Houston’s Historic Manor House Brings a Yellowstone Star and Texas’ Big Game Hunting Season Together In an Outdoor Mashup

The Houstonian 'Tribute to Fall' featured Bingham's Bourbon Old Fashions. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

Espresson Dulce de Leche flan served at the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

Zein Mangalji, Reba Karimi, Michael Diliberto, Alyson Griffin attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

Sean & Carrie Tackett, Eva Horton, Neal Golden attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

Kristin Beal, Jody Pritchard attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

Andy Godbold, Scott Blevins attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

The Houstonian culinary team presenting live fire fall favorites from the hotel's Big Sam barbecue pit (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

Amad Albanna, Eugene Terry, Russell Scott attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

Keaton Beck, Chris Maier, Patrick Reichert, Cody Robinson, Chip Niemann attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

Andy Packmore, Steve Fronterhouse, Stephen Strickland attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

Scott Van Meter, Eva Horton, Tad Davidson, Neal Golden attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

Guests dined under the bright Texas moon at the Manor House for The Houstonian's 'Tribute to Fall' evening. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

What: The Houstonian Hotel “Tribute to Fall” party

Where: The historic Manor House at The Houstonian

PC Moment: The weather was perfect, the moon was brilliant, and the feed was on. Oh what a night it was for the folks schmoozing and then sitting down for the al fresco dinner that served as a warmup for the Texas hunting season.

About that moon. The bright Waxing Gibbous Moon was shining overhead at a phase illumination of 98 percent. Twinkling strings of light strung across the back lawn of the Manor House provided the only additional lighting needed.

As everyone mingled across the lawn, Tres Amigos, the hotel’s favorite Mexican guitar, guitarrón and violin musical trio, provided pleasing tunes as executive chef Gonzalo Campos‘ appetizers tempted. Think live-fire favorites of post oak grilled oysters, carnitas and deer camp nachos from the resort’s huge BBQ pit named Big Sam.

As the clutch sat down for dinner there was a personal welcome video from singer/actor Ryan Bingham, who plays Walker in Yellowstone, accompanied by servings of a stout Bingham’s Campfire Old Fashioned. On the menu? Laguna Madre redfish, Rohan duck breast and South Texas nilgai and an espresso dulce de leche flan touted as “the best in South Texas.” The background music consisted of country songs, classics and hits by Bingham himself.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe









Next

Entertainments included a Southeast Texas style saloon serving wine, ice-cold beer, spirits and more Bingham’s Bourbon. Also fired up was the hotel’s popular Laser Shot Simulator, with duck and dove hunt video games.

In the spirit of the Texas hunting season Houstonian Hotel general manager Steve Fronterhouse hosted a table of outdoors enthusiasts including Greater Houston Sports Club COO Kevin Dougherty, Gordy & Sons general manager Andy Packmore, Houstonian Club member Stephen Strickland, Forney Construction president and COO Ryan Nunn, Texas A&M Trap & Skeet Team standout Cara Maxwell and Harvey Builders project engineer Blake Bajali.

The night closed out with guests settling into the Adirondack chairs around the open fire pit, sharing tall tales of hunting and fishing adventures.

PC Seen: Carrie and Sean Tackett, Andy Godbold, Scott Blevins, Kristin Beal, Jody Pritchard, Scott Van Meter, Eva Horton, Zein Mangalji, Amad Albanna, Michael Diliberto, Reba Karimi, Alyson Griffin, Tad Davidson, Eugene Terry, Cody Robinson, Chip Niemann, and Tad Davidson.