Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries chair Laura Lewis, 2024 Visionary of the Year Claire Warren

Laura Gudelman, 2024 Honored Hero Trace Langin, Matt & Tiffany Nowak at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Nick & Jenee Stefanakis, Lillyana Stefanakis, Sloan Stefanakis at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Honored Hero Evan Pesek and his artwork with Daren Austin

Zoe Cadore, Bianca Roberson-Johnson, Hannah Johannes at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Lindsay Yates & Brian Ching at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Richard & Tricia Nelson, Laura & Johnny Lewis at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Laura Persia, Charlye Egbo at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Jason & Kelly Whitley, Anuj & Peri Patel at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Lindsay Yates, Lauren Paine at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

David & Claudia Walkup, Jackie & Anthony Cervantes at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Brandon & Claire Warren, Julie Morton at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Visionaries of the Year Revealed — 13 Young Professionals Raise More Than $1.6 Million In a 10 Week Race

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Changes Up Its Beloved Fundraiser, Still Wins Big

BY // 06.24.24
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries chair Laura Lewis, 2024 Visionary of the Year Claire Warren

Laura Gudelman, 2024 Honored Hero Trace Langin, Matt & Tiffany Nowak at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Nick & Jenee Stefanakis, Lillyana Stefanakis, Sloan Stefanakis at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Honored Hero Evan Pesek and his artwork with Daren Austin

Zoe Cadore, Bianca Roberson-Johnson, Hannah Johannes at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Lindsay Yates & Brian Ching at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Richard & Tricia Nelson, Laura & Johnny Lewis at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Laura Persia, Charlye Egbo at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Jason & Kelly Whitley, Anuj & Peri Patel at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Lindsay Yates, Lauren Paine at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

David & Claudia Walkup, Jackie & Anthony Cervantes at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

Brandon & Claire Warren, Julie Morton at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year gala

What: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionaries of the Year awards evening

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Previously known as the Man and Woman of the Year Campaign, the newly named fundraiser pitted 13 young professionals and their teams in a 10 week race to raise the most money for blood cancer research projects and win the visionary titles.

For more than 30 years, Man & Woman of the Year has been a philanthropic staple of the society with a group of highly motivated individuals in Houston and throughout the country leading the way in the fight against blood cancer

As LLS evolves for the future, volunteers are now being recognized what is needed most — visionaries. Thus, the new name for this campaign.

Houston’s Visionaries of the Year certainly stepped up. They had special events. They tapped friends and family. They invited co-workers to chip in. And in the end the group raised a more than handsome $1.6 million plus. With 500 guests attending in cocktail attire, the evening itself raised $135,000.

