Houston Symphony’s Magical $550,000 Opening Night Shows Off $60 Million Renovation — New York’s Gilded Age Hits H-Town

Maria Moncada Alaoui, Ann Ayre, Omar Alaoui; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
2024 Houston Symphony Opening Night Concert & Gala (1); Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Steve Marks, Mary Lynn Marks; Photo Credit Thomas Campbell
Margaret Alkek Williams and Juraj Valcuha; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Colin Parfitt and Barbara Burger; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Bob Weiner, Janet Clark, Ginger Clark and Sam Condic; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Barbara and Pat McCelvey; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Elizabeth and Sam Condic; Photo by Thomas Campbell
Bob and Joan Duff, Ann and Jonathan Ayre; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Opening Night of the 2024-25 Houston Symphony Season. Photography by Thomas Campbell
Tammie and Charles Johnson; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Farida and Rosemin Abjani; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Opening Night of the 2024-25 Houston Symphony Season. Photography by Thomas Campbell
Opening Night of the 2024-25 Houston Symphony Season. Photography by Thomas Campbell
Vicki West and Ralph Burch; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Opening Night of the 2024-25 Houston Symphony Season. Photography by Thomas Campbell
Michele Yekovich and Vicki West; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Omar and Maria Alaoui; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Sharon and Bill Bullock; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Alicia Smith; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Ric and Betsy Weber; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Mariglyn and Stephen Glenn; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Sippi and Ajay Khurana; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Stephen McCauley, Yooshin Song and David Peavy; Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Opening Night of the 2024-25 Houston Symphony Season. Photography by Thomas Campbell
2024 Houston Symphony Opening Night Concert & Gala (2); Photo Credit Jacob Power Photography
Maria Moncada Alaoui, Ann Ayre, Omar Alaoui at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Corinthian Houston is dressed to suggest New York's Gilded Age for the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala dinner. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Steve Marks, gala chair Mary Lynn Marks at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Champbell)

Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony conductor Juraj Valčuha at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Colin Parfitt, Barbara Burger at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Bob Weiner, Janet Clark, Ginger Clark, Sam Condic at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Barbara & Pat McCelvey at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Elizabeth & Sam Condic at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Bob & Joan Duff, Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Edward & Rini Ziegler at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Tammie Ann & Dr. Charles Johnson at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Fairda Abjani, Rosemin Abjani at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Betty Tutor, Ann Ayre at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photography by Thomas Campbell)

Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mary Fusillo, Leslie Siller at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Michele Yekovich, Vicki West at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Omar Alaoui & Maria Moncada Alaoui at the Houston Symphony Opening Night festivities. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sharon & Bill Bullock at the Houston Symphony Opening Night festivities.

Alicia Smith at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ric & Betsy Weber at the Houston Symphony Opening Night festivities. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mariglyn & Stephen Glenn at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stephen McCauley, Yooshin Song, David Peavy at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Opening Night of the 2024-25 Houston Symphony Season. Photography by Thomas Campbell

Premier tables at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston were dressed to reflect New York's Gilded Age. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Symphony’s Magical $550,000 Opening Night Shows Off $60 Million Renovation — New York’s Gilded Age Hits H-Town

Making the Beautiful Music Sound Even Better

BY // 10.09.24
Maria Moncada Alaoui, Ann Ayre, Omar Alaoui at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Corinthian Houston is dressed to suggest New York's Gilded Age for the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala dinner. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Steve Marks, gala chair Mary Lynn Marks at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Champbell)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony conductor Juraj Valčuha at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Colin Parfitt, Barbara Burger at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Bob Weiner, Janet Clark, Ginger Clark, Sam Condic at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Barbara & Pat McCelvey at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Elizabeth & Sam Condic at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Bob & Joan Duff, Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Edward & Rini Ziegler at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Tammie Ann & Dr. Charles Johnson at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fairda Abjani, Rosemin Abjani at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Betty Tutor, Ann Ayre at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photography by Thomas Campbell)
Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mary Fusillo, Leslie Siller at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Michele Yekovich, Vicki West at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Omar Alaoui & Maria Moncada Alaoui at the Houston Symphony Opening Night festivities. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sharon & Bill Bullock at the Houston Symphony Opening Night festivities.
Alicia Smith at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ric & Betsy Weber at the Houston Symphony Opening Night festivities. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mariglyn & Stephen Glenn at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stephen McCauley, Yooshin Song, David Peavy at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Opening Night of the 2024-25 Houston Symphony Season. Photography by Thomas Campbell
Premier tables at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston were dressed to reflect New York's Gilded Age. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Maria Moncada Alaoui, Ann Ayre, Omar Alaoui at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Corinthian Houston is dressed to suggest New York's Gilded Age for the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala dinner. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Steve Marks, gala chair Mary Lynn Marks at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Champbell)

Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony conductor Juraj Valčuha at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Colin Parfitt, Barbara Burger at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Bob Weiner, Janet Clark, Ginger Clark, Sam Condic at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Barbara & Pat McCelvey at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Elizabeth & Sam Condic at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Bob & Joan Duff, Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Edward & Rini Ziegler at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Tammie Ann & Dr. Charles Johnson at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Fairda Abjani, Rosemin Abjani at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Betty Tutor, Ann Ayre at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photography by Thomas Campbell)

Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mary Fusillo, Leslie Siller at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Michele Yekovich, Vicki West at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Omar Alaoui & Maria Moncada Alaoui at the Houston Symphony Opening Night festivities. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sharon & Bill Bullock at the Houston Symphony Opening Night festivities.

Alicia Smith at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ric & Betsy Weber at the Houston Symphony Opening Night festivities. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Mariglyn & Stephen Glenn at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stephen McCauley, Yooshin Song, David Peavy at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Opening Night of the 2024-25 Houston Symphony Season. Photography by Thomas Campbell

Premier tables at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston were dressed to reflect New York's Gilded Age. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Breathtaking! The Houston Symphony’s season opening concert featuring Dvořák’s New World Symphony and Martinû’s Czech Rhapsody with the Houston Symphony Chorus set the stage for a brilliant evening that brought in more than $550,000 for the orchestra’s education and community engagement initiatives.

As those among the black tie contingent, who would later party at Corinthian Houston, noted, the sound was glorious. Indeed, the $60 million renovation of Jones Hall completed only recently, offered state-of-the-art acoustics. It seemed that each instrument was beautifully audible.

Corinthian Houston is dressed to suggest New York’s Gilded Age for the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala dinner. (Photo by Jacob Power)

For early arrivals, the reconfigured lobby and the expansion and redesign of the Green Room provided a rather posh welcome. Champagne flowed, air kisses were exchanged, and the Symphony season was off to a glorious launch.

The formally attired clutch of 300, as has been tradition for a number of years, boarded luxe buses for the short ride to the Corinthian where City Kitchen served its expected topnotch dinner and The Events Company created an ambiance designed to reflect New York’s Gilded Age — the time when Dvořák visited the United States and wrote his Symphony 9 aka New World.

Steve Marks, gala chair Mary Lynn Marks at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Thomas Champbell)

In particular, the two lengthy head tables, one hosted by gala chair Mary Lynn Marks and the other hosted by Margaret Alkek Williams, were dressed in delicate antique glassware and beautiful vintage china.

The profusion of florals included assorted antique blue hydrangea, quicksand rose, light blue delphinium, red hanging amaranth and golden cymbidium orchids.

Another Houston Symphony tradition, wine pairings for the dinner were provided by Lindy and John Rydman and Lisa Rydman Lindsey of Spec’s Wine, Spirits, & Finer Foods.

The opening night concert continues its amazing run in part thanks to the support of ConocoPhillips, which has served as Concert Sponsor and Lead Gala Corporate Underwriter for 39 years now.

Michele Yekovich, Vicki West at the Houston Symphony Opening Night dinner at Corinthian Houston. (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen: Houston Symphony conductor Juraj Valčuha, Mary Lynn Marks’ son Steve Marks, Symphony board president Barbara Burger, Elizabeth and Sam Condic, Barbara and Pat McCelvey, Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Marguerite Swartz, Sharon and Bill Bullock, Janet Clark, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, David Peavy and Stephen McCauley, Farida Abjani, and Rini and Edward Ziegler.

