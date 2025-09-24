Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani meet the firebird at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gala chair Carey Kirkpatrick, music director Jurja Valčuha make the scene at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Symphony Turns To a Grammy Winner To Lift Off Its New Season — Inside a Most Lavish Celebration

A 9-Foot Floral Firebird and So Much More

BY //
photography Daniel Ortiz
Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani meet the firebird at the Houston Symphony Opening Night gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gala chair Carey Kirkpatrick, music director Jurja Valčuha make the scene at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Edward & Rini Ziegler at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Margaret Alkek Williams, xx at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy & Rodney Margolis at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Corinthian Houston decorated in style by The Events Company for the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The floral 'Firebird" at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Renner & Mark Kelly at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Board chair Barbara Burger at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Khoa & Quynh Dao at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Paula & Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Geraldina & Scott Wise at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary Lynn Marks at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Diane Morales, Greg Robertson, Beth Wolff at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Drs. Alice Mao Brams & Matt Brams at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cheryl Byington at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
at the Houston Symphony's 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The bold modernism of Stravinsky’s The Firebird washed over Jones Hall in a tsunami of orchestral and choral brilliance that launched the Houston Symphony 2025-26 season, a two-tiered evening that began in the theater and concluded with a gala dinner at the Houston Corinthian.

236_HouSymphonyOpeningNight_DanielOrtizPhoto_091925
Vicki West & Ralph Burch at the Houston Symphony’s 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala.

In a nod to the dazzling Opening Night Concert and Gala theme, the 300 black tie-attired supporters who would later adjourn to dinner, as well as all concert-goers were greeted by a magnificent 9-foot tall floral firebird, remarkably sculpted in feathers, florals and a variety of leaves.

Under the direction of Juraj Valčuha, Houston Symphony’s music director and Roy and Lillie Cullen chair, the orchestra was  joined by two-time Grammy Award winning soprano Angel Blue, alongside the Houston Symphony Chorus and the Houston Chamber Choir.

321_HouSymphonyOpeningNight_DanielOrtizPhoto_091925
Paula & Reggie DesRoches at the Houston Symphony’s 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala.

On and equally high note, symphony executive director and CEO Gary Ginstling revealed that Valčuha’s inspiring leadership will extend through the 2027-28 Symphony season.

Kudos to evening chair Carey Kirkpatrick, governing director on the symphony Board of Trustees, for the evening that earned $550,000 for the orchestra’s education and community engagement initiatives and artistic programming.

268_HouSymphonyOpeningNight_DanielOrtizPhoto_091925
Board chair Barbara Burger at the Houston Symphony’s 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala.

At the concert’s close, Symphony supporters were whisked via coach to the Corinthian where City Kitchen prepared the dinner for which Lindy and John Rydman and Lisa Rydman Lindsey of Spec’s Wine, Spirits, & Finer Foods provided the wine pairings. The Events Company dressed the ballroom in the vibrant colors of the mythical bird that inspired the evening.

Following dinner, David Caceres and his orchestra ratcheted up the energy with a host of danceable tunes.

74_HouSymphonyOpeningNight_DanielOrtizPhoto_091925
Lindy & John Rydman at the Houston Symphony’s 2025 Opening Night Concert & Gala.

A special anniversary was marked too. This is the 40th consecutive year that ConocoPhillips has served as concert sponsor and lead gala corporate underwriter.

PC Seen: Marta Lederer, Margaret Alkek Williams, Barbara and Pat McCelvey, Mariglyn and Stephen Glenn, Janet F. Clark,  Barbara J. Burger, Jesse Tutor, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Betsy and Fredric Weber; Vicki West and Ralph Burch, David Peavy and Stephen McCauley, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, and Scott and Geraldina Wise.

