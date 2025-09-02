Houston’s ‘Hautest’ Young Professionals Get the Social Party Started — Women Of Wardrobe Bring All the Vibes

Anayda Chavez, Sheida Farrokhi
01
24

Anayda Chavez, Sheida Farrokhi at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
24

Shelley Ludwick, Mia Gradney, Lauren Levicki Courville at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
24

Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirèe chairs Dani Kattan and Mow Rahman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
24

Camille Charvet Connelly, model in Marie Oliver, brand owner and designer Sarah Evenson at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
24

LeMel jewelry co-founders Melanie Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Roane at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
24

Anna McGrath, Caroline Fertitta, Mary Helen Schmidt at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Chase Pedigo)

07
24

Stefani Farris, Kristen Hendel at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Chase Pedigo)

08
24

Donna & Norman Lewis at Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée held at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
24

Allison Bagley, Graeme Gordon at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
24

Alyssa Muller, Kamra Kilmer at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
24

Leah Williams, Rechelle Lambert at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
24

Anna Gryska, Sarika Patel, Victoria Villarreal at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
24

Ellie Francisco, Jeannie Chandler at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Chase Pedigo)

14
24

Camille Charvet Connelly, Sarah Evenson, Alyson Dean at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
24

Candace Thomas, Nina Rand at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
24

Catherine Sdao, Melanie Fitzpatrick at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
24

Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
24

Kelly LeVanna, Brenda McBride, Kate Gardiner, Debra Smart, Janis Jarosz at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
24

Tran Le, Mary Hoang at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
24

Paulina Padilla, Courtney Zavala at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
24

Anna McGrath, Caroline Fertitta, Madi Hurley at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
24

Rina Chandarana, Thy Mitchell, Victoria Leyva at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
24

Elizabeth White at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
24

Sophia Hesse, Helen Moninghoff at the Women of Wardrobe after party at Makiin. (Photo by Chase Pedigo)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston's 'Hautest' Young Professionals Get the Social Party Started — Women Of Wardrobe Bring All the Vibes

A WOW Moment For Dress For Success

A WOW Moment For Dress For Success

BY //
Anayda Chavez, Sheida Farrokhi at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelley Ludwick, Mia Gradney, Lauren Levicki Courville at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirèe chairs Dani Kattan and Mow Rahman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Camille Charvet Connelly, model in Marie Oliver, brand owner and designer Sarah Evenson at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
LeMel jewelry co-founders Melanie Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Roane at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anna McGrath, Caroline Fertitta, Mary Helen Schmidt at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Chase Pedigo)
Stefani Farris, Kristen Hendel at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Chase Pedigo)
Donna & Norman Lewis at Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirée held at Tootsies (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Allison Bagley, Graeme Gordon at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alyssa Muller, Kamra Kilmer at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leah Williams, Rechelle Lambert at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anna Gryska, Sarika Patel, Victoria Villarreal at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie Francisco, Jeannie Chandler at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Chase Pedigo)
Camille Charvet Connelly, Sarah Evenson, Alyson Dean at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Candace Thomas, Nina Rand at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Catherine Sdao, Melanie Fitzpatrick at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tarek El-Bjeirmi, Ceron at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelly LeVanna, Brenda McBride, Kate Gardiner, Debra Smart, Janis Jarosz at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tran Le, Mary Hoang at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Paulina Padilla, Courtney Zavala at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anna McGrath, Caroline Fertitta, Madi Hurley at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rina Chandarana, Thy Mitchell, Victoria Leyva at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth White at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sophia Hesse, Helen Moninghoff at the Women of Wardrobe after party at Makiin. (Photo by Chase Pedigo)
What better way to bid the sleepy summer adieu and welcome in the vibrant Houston social season than with the annual “Summer Soirée,” hosted by Dress for Success Houston’s Women of Wardrobe (WOW). No surprise then that as many as 250 Houston young professionals joined the party at Tootsies for an evening of fashion, fun and philanthropy.

Who wants to miss this type of fun?

Women of Wardrobe Summer Soirèe chairs Dani Kattan and Mow Rahman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

With 22 years in the running, this lively event, targeted to Houston young professional women, has raised more than $318,o00 for the nonprofit, which provides multiple services for women needing guidance in their search for employment. Tootsies has hosted the event since its beginning and on this evening all stops were pulled out.

The boutique brought in Sarah Evenson of Marie Oliver for a special fashion presentation. Looking around the merry throng, we spotted a number of women wearing the elevated everyday styles punctuated with an element of joy. Also joining the party were Houston’s Melanie Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Roane, the sisters who co-founded LeMel jewelry.

Camille Charvet Connelly, model in Marie Oliver, brand owner and designer Sarah Evenson at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Camille Charvet Connelly, a model in Marie Oliver, brand owner and designer Sarah Evenson at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The stage was set for the buoyant soirée with a massive balloon installation by Topped Off Co. and floral wall from Mas Flora. DJ Johnny Bravo spun the discs while the ladies sipped, nibbled (there even was caviar!), schmoozed and posed in the Just Call Malik photo booth. Bravo to chairs Mow Rahman and PaperCity’s own Dani Kattan for the successful event for which Tootsies donated a percentage of sales to Dress for Success.

“For 22 years, Tootsies’ unwavering commitment has been unparalleled. We are deeply grateful that Mickey’s (Tootsies founder Mickey Rosmarin) legacy lives on,” Dress for Success Houston president Laurie Levicki Courville told the gathering. “The WOW members look forward to it, and thanks to our generous community, the funds we raise help empower thousands of women annually.

“Together, we are changing lives and inspiring hope.”

LeMel jewelry co-founders Melanie Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Roane at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Key to the evening were WOW president Victoria VillarrealTootsies’ owners Donna and Norman Lewis, the boutique’s experience director Shelley Taylor Ludwick, and special guest KHOU Channel 11 news anchor Mia Gradney, who has been with WOW since the beginning.

Guests received swag bags overflowing with perks from more than a dozen vendors and eight lucky ladies were door prize winners. For many the schmooze continued with the after party held at Makiin, Thai restaurant.

Anna McGrath, Caroline Fertitta, Mary Helen Schmidt at Women of Wardrobe (Photo by Chase Pedigo)

PC Seen: WOW members Anna McGrath, Kristen Hendel, Anna Gryska, Natalie Gow, and Catherine Sdao; plus Mary Hoang-Do, Courtney Zavala, Allison Bagley, Graeme Gordon, Thy Mitchell, Ellie Francisco, Ceron, Mary Helen Schmidt, Caroline Fertitta, and Janis Jarosz.

