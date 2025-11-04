Dr. Kriti Mohan and Brittany Hebert
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Women Of Distinction, a $1.7 Million Brunch, a Bravo Star and More — The Fall Party Scene Rocks On

A Fast Lane Of Difference Making

BY //
Dr. Kriti Mohan, Brittany Hebert at the Sky High for Kids 'Ladies Who Brunch' fundraiser at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran)
Women of Disticntion gala co-chair; honorees Shawn Stephens, Robin Klaes, Helen Shaffer, Desyre Morgan, Pitsami Norm, Kristen Cannon, and gala go-chair Dr. Alice Mao Brams. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dr. Jair Soares, Dr. Melina Kibbe, Walter Johnson, Charlie Lusk at the UTHealth fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Martye Kendrick, Maria Martinez, Kim Coomber-Hallum, Suzan Deison, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum at The Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce (GHWCC) proudly hosted the annual Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM Luncheon
Maddy Moffett, Helen Winchell, Peyton Wallace, Gaby Valencia at the Sky High for Kids 'Ladies Who Brunch' fundraiser at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran)
Lyndsey Livingston, LeToya Luckett, Guerdy Abraira at the SurviveHER fifth anniversary celebration. (Photo by TRJ Photography)
Catherine Nagel, Beth White, Mayor John Whitmire, Cullen Geiselman Muse, Justin Schultz at the Houston Parks Board annual luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill, courtesy of Houston Parks Board)
Dr. Kriti Mohan, Brittany Hebert at the Sky High for Kids 'Ladies Who Brunch' fundraiser at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran)

Women of Disticntion gala co-chair; honorees Shawn Stephens, Robin Klaes, Helen Shaffer, Desyre Morgan, Pitsami Norm, Kristen Cannon, and gala go-chair Dr. Alice Mao Brams. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dr. Jair Soares, Dr. Melina Kibbe, Walter Johnson, Charlie Lusk at the UTHealth fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Martye Kendrick, Maria Martinez, Kim Coomber-Hallum, Suzan Deison, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum at The Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce (GHWCC) proudly hosted the annual Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM Luncheon

Maddy Moffett, Helen Winchell, Peyton Wallace, Gaby Valencia at the Sky High for Kids 'Ladies Who Brunch' fundraiser at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran)

Lyndsey Livingston, LeToya Luckett, Guerdy Abraira at the SurviveHER fifth anniversary celebration. (Photo by TRJ Photography)

The wheels of Houston’s charity party scene keep right on churning with Halloween gone and Thanksgiving beckoning. Plenty of H-Town parties moved the needle. Let’s dive further into the Houston social swirl by taking a closer look at six events that made an impact. Including Houston’s own Women of Distinction.

The $1.7 Million Brunch

Maddy Moffett_, Helen Winchell, Peyton Wallace_Gaby Valencia_Quy Tran
Maddy Moffett, Helen Winchell, Peyton Wallace, Gaby Valencia at the Sky High for Kids ‘Ladies Who Brunch’ fundraiser at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran)

Surpassing the million dollar mark during a midday fundraiser is no easy feat Yet Sky High for Kids did just that, raising $1.7 million for aid to families navigating pediatric cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Chairing the “Ladies Who Brunch” 10th annual event held at The Revaire were Alex Joven and Peyton Wallace. Some 650 women joined the effort that included tempting silent and live auctions during an event that stretched from 11 am to 3 pm.

“Ten years ago, ‘Ladies Who Brunch’ began as a simple idea to bring women together for a greater purpose, and today, it stands as a testament to what compassion community, and heart can achieve,” Sky High for Kids CEO and founder Brittany Hebert says. “This milestone isn’t just about a decade of events.

“It’s about 10 years of women showing up, giving back, and believing in something bigger than themselves.”

Women of Distinction

Women of Distinction
Women of Distinction gala co-chair Elizabeth DeLuca;  honorees Shawn Stephens, Robin Klaes, Helen Shaffer, Desyre Morgan, Pitsami Norm, Kristen Cannon; and gala go-chair Dr. Alice Mao. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

When the curtain rises on the annual Winter Ball at the Post Oak Hotel on January 24, a dozen women will take bows for their community leadership and personal philanthropy. The 2026 class, recently revealed at the home of gala co-chair Elizabeth DeLuca and again at Valobra Master Jewelers, includes Kristen Cannon, Lauren Gow, Jennifer LeGrand Howard, Robin Klaes, Michelle Lilie, Dr. Linda Sagarnaga Magill, Desrye Morgan, Pitsami Norm, and Karen DeGeurin Remington.

Honored as Ambassadors for their on-going community contributions are Helen Shaffer and Shawn Stephens, both proud previous Women of Distinction honorees. Joining DeLuca in chairing the gala is former honoree Dr. Alice Mao. Since its founding almost 40 years ago the Winter Ball has continued to provide funds for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

UTHealth Houston

Dr. Jair Soares, Dr. Melina Kibbe, Walter Johnson, Charlie Lusk
Dr. Jair Soares, Dr. Melina Kibbe, Walter Johnson, Charlie Lusk at the UTHealth fundraiser. (Photo by Jacob Power)

More than 200 people gathered at the Thompson Hotel for “Mission in Action,” an elegant evening supporting behavioral health research, education and care at UTHealth Houston. Hosted by co-chairs Yvonne and Walter Johnson and emceed by KPRC health reporter Haley Hernandez, the total impact of the event was $1.83 million in support of these vital initiatives.

Everyone enjoyed live music from DIVISI Strings and production by Keely Thorne Events. The evening honored the John S. Dunn Foundation, whose decades-long philanthropy has advanced medical research and education across Houston. Foundation president Charlie Lusk accepted the recognition, celebrating the Dunn Foundation’s enduring legacy in transforming behavioral health care at UTHealth Houston.

“The interesting thing about mental health is the stigma,” Johnson says. “We’ve learned to talk openly about cancer and heart disease, but mental health still isn’t a part of everyday conversation. That’s why tonight is so meaningful. It puts a much-needed spotlight on an issue that touches so many lives.”

SurviveHER Lights Up the Night

trjmedia145
Lyndsay Levingston, LeToya Luckett, Guerdy Abraira at the SurviveHER fifth anniversary celebration. (Photo by TRJ Photography)

Five years of raising funds for free mammograms for uninsured women and breast cancer awareness was reason for celebration when SurviveHER took over the Thompson Hotel’s Sol 7 Restaurant Terrace with a fashionable flurry of femmes and gents, many donning the Breast Cancer Awareness Month color of pink.

In the talented hands of SurviveHER founder and executive director Lindsay Levingston, the festive evening raised $100,000 for the nonprofit. Grammy Award winner and member of the former Destiny’s Child LeToya Luckett served as guest host while the honoree was Guerdy Abraira, a breast cancer survivor and cast member of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami.

Women in the Fast Lane

DSC_6563
Martye Kendrick, Maria Martinez, Kim Coomber-Hallum, Suzan Deison, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum at The Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce STEAM luncheon. (Photo by Alexander Fine Portrait Design)

Fifty STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) role models were celebrated when the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce (GHWCC) hosted its annual “Women in the Fast Lane” luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel. The gathering included a fashion presentation from multiple retailers and a shopping opportunity.

Special guests included the chairs of the International Women’s Chamber of Commerce (IWCoC) France Chapter who jetted in from Paris  for the event. Proceeds benefit GHWCC programs that encourage and equip young women to pursue careers in STEAM through mentorship, scholarships and leadership development opportunities.

