Houston’s New Women of Distinction Revealed In an Elaborate Uptown Party — The Perfect Fashionable Setting

Bouquets for the honorees at the 2025 Women of Distinction honoree reveal at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Jacob Power)

The Women of Distinction honorees and nominators at the Crohn's & Colitis Winter Ball reveal at Elizabeth Anthony (Photo by Jacob Power)

Gone are the days when a merry troupe of Houston Women of Distinction supporters traveled around the city meeting up with individual honorees over lunch or dinner for their surprise announcement. For the 2025 honorees, the throng gathered at stylish boutique Elizabeth Anthony for an announcement celebration that included kudos, gifts and lavish bouquets.

Well, most of the Women of Distinction honorees. Rounding up any crew of busy women on the same day isn’t always easy and such was the case when the honorees and friends were invited for the reveal at the Uptown Park boutique.

Honorees taking bows during the official announcement were Julie Baker Finck, Dr. Bincy Abraham, Sharon Albert Brier and Stephanie von Stein Schusterman. Honoree Dr. Alice Mao Brams was recognized at a festive lunch hosted by Ann Ayre and Heidi Rockecharlie at Zanti. Jacquie Baly Craig, the 2025 Women of Distinction Ambassador recognized for her continued outstanding leadership and dedication to public service, was fêted by Beth Wolff at La Griglia.

The Women of Distinction gala is the decades-long fundraiser for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation which serves as a platform to bring awareness to the foundation’s work with proceeds from the event going towards education, support and advocacy efforts and research for cures and better treatments of the debilitating diseases.

The Winter Ball, which celebrates the Houston Women of Distinction honorees and raises funds for the foundation, is scheduled for February 1, 2025, at the Omni Houston Hotel. Two community leaders noted for their commitment to enhancing Houston as a city of leadership and philanthropy — Elizabeth DeLuca and Lauren Gow — are chairing the gala. Both made the scene at the Elizabeth Anthony event.

PC Seen: Lilly Andress, Ann Ayre, Roslyn Bazzelle, Cheryl Byington, Kathy Crosby, Dr. Mark Schusterman, Jane-Page Crump, Betty Hrncir, Mady Kades, Wendy Kovich, Mario Gudmundson, Mary Lynn Marks, Sneha Merchant, Leila Perrin, Lisa Richardson, Heidi Rockecharlie, Jerre Williams, and Beth Wolff.