Chairs Chuck & Vanessa Ames at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jim & Paulina McGrath, Amy & Rob Pierce at The Women's Fund 10th anniversary wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Roxann & Tim Neumann at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mimi Lloyd, Carol Herder, Martha Walton, Charlie Herder at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Philamena Baird, Zac Moser at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mary Beth Robinson, Meghan and Jerry Hughes at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lindsey Bateman, Marian Hilpert, Meredith Marshall, Amy Anton, Scarlett Hankey at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Tim Neumann, Kara Neumann, Paulina McGrath and Anna McGrath at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Dylan Larson, Chelsea Larson, Katherine James, Jon T James, George Breen at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Drew Estrada, Tyler Douglas, James Calaway, Krista Calaway at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chris Shepherd & Lindsey Brown at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Cherise Esparza, Aliza Dutt, Amy Pierce, Monica Fulton at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Society / Featured Parties

This Houston Women’s Wine Dinner Proved To Be So Popular That It Had To Be Moved — And It’s a Win For The Women’s Fund

This 10th Anniversary Deserves Several Toasts

BY // 05.21.25
Chairs Chuck & Vanessa Ames at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Jim & Paulina McGrath, Amy & Rob Pierce at The Women's Fund 10th anniversary wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Roxann & Tim Neumann at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Mimi Lloyd, Carol Herder, Martha Walton, Charlie Herder at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Philamena Baird, Zac Moser at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Mary Beth Robinson, Meghan and Jerry Hughes at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lindsey Bateman, Marian Hilpert, Meredith Marshall, Amy Anton, Scarlett Hankey at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Tim Neumann, Kara Neumann, Paulina McGrath and Anna McGrath at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Dylan Larson, Chelsea Larson, Katherine James, Jon T James, George Breen at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Drew Estrada, Tyler Douglas, James Calaway, Krista Calaway at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Chris Shepherd & Lindsey Brown at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Cherise Esparza, Aliza Dutt, Amy Pierce, Monica Fulton at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Chairs Chuck & Vanessa Ames at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jim & Paulina McGrath, Amy & Rob Pierce at The Women's Fund 10th anniversary wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Roxann & Tim Neumann at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mimi Lloyd, Carol Herder, Martha Walton, Charlie Herder at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Philamena Baird, Zac Moser at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Mary Beth Robinson, Meghan and Jerry Hughes at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lindsey Bateman, Marian Hilpert, Meredith Marshall, Amy Anton, Scarlett Hankey at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Tim Neumann, Kara Neumann, Paulina McGrath and Anna McGrath at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Dylan Larson, Chelsea Larson, Katherine James, Jon T James, George Breen at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Drew Estrada, Tyler Douglas, James Calaway, Krista Calaway at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Chris Shepherd & Lindsey Brown at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Cherise Esparza, Aliza Dutt, Amy Pierce, Monica Fulton at The Women's Fund 10th annual wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The annual Houston wine dinner benefiting The Women’s Fund for Health, Education and Resiliency has become so popular that organizers had to move it from acclaimed Tony’s to The Astorian to accommodate the high demand. And what a propitious move it was as the proceeds of $485,000 earned at the new venue more than doubled the funds which had been raised in previous years.

Jim & Paulina McGrath, Amy & Rob Pierce at The Women’s Fund 10th anniversary wine dinner. (Photo by Johnny Than)

More than 250 wine and food enthusiasts gathered at the classic Houston event space, with Vanessa and Chuck Ames chairing things, for the 10th anniversary of the event that added an inaugural honor — the Toast to Resilience Class.

Enthusiastic applause greeted Amy Pierce as she introduced Women’s Fund honorees Paulina and Jim McGrath and presented them with the Visionary Spirit Award. Gina Gaston Elie was honored with the Resilient Heart Award, which was presented to her by Monica Fulton. Chuck Ames recognized Lindsey Brown and Chris Shepherd with the Champions of Community Award.

Gaston Elie, Gina Gaston Elie and Mario Elie by Johnny Than (1)

The Astorian was transformed into a sophisticated setting for the gourmet wine affair for the Houston Women’s Fund orchestrated by Swift + Co. Jackson & Company provided the scrumptious four-course dinner, each course of which was accompanied by a rated wine including a 2023 Vermentino from the Duchman Family Winery, owned by Houstonians Lisa and Dr. Stan Duchman.

In a thoughtful twist on charity auctions, between each course attendees were presented with a pop-up mini auction featuring specialty wines and indulgent experiences. These included caviar and champagne served table side. Likewise, for a bottle of chilled white Burgundy and a highly-rated red Burgundy.

