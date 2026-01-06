Houston Treasures Honored at Montrose’s Hot New Jazz Club — 22 Bayou City Difference Makers Take a Bow
Doc's Houston Jazz Club Introduces Itself to H-Town Power PlayersBY Shelby Hodge //
Doc’s Houston Jazz Club had been open no more than a month than when the new Montrose hotspot received a powerful introduction to Houston’s elite — the 21st annual Houston Treasures awards dinner hosted by The Social Book. Twenty two of the city’s MVPs were honored in a series of award presentations. All under the careful watch of Houston Treasures founder Warner Roberts at Houston’s new jazz club.
Key to the celebration were host and jazz club owner Brent “Doc” Watkins, who handles the keyboard at the club and who underwrote much of the evening that included a four course dinner and musical entertainment from the stage.
The honorees from the fields of philanthropy, volunteerism, medicine, arts, business, sports, politics and media are featured via photos and biographies on the calendar tab pages January through December in The Social Book. Key to the publication are publisher Scott Evans, editor Jeff Henry and financial advisor Sami Shbeeb.
Taking bows among the throng of some 250 were Nicole and Benny Agosto, Jr., philanthropist sand attorney; Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, special events planners favored by the Bush family; Laura Spanjian, who handled sustainability projects under Mayor Annise Parker, and Susan Christian, City of Houston’s special events director under seven mayors who is now directing special events at Rice University; Marilu Garza, community volunteer and fundraiser for nonprofits; Janet Gurwitch, philanthropist and retired entrepreneur; Melissa Juneau, philanthropist; Sippi and Dr. Ajay Khurana, community volunteers and philanthropists; Robin and Danny Klaes, community volunteers and philanthropists); Larry Martin, retired businessman and philanthropist; Jo Ann Petersen, volunteer and philanthropist; and Joy Sewing, Chronicle news columnist and founder of a nonprofit children’s support group.
Rounding out the lineup of honorees was the fifth class of Legendary Houston Treasures, introduced by Roberts. Deborah Duncan and Betty Hrncir, Vicki Rizzo and Mari Oliver of More Than You Can Imagine were all recognized for their support as advertisers and sponsors of The Social Book for more than a decade as well as generous supporters of various nonprofits.
Honorees were commemorated in video tributes which were interspersed between dinner courses by previous Houston Treasures award recipients, the productions filmed and produced by Chris Swanson and his Firefox Video.
PC Seen: Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein and Martin Fein, Mary and Tony Gracely, Melissa Mithoff, Ron Franklin, Tony Bradfield, Rose Cullen, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Joanne King Herring, Nino Shbeeb, Dr. Peggy and Ashley Smith, Gayla Gardner, Sharon Owens, Franelle Rogers, Gigi Huang, Ernie Manouse, Monica Hartland, Linda Lorelle, Frank Billingsley, and Vicki West and Ralph Burch.