kalai, Saula Valenti, Betty Hrncir, Nini Hale, Leila Perrin, Beth Wolff, Angie Roberts, Cheryl Byington, Scott Evans, Gayla Gardner, Laura Murillo, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Mady Kades, Ann Ayre, and Heidi Rockecharlie.