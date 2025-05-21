This Houston Women’s Wine Dinner Proved To Be So Popular That It Had To Be Moved — And It’s a Win For The Women’s Fund

The annual Houston wine dinner benefiting The Women’s Fund for Health, Education and Resiliency has become so popular that organizers had to move it from acclaimed Tony’s to The Astorian to accommodate the high demand. And what a propitious move it was as the proceeds of $485,000 earned at the new venue more than doubled the funds which had been raised in previous years.

More than 250 wine and food enthusiasts gathered at the classic Houston event space, with Vanessa and Chuck Ames chairing things, for the 10th anniversary of the event that added an inaugural honor — the Toast to Resilience Class.

Enthusiastic applause greeted Amy Pierce as she introduced Women’s Fund honorees Paulina and Jim McGrath and presented them with the Visionary Spirit Award. Gina Gaston Elie was honored with the Resilient Heart Award, which was presented to her by Monica Fulton. Chuck Ames recognized Lindsey Brown and Chris Shepherd with the Champions of Community Award.

The Astorian was transformed into a sophisticated setting for the gourmet wine affair for the Houston Women’s Fund orchestrated by Swift + Co. Jackson & Company provided the scrumptious four-course dinner, each course of which was accompanied by a rated wine including a 2023 Vermentino from the Duchman Family Winery, owned by Houstonians Lisa and Dr. Stan Duchman.

In a thoughtful twist on charity auctions, between each course attendees were presented with a pop-up mini auction featuring specialty wines and indulgent experiences. These included caviar and champagne served table side. Likewise, for a bottle of chilled white Burgundy and a highly-rated red Burgundy.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe



















Next

PC Seen: Anne and John Clutterbuck, Ashley Sere, Mario Ellie, Rob Pierce, Meredith and Ben Marshall, Jordan and Dillion Seff, Jessica and Brian Leeke, Brian Faulkner, Caroline and Matt Monday, Lisa and Charlie Meachem, Laura, Ward, Corbin Young, Craig and Kristin Kellogg, Lisa Meacham, Kelly and Frank Hogan, Rania Mankarious, George Breen, Megan and Jerry Hughes, Jr., Jillian and Yuri Waldo, Nadia Tajalli, and Paula Sutton.