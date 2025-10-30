Houston’s Own Enchanted Forest Creates a $2.1 Million Night — How Dodging the Rain Paid Off For the Zoo

Zoo Ball Chairs Jay and Catherine Goossen, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Lacey and Matthew Goossen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Zoo Ball Honoree Lee Ehmke and Sue Chin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
After Party Chair, Anna Gryska (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Houston Zoo CEO Lisa Peterson and Alec Peterson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Auction Chairs Courtney and Bas Solleveld (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Will Brown, Victoria Villarreal, Bethany Krzesinki, JP Ramirez (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Cathy and Joe Cleary (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Roxanne Plasencia and Troy Allen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Ann and Peter Fluor (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Stacey and Al Lindseth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Carey Kirkpatrick and Neil Hershey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Norma and Beto Cardenas (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Peter and Elizabeth Wareing (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Monica Karuturi and Kumaran Sathyamoorthy (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Kate Moody and Brian Thomas (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Kristy and Chris Bradshaw (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Irma Brindis and Patrick Ashioufu (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Courtney and Zac Harmon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Carina and Brooks Antweil (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Anita O’Shaughnessy and Chris Laquer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Alex and Daniel Gottschalk (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Jordan Seff and Kristy Bradshaw (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Renee Bumpus_Cullen Muse_Don Kendall (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)
Houston Zoo Ball chairs Jay & Catherine Goossen, Kathy & Marty Goossen, Lacey & Matthew Goossen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Houston Zoo Ball honoree Lee Ehmke & Sue Chin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

After Party chair Anna Gryska at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Houston Zoo CEO Liosa Peterson & Alec Peterson at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Auction chairs Courtney & bas Solleveld at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Will Brown, Victoria Villarreal, Bethany Krzesinki, & JP Ramirez at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Cathy & Joe Cleary at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Troy Allen & Roxanne Plasencia at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Ann & Peter Fluor at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Stacey & Al Lindseth at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Carey Kirkpatrick & Neil Hershey at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Norma & Beto Cardenas at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Peter & Elizabeth Wareing at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, Monica Karturi at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Kate Moody, Brian Thomas at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Kristy & Chris Bradshaw at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Irma Brindis, Patrick Ashioufu at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Courtney & Zac Harmon at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Brooks & Carina Antweil at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Anita O'Shaughnessy & Chris Laquer at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Daniel & Alex Gottschalk at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Jordan Seff, Kristy Bradshaw at the Houston Zoo 'Enchanted Forest' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Own Enchanted Forest Creates a $2.1 Million Night — How Dodging the Rain Paid Off For the Zoo

Animal Ambassadors Crash the Cocktail Hour

BY //
photography Daniel Ortiz for Houston Zoo
What: Houston Zoo “Enchanted Forest” gala

Where: The tented Masihara Pavilion

PC Moment: Only a few drops of the anticipated flood fell as a flock of more than 600 arrived via golf carts at the pavilion tucked into the heart of the Houston Zoo. The real downpour came during the After Party while The DryWater Band played on. All in all, it still turned into a promising rain for the Zoo with the night raising more than $2.1 million in support of Houston’s zoological wonderland.

The generous fundraising was in the hands of the Goossen family — Kathy and Marty Goossen, their sons and daughters-in-law Catherine and Jay Goossen and Lacey and Matthew Goossen.

The evening honored former Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke, who oversaw Houston Zoo’s breathtaking transformation during his decade-long tenure at the helm.  Appreciation for those strides was expressed to the Ehmke and the gathering by current president and CEO Lisa Peterson, who stepped into the position in June.

The “Enchanted Forest” gala was themed as a celebration of forest animals around the word. Bringing the zoo story home were animal ambassadors which mingled with guests during the cocktail hour.

Amid the tent that was transformed into a chic ballroom, zoo supporters sat down to dinner by City Kitchen.

The live auction contributed handsomely to the bottom line while zoo believers gave generously — $259,250 — during the Paddle Raise. A generous match of $110,000 led by Dee Methvin. The match was made in memory of his late wife and emeritus board chair Stacy Methvin, and Kerry Galvin, doubling the donors’ impact.

PC Seen: After Party chair Anna Gryska, Alec Peterson, Courtney and Bas Solleveld, Carey Kirkpatrick and Neil Hershey, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Carina and Brooks Antweil, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Monica Kuraturi and Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Jordan and Dylan Seff, and Kelley and Stephen Lubanko.

