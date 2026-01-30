Houston’s 2026 Women Of Distinction Take Centerstage On a Rare Frosty Night In the City

Sneha Merchant, Rose Chen and Nick Merchant at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

The Winter Ball Class of 2026 featuring nine Women of Distinction and two Women of Distinction Ambassadors. (Photo by Gittings)

At long last, The Winter Ball actually took place on a wintry night, a rarity in Houston. So as the temps plunged, the ladies and a few gents donned their furs which transformed valet at The Post Oak Hotel into a rich tableau with many dressed in mink, sable, chinchilla and faux fur. All for Houston’s Women of Distinction.

As happens on occasion, philanthropy and fashion blend in a glorious evening as it did on this night when 11 honorees and 370 guests, many of whom dressed to impress, raised $675,000 for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. The funds are earmarked for cutting-edge research, education and local patient support programs in Southern Texas.

Helming the successful evening were Dr. Alice Mao Brams and Elizabeth DeLuca.

As is tradition, the evening began with previous Houston Women of Distinction honorees, styling designer gowns, swanning across the stage as they were introduced by the emcee, everyone’s favorite retired TV meteorologist Frank Billingsley. Billingsley now calls Houston Public Media his professional home.

Most notable among the honorees were Women of Distinction Ambassadors — Helen Shaffer (class of 2010) and Shawn Stephens (class of 2011). The special distinction is given to previous honorees who have continued to contribute to the community in remarkable ways. Shaffer making her largest impact with the Houston Symphony where she is a Lifetime Trustee. and Stephens with Houston Ballet, for which she has chaired the board and the 2017 Ballet Ball.

Taking bows on the runway were the 2026 Women of Distinction honorees: Kristen Cannon, Lauren Gow, Jennifer LeGrand Howard, Robin Klaes, Michelle Lilie, Dr. Linda Sagarnaga Magill, Desrye Morgan, Pitsami Norm and Karen DeGeurin Remington.

Each woman selected for her notable leadership, volunteerism and philanthropic impact across the Houston community.

“The Gardens of Versailles” theme echoed throughout the ballroom. Interestingly, honoree Lauren Gow handled creative design for the gala. Blooming Gallery executed the decor and florals.

In a special moment, flowers were presented to Robin Klaes, who has already signed to chair the 2927 Winter Ball.

PC Seen: Auctioneer Jeff Smith, patient advocate Lindsay Horton, Leigh and Reggie Smith, Jim Jordan, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lawson Gow, Mandy Kao, Jim Shaffer, Sneha and Nick Merchant, Linda Lorelle and Lou Greggory, Edward Sanche, Janeen and Julian Fertitta, Daniel Iron and Kirk Kveton, Anna Reger, and Maria Maconda Alaoui.