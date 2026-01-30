Houston’s 2026 Women Of Distinction Take Centerstage On a Rare Frosty Night In the City

Gittings Group Shot 2026 WB (Photo by Gittings)
Elizabeth DeLuca and Alice Mao Brams (Photo by Jacob Power)
Helen and Jim Shaffer (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shawn Stephens and James Jordan (Photo by Jacob Power)
Whitney Lawson, Beth Muecke, Jayne Johnston (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sneha Merchant, Rose Chen and Nick Merchant (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michelle Lilie (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jen Torres, Edward Sanchez, Kristen Cannon, Hayne Johnston, Lesley Noto (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stephanie Chang, Mandy Kao, Alice Mao Brams, Anna Reger, Maria Moncada Alaoui (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Linda Sagarnaga Magill (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lawson Gow, Lauren Gow (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lou Gregory, Linda Lorelle (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammy Johnson, Heidi Turney (Photo by Jacob Power)
Patti Murphy, Heidi Rockcharlie, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Cheryl Byington (Photo by Jacob Power)
Frank Billingsley (Photo by Jacob Power)
Daniel Irion, Kirk Kveton (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ileana Trevino, Alice Mao Brams, Leigh Smith, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell (Photo by Jacob Power)
Anna Reger, Maria Maconda Alaoui (Photo by Jacob Power)
Alice Mao Brams, Kittsie Klaes, Robin Klaes, Elizabeth DeLuca (Photo by Jacob Power)
Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Marilu Garza (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammy Johnson, Susan Osterberg, Jerre Williams (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shafik Rifaa and Shelby Hodge (Photo by Jacob Power)
Yvonne Cormier, Linda Magill, and Cindi Rose (Photo by Jacob Power)
Elizabeth DeLuca, Anthony DeLuca (Photo by Jacob Power)
Matthew Brams, M.D. and Alice Mao Brams, M.D. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Robin Klaes (new 2027 Winter Ball Chair) and Elizabeth DeLuca (2026 co-chair) (Photo by Jacob Power)
The Winter Ball Class of 2026 featuring nine Women of Distinction and two Women of Distinction Ambassadors. (Photo by Gittings)

Winter Ball chairs Elizabeth DeLuca and Dr. Alice Mao Brams (Photo by Jacob Power)

Helen & Jim Shaffer at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Whitney Lawson, Beth Muecke, Jayne Johnston at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sneha Merchant, Rose Chen and Nick Merchant at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Michelle Lilie at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jen Torres, Edward Sanchez, Kristen Cannon, Hayne Johnston, Lesley Noto at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stephanie Chang, Mandy Kao, Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Anna Reger, Maria Moncada Alaoui at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dr. Linda Sagarnaga Magill at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lawson & Lauren Gow at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lou Gregory & Linda Lorelle at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tammy Johnson, Heidi Turney at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Patti Murphy, Heidi Rockcharlie, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Cheryl Byington at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston Public Media's Frank Billingsley emcees the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Daniel Iron & Kirk Kveton at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

leana Trevino, Alice Mao Brams, Leigh Smith, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Anna Reger, Maria Maconda Alaoui at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Alice Mao Brams, Kittsie Klaes, Robin Klaes, Elizabeth DeLuca at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Marilu Garza at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tammy Johnson, Susan Osterberg, Jerre Williams at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Linda Magill, Cindi Rose at the Winter Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Elizabeth & Anthony DeLuca at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Drs. Matthew Brams & Alice Mao Brams at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Robin Klaes, Winter Ball 2027 chair, with 2026 chair Elizabeth DeLuca (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s 2026 Women Of Distinction Take Centerstage On a Rare Frosty Night In the City

Philanthropy and Fashion Come Together

BY //
photography Jacob Power
The Winter Ball Class of 2026 featuring nine Women of Distinction and two Women of Distinction Ambassadors. (Photo by Gittings)
Winter Ball chairs Elizabeth DeLuca and Dr. Alice Mao Brams (Photo by Jacob Power)
Helen & Jim Shaffer at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Whitney Lawson, Beth Muecke, Jayne Johnston at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sneha Merchant, Rose Chen and Nick Merchant at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michelle Lilie at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jen Torres, Edward Sanchez, Kristen Cannon, Hayne Johnston, Lesley Noto at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stephanie Chang, Mandy Kao, Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Anna Reger, Maria Moncada Alaoui at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Linda Sagarnaga Magill at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lawson & Lauren Gow at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lou Gregory & Linda Lorelle at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammy Johnson, Heidi Turney at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Patti Murphy, Heidi Rockcharlie, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Cheryl Byington at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Houston Public Media's Frank Billingsley emcees the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Daniel Iron & Kirk Kveton at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
leana Trevino, Alice Mao Brams, Leigh Smith, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Anna Reger, Maria Maconda Alaoui at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Alice Mao Brams, Kittsie Klaes, Robin Klaes, Elizabeth DeLuca at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Marilu Garza at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammy Johnson, Susan Osterberg, Jerre Williams at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Linda Magill, Cindi Rose at the Winter Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Elizabeth & Anthony DeLuca at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Drs. Matthew Brams & Alice Mao Brams at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Robin Klaes, Winter Ball 2027 chair, with 2026 chair Elizabeth DeLuca (Photo by Jacob Power)
The Winter Ball Class of 2026 featuring nine Women of Distinction and two Women of Distinction Ambassadors. (Photo by Gittings)

Winter Ball chairs Elizabeth DeLuca and Dr. Alice Mao Brams (Photo by Jacob Power)

Helen & Jim Shaffer at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Shawn Stephens & Jim Jordan at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Whitney Lawson, Beth Muecke, Jayne Johnston at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Sneha Merchant, Rose Chen and Nick Merchant at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Michelle Lilie at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jen Torres, Edward Sanchez, Kristen Cannon, Hayne Johnston, Lesley Noto at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stephanie Chang, Mandy Kao, Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Anna Reger, Maria Moncada Alaoui at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dr. Linda Sagarnaga Magill at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lawson & Lauren Gow at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lou Gregory & Linda Lorelle at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tammy Johnson, Heidi Turney at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Patti Murphy, Heidi Rockcharlie, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Cheryl Byington at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houston Public Media's Frank Billingsley emcees the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Daniel Iron & Kirk Kveton at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

leana Trevino, Alice Mao Brams, Leigh Smith, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Anna Reger, Maria Maconda Alaoui at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Alice Mao Brams, Kittsie Klaes, Robin Klaes, Elizabeth DeLuca at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Marilu Garza at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tammy Johnson, Susan Osterberg, Jerre Williams at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Linda Magill, Cindi Rose at the Winter Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Elizabeth & Anthony DeLuca at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Drs. Matthew Brams & Alice Mao Brams at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Robin Klaes, Winter Ball 2027 chair, with 2026 chair Elizabeth DeLuca (Photo by Jacob Power)

At long last, The Winter Ball actually took place on a wintry night, a rarity in Houston. So as the temps plunged, the ladies and a few gents donned their furs which transformed valet at The Post Oak Hotel into a rich tableau with many dressed in mink, sable, chinchilla and faux fur. All for Houston’s Women of Distinction.

Winter Ball chairs Elizabeth DeLuca and Dr. Alice Mao Brams (Photo by Jacob Power)

As happens on occasion, philanthropy and fashion blend in a glorious evening as it did on this night when 11 honorees and 370 guests, many of whom dressed to impress, raised $675,000 for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. The funds are earmarked for cutting-edge research, education and local patient support programs in Southern Texas.

Helming the successful evening were Dr. Alice Mao Brams and Elizabeth DeLuca.

leana Trevino, Alice Mao Brams, Leigh Smith, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

As is tradition, the evening began with previous Houston Women of Distinction honorees, styling designer gowns, swanning across the stage as they were introduced by the emcee, everyone’s favorite retired TV meteorologist Frank Billingsley. Billingsley now calls Houston Public Media his professional home.

Patti Murphy, Heidi Rockcharlie, Karen DeGeurin Remington, Cheryl Byington at the Winter Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Most notable among the honorees were Women of Distinction Ambassadors — Helen Shaffer (class of 2010) and Shawn Stephens (class of 2011). The special distinction is given to previous honorees who have continued to contribute to the community in remarkable ways. Shaffer making her largest impact with the Houston Symphony where she is a Lifetime Trustee. and Stephens with Houston Ballet, for which she has chaired the board and the 2017 Ballet Ball.

Taking bows on the runway were the 2026 Women of Distinction honorees: Kristen Cannon, Lauren Gow, Jennifer LeGrand Howard, Robin Klaes, Michelle Lilie, Dr. Linda Sagarnaga Magill, Desrye Morgan, Pitsami Norm and Karen DeGeurin Remington. 

Robin Klaes (new 2027 Winter Ball Chair) and Elizabeth DeLuca (2026 co-chair) (Photo by Jacob Power)
Robin Klaes, Winter Ball 2027 chair, with 2026 chair Elizabeth DeLuca (Photo by Jacob Power)

Each woman selected for her notable leadership, volunteerism and philanthropic impact across the Houston community.

“The Gardens of Versailles” theme echoed throughout the ballroom. Interestingly, honoree Lauren Gow handled creative design for the gala. Blooming Gallery executed the decor and florals.

In a special moment, flowers were presented to Robin Klaes, who has already signed to chair the 2927 Winter Ball.

PC Seen: Auctioneer Jeff Smith, patient advocate Lindsay Horton, Leigh and Reggie Smith, Jim Jordan, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Lawson Gow, Mandy Kao, Jim Shaffer, Sneha and Nick Merchant, Linda Lorelle and Lou Greggory, Edward Sanche, Janeen and Julian Fertitta, Daniel Iron and Kirk Kveton, Anna Reger, and Maria Maconda Alaoui. 

