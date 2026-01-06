Warner Roberts, John Hrncir and Legendary Trasure Betty Hrncir (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Kase, Harry Gendel, Diane Gendel and Nancy Strohmer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Benny Agosto, Jr., Warner Roberts and honoree Nichole Agosto (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Legendary Treasure Deborah Duncan and Warner Roberts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Joy Sewing and Gayla Gardner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Susan Christian, Hon. Annise Parker and honoree Laura Spanjian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Danny Ward and Nancy Ames and Kelli and Martin Fein (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Danny and Robin Klaes and Mary and Tony Gracely (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Jerry and Lisa Simon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Marilu Garza and Leila Perrin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (1)
Sami Shbeeb, Jeff Henry, Scott Evans and Warner Roberts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Larry Martin and Pamela Lockard (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Turney and Nini Hale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Mithoff and honoree Melissa Juneau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cheryl Boblitt King and Honorable Bill King (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) (1)
Judi McGee and Sylvia Forsythe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica Hartland, Rose Cullen and Warner Roberts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nino Shbeeb, Stephanie Shbeeb, Sami Shbeeb and Chaskey Barry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ralph Burch and Vicki West (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sidney Faust and Elsie Eckert (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Sippi Khurana and Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cliff Roberts, Warner Roberts, Angie Roberts and Cliff W. Roberts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Treasures Honored at Montrose’s Hot New Jazz Club — 22 Bayou City Difference Makers Take a Bow

Doc's Houston Jazz Club Introduces Itself to H-Town Power Players

BY //
Warner Roberts, John & Betty Hrncir at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Kase, Harry & Diane Gendel, Nancy Strohmer at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Benny Agost Jr., Warner Roberts, Nichole Agosto at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Deborah Duncan, Warner Roberts at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janet Gurwitch & Ron Franklin at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joy Sewing, Gayla Gardner at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Christian, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, Laura Spanjian at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Danny Ward & Nancy Ames, Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein & Martin Fein at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Danny & Robin Klaes, Mary & Tony Gracely at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jerry & Lisa Simon at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marilu Garza, Leila Perrin at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sami Shbeeb, Jeff Henry, Scott Evans and Warner Roberts at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Larry Martin & Pamela Lockard at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Turney, Nini Hale at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Mithoff, Melissa Juneau at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cheryl Boblitt King & Bill King at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judi McGee, Sylvia Forsythe at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Monica Hartland, Rose Cullen, Warner Roberts at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nino Shbeeb, Stephanie & Sami Shbeeb,Chaskey Barry at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ralph Burch & Vicki West at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cliff Roberts, Warner Roberts, Angie Roberts, Cliff W. Roberts at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Doc’s Houston Jazz Club had been open no more than a month than when the new Montrose hotspot received a powerful introduction to Houston’s elite — the 21st annual Houston Treasures awards dinner hosted by The Social Book. Twenty two of the city’s MVPs were honored in a series of award presentations. All under the careful watch of Houston Treasures founder Warner Roberts at Houston’s new jazz club.

Sami Shbeeb, Jeff Henry, Scott Evans and Warner Roberts (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sami Shbeeb, Jeff Henry, Scott Evans and Warner Roberts at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Key to the celebration were host and jazz club owner Brent “Doc” Watkins, who handles the keyboard at the club and who underwrote much of the evening that included a four course dinner and musical entertainment from the stage.

The honorees from the fields of philanthropy, volunteerism, medicine, arts, business, sports, politics and media are featured via photos and biographies on the calendar tab pages January through December in The Social Book. Key to the publication are publisher Scott Evans, editor Jeff Henry and financial advisor Sami Shbeeb.

Melissa Mithoff and honoree Melissa Juneau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Mithoff, Melissa Juneau at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Taking bows among the throng of some 250 were Nicole and Benny Agosto, Jr., philanthropist sand attorney; Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, special events planners favored by the Bush family; Laura Spanjian, who handled sustainability projects under Mayor Annise Parker, and Susan Christian, City of Houston’s special events director under seven mayors who is now directing special events at Rice University; Marilu Garza, community volunteer and fundraiser for nonprofits; Janet Gurwitch, philanthropist and retired entrepreneur; Melissa Juneau, philanthropist;  Sippi and Dr. Ajay Khurana, community volunteers and philanthropists; Robin and Danny Klaes, community volunteers and philanthropists); Larry Martin, retired businessman and philanthropist; Jo Ann Petersen, volunteer and philanthropist; and Joy Sewing, Chronicle news columnist and founder of a nonprofit children’s support group.

Rounding out the lineup of honorees was the fifth class of Legendary Houston Treasures, introduced by Roberts. Deborah Duncan and Betty Hrncir, Vicki Rizzo and Mari Oliver of More Than You Can Imagine were all recognized for their support as advertisers and sponsors of The Social Book for more than a decade as well as generous supporters of various nonprofits.

Honoree Joy Sewing and Gayla Gardner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joy Sewing, Gayla Gardner at the dinner honoring 2026 Treasures (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honorees were commemorated in video tributes which were interspersed between dinner courses by previous Houston Treasures award recipients, the productions filmed and produced by Chris Swanson and his Firefox Video.

PC Seen: Dr. Kelli Cohen Fein and Martin Fein, Mary and Tony Gracely, Melissa Mithoff, Ron Franklin, Tony Bradfield, Rose Cullen, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Joanne King Herring, Nino Shbeeb, Dr. Peggy and Ashley Smith, Gayla Gardner, Sharon Owens, Franelle Rogers, Gigi Huang, Ernie Manouse, Monica Hartland, Linda Lorelle, Frank Billingsley, and Vicki West and Ralph Burch.

