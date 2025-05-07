Houston Symphony Executive Director and CEO Gary Ginstling, Margaret Ginstling, Chairs Elia and Michael Gabbanelli; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson 2 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

A Wine Dinner To Swoon Over — Houston Symphony Breaks Out the Good Stuff For Its Black-Tie Magic

A Celebration Worthy Of a Grand Stage

BY // 05.07.25
photography Priscilla Dickson
What: The Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector’s Auction

Where: On stage at Jones Hall

PC Moment:  This was Potente executive chef Danny Trace‘s inaugural black-tie dinner for the Houston Symphony and the talented chef and his team did not disappoint. For this wine-forward dinner, Trace partnered with John and Lindy Rydman and Lisa Rydman Lindsey of Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods to curate a menu that would please the clutch of 365. During dinner the wines were introduced by Michelin Star Master Sommelier Stephen McDonald.

The annual night’s emphasis on wine begins with guests exploring the silent auction collections of wine and trips on display throughout the Jones Hall reception areas.

Sipping champagne and schmoozing, the throng bid high and bid often on such must-have auction items as a seven-night stay in Tuscany, six very special bottles of vintage red Bourdeaux, two bottles of Château Margaux from the extraordinary 1982 vintage, and an unprecedented evening of music, wine and dining at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown.

Auction proceeds and table sales resulted in proceeds of more than $900,000. Congratulations to dinner chairs Elia and Michael Gabbanelli and wine auction chair Jack Matzer.

The five course menu: Heirloom tomatoes with whipped Puglia burrata, cucumber ribbons and avocado, drizzled with Texas 1836 olive oil and balsamic; Potente’s signature pasta consisting of Italian black truffle, parmigiano Reggiano and soft shell crab bisque; diver scallops accented by sweet corn risotto, purple radish and melted leek brood; veal with périgueux sauce served with goat cheese polenta, chanterelle mushroom, and cafe royale; and for dessert decadent double chocolate cake topped with caramel crunch pearls and Chambord.

PC Seen: Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Betty and Jesse Tutor, Janet Clark, Marta Lederer, Jack and Michelle Matzer, Joan and Robert Duff, Margaret Alkek Williams, Barbara Burger, Lydia Gold, Quentin and Aerin Smith, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Daniel Irion and Kirk Kveton, Mary Lynn Marks, Bob Weiner, Robert Sakowitz, David Peavy and Stephen McCauley, Aggie Foster and Steve Simon, Virginia Clark, and Mady and Ken Kades. 

