New Houston Symphony CEO Gary Ginstling Makes a Strong First Impression Amid the Floral Extravaganza of a Ball to Remember

Houston Symphony board president Barbara Berger on stage where the Monet backdrop is stunning. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Lisa & Eric Lindsey on the dance floor at the Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

New Houston Symphony executive director and CEO Gary Ginstling made lasting friends even before he officially stepped into his role which began on Monday. Addressing the black-tie throng attending the annual Houston Symphony Ball at the Post Oak Hotel on Saturday night, not only his words of praise, but also his personal warmth, captivated most of the 375 guests.

“There is really something special going on here at the Houston Symphony,” Ginstling told the gathering. “I’ve had the chance to hear a number of concerts and I have to tell you the Houston Symphony is one of the great American orchestras.”

That, of course, led to cheers and applause before he continued.

“My outsider’s perspective is one of deep admiration for the entire Houston Symphony community and I simply could not be more enthusiastic about joining . . .” Ginstling noted. “When you put all of the elements together, I am convinced that the Houston Symphony is poised to be a shining example of what it means to be a thriving and innovative 21st century orchestra.”

More applause. And we give Gary Ginstling extra points for introducing his wife Marta Lederer.

Symphony board president Barbara Berger did the honors of bringing Ginstling to the stage for his remarks in which he thanked many including Janet Clark, who headed the search committee.

The excitement surrounding the orchestra’s new leadership played out amid a floral extravaganza as gala chairs Zane and Brady Carruth and Brittany and Adam Clark had selected “Monet’s Garden” as the inspiring theme.

The Events Company lavished colorful reams of flowers and bouquets at every turn, draping the gazebos at each end of the ballroom in blossoms. The dance floor was painted to resemble the French artist’s Water Lilies and the stage backdrop was a striking, colorful interpretation of Monet’s “Water Lily Pond.”

Likewise, Post Oak Hotel’s executive chef Jean-Luc Royere oversaw the French inspired meal. Wines for the evening were selected by Lindy and John Rydman and Lisa Rydman Lindsey of Spec’s Wines, Spirits, & Finer Food , tequila selections from Casa Dragones.

The evening honored Cora Sue Mach with Houston Symphony’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Franco Valobra as Houston Symphony’s Community Honoree, both for their continued philanthropic and leadership contributions to the arts.

It was a high-energy evening that ended with a packed dance floor thanks to the talents of Q the Band.

PC Seen: Betty and Jesse Tutor, Margaret Alkek Williams, Eric Lindsey, Joan and Bob Duff, Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Susie and Sanford Criner, Elia and Michael Gabbanelli, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Dancie and Jim Ware, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Drs. Alice Mao Brams and Matt Brams, Tammie and Dr. Charles Johnson, Barbara and Pat McCelvey, Bill Stubbs and Kert Gether, and Rini and Edward Ziegler.