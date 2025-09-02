Houston’s ‘Hautest’ Young Professionals Get the Social Party Started — Women Of Wardrobe Bring All the Vibes

Sophia Hesse, Helen Moninghoff at the Women of Wardrobe after party at Makiin. (Photo by Chase Pedigo)

What better way to bid the sleepy summer adieu and welcome in the vibrant Houston social season than with the annual “Summer Soirée,” hosted by Dress for Success Houston’s Women of Wardrobe (WOW). No surprise then that as many as 250 Houston young professionals joined the party at Tootsies for an evening of fashion, fun and philanthropy.

Who wants to miss this type of fun?

With 22 years in the running, this lively event, targeted to Houston young professional women, has raised more than $318,o00 for the nonprofit, which provides multiple services for women needing guidance in their search for employment. Tootsies has hosted the event since its beginning and on this evening all stops were pulled out.

The boutique brought in Sarah Evenson of Marie Oliver for a special fashion presentation. Looking around the merry throng, we spotted a number of women wearing the elevated everyday styles punctuated with an element of joy. Also joining the party were Houston’s Melanie Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Roane, the sisters who co-founded LeMel jewelry.

The stage was set for the buoyant soirée with a massive balloon installation by Topped Off Co. and floral wall from Mas Flora. DJ Johnny Bravo spun the discs while the ladies sipped, nibbled (there even was caviar!), schmoozed and posed in the Just Call Malik photo booth. Bravo to chairs Mow Rahman and PaperCity’s own Dani Kattan for the successful event for which Tootsies donated a percentage of sales to Dress for Success.

“For 22 years, Tootsies’ unwavering commitment has been unparalleled. We are deeply grateful that Mickey’s (Tootsies founder Mickey Rosmarin) legacy lives on,” Dress for Success Houston president Laurie Levicki Courville told the gathering. “The WOW members look forward to it, and thanks to our generous community, the funds we raise help empower thousands of women annually.

“Together, we are changing lives and inspiring hope.”

Key to the evening were WOW president Victoria Villarreal, Tootsies’ owners Donna and Norman Lewis, the boutique’s experience director Shelley Taylor Ludwick, and special guest KHOU Channel 11 news anchor Mia Gradney, who has been with WOW since the beginning.

Guests received swag bags overflowing with perks from more than a dozen vendors and eight lucky ladies were door prize winners. For many the schmooze continued with the after party held at Makiin, Thai restaurant.

PC Seen: WOW members Anna McGrath, Kristen Hendel, Anna Gryska, Natalie Gow, and Catherine Sdao; plus Mary Hoang-Do, Courtney Zavala, Allison Bagley, Graeme Gordon, Thy Mitchell, Ellie Francisco, Ceron, Mary Helen Schmidt, Caroline Fertitta, and Janis Jarosz.