Houston’s Historic Manor House Brings a Yellowstone Star and Texas’ Big Game Hunting Season Together In an Outdoor Mashup

fbpx
4. Guests loved dining under the bright Texas moon at the Manor House. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
10. Scott Van Meter, Eva Horton, Tad Davidson, Neal Golden (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
2. Andy Packmore, Steve Fronterhouse, Stephen Strickland (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
3. Keaton Beck, Chris Maier, Patrick Reichert, Cody Robinson, Chip Niemann (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Amad Albanna, Eugene Terry, Russell Scott (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
7. The Houstonian’s culinary team presented live-fire fall favorites from the hotel’s BBQ pit named Big Sam. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
8. Andy Godbold, Scott Blevins (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
9. Kristin Beal, Jody Pritchard (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
1. Sean Tackett, Carrie Tackett, Eva Horton, Neal Golden (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
11. Zein Mangalji, Reba Karimi, Michael Diliberto, Alyson Griffin (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
12. The Houstonian’s Espresso Dulce de Leche Flan touted as the best in South Texas. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
5. The evening began with a video message from Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham and featured Bingham’s Bourbon. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
01
12

Guests dined under the bright Texas moon at the Manor House for The Houstonian's 'Tribute to Fall' evening. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

02
12

Scott Van Meter, Eva Horton, Tad Davidson, Neal Golden attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

03
12

Andy Packmore, Steve Fronterhouse, Stephen Strickland attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

04
12

Keaton Beck, Chris Maier, Patrick Reichert, Cody Robinson, Chip Niemann attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

05
12

Amad Albanna, Eugene Terry, Russell Scott attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

06
12

The Houstonian culinary team presenting live fire fall favorites from the hotel's Big Sam barbecue pit (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

07
12

Andy Godbold, Scott Blevins attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

08
12

Kristin Beal, Jody Pritchard attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

09
12

Sean & Carrie Tackett, Eva Horton, Neal Golden attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

10
12

Zein Mangalji, Reba Karimi, Michael Diliberto, Alyson Griffin attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

11
12

Espresson Dulce de Leche flan served at the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

12
12

The Houstonian 'Tribute to Fall' featured Bingham's Bourbon Old Fashions. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

4. Guests loved dining under the bright Texas moon at the Manor House. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
10. Scott Van Meter, Eva Horton, Tad Davidson, Neal Golden (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
2. Andy Packmore, Steve Fronterhouse, Stephen Strickland (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
3. Keaton Beck, Chris Maier, Patrick Reichert, Cody Robinson, Chip Niemann (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Amad Albanna, Eugene Terry, Russell Scott (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
7. The Houstonian’s culinary team presented live-fire fall favorites from the hotel’s BBQ pit named Big Sam. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
8. Andy Godbold, Scott Blevins (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
9. Kristin Beal, Jody Pritchard (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
1. Sean Tackett, Carrie Tackett, Eva Horton, Neal Golden (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
11. Zein Mangalji, Reba Karimi, Michael Diliberto, Alyson Griffin (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
12. The Houstonian’s Espresso Dulce de Leche Flan touted as the best in South Texas. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
5. The evening began with a video message from Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham and featured Bingham’s Bourbon. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Historic Manor House Brings a Yellowstone Star and Texas’ Big Game Hunting Season Together In an Outdoor Mashup

A Party As Bright As a Stunning Waxing Gibbous Moon

BY // 11.25.24
photography Katy Cartland Photography
Guests dined under the bright Texas moon at the Manor House for The Houstonian's 'Tribute to Fall' evening. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Scott Van Meter, Eva Horton, Tad Davidson, Neal Golden attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Andy Packmore, Steve Fronterhouse, Stephen Strickland attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Keaton Beck, Chris Maier, Patrick Reichert, Cody Robinson, Chip Niemann attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Amad Albanna, Eugene Terry, Russell Scott attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
The Houstonian culinary team presenting live fire fall favorites from the hotel's Big Sam barbecue pit (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Andy Godbold, Scott Blevins attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Kristin Beal, Jody Pritchard attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Sean & Carrie Tackett, Eva Horton, Neal Golden attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Zein Mangalji, Reba Karimi, Michael Diliberto, Alyson Griffin attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Espresson Dulce de Leche flan served at the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
The Houstonian 'Tribute to Fall' featured Bingham's Bourbon Old Fashions. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
1
12

Guests dined under the bright Texas moon at the Manor House for The Houstonian's 'Tribute to Fall' evening. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

2
12

Scott Van Meter, Eva Horton, Tad Davidson, Neal Golden attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

3
12

Andy Packmore, Steve Fronterhouse, Stephen Strickland attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

4
12

Keaton Beck, Chris Maier, Patrick Reichert, Cody Robinson, Chip Niemann attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

5
12

Amad Albanna, Eugene Terry, Russell Scott attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

6
12

The Houstonian culinary team presenting live fire fall favorites from the hotel's Big Sam barbecue pit (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

7
12

Andy Godbold, Scott Blevins attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

8
12

Kristin Beal, Jody Pritchard attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

9
12

Sean & Carrie Tackett, Eva Horton, Neal Golden attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

10
12

Zein Mangalji, Reba Karimi, Michael Diliberto, Alyson Griffin attending the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

11
12

Espresson Dulce de Leche flan served at the 'Tribute to Fall' at The Houstonian's Manor House (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

12
12

The Houstonian 'Tribute to Fall' featured Bingham's Bourbon Old Fashions. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

What: The Houstonian Hotel “Tribute to Fall” party

Where: The historic Manor House at The Houstonian

PC Moment: The weather was perfect, the moon was brilliant, and the feed was on. Oh what a night it was for the folks schmoozing and then sitting down for the al fresco dinner that served as a warmup for the Texas hunting season.

About that moon. The bright Waxing Gibbous Moon was shining overhead at a phase illumination of 98 percent. Twinkling strings of light strung across the back lawn of the Manor House provided the only additional lighting needed.

10. Scott Van Meter, Eva Horton, Tad Davidson, Neal Golden (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)
Scott Van Meter, Eva Horton, Tad Davidson, Neal Golden attended the ‘Tribute to Fall’ at The Houstonian’s Manor House. (Photo by Katy Cartland Photography)

As everyone mingled across the lawn, Tres Amigos, the hotel’s favorite Mexican guitar, guitarrón and violin musical trio, provided pleasing tunes as executive chef Gonzalo Campos‘ appetizers tempted. Think live-fire favorites of post oak grilled oysters, carnitas and deer camp nachos from the resort’s huge BBQ pit named Big Sam.

As the clutch sat down for dinner there was a personal welcome video from singer/actor Ryan Bingham, who plays Walker in Yellowstone, accompanied by servings of a stout Bingham’s Campfire Old Fashioned. On the menu? Laguna Madre redfish, Rohan duck breast and South Texas nilgai and an espresso dulce de leche flan touted as “the best in South Texas.” The background music consisted of country songs, classics and hits by Bingham himself.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024

Entertainments included a Southeast Texas style saloon serving wine, ice-cold beer, spirits and more Bingham’s Bourbon. Also fired up was the hotel’s popular Laser Shot Simulator, with duck and dove hunt video games.

In the spirit of the Texas hunting season Houstonian Hotel general manager Steve Fronterhouse hosted a table of outdoors enthusiasts including Greater Houston Sports Club COO Kevin Dougherty, Gordy & Sons general manager Andy Packmore, Houstonian Club member Stephen Strickland, Forney Construction president and COO Ryan Nunn, Texas A&M Trap & Skeet Team standout Cara Maxwell and Harvey Builders project engineer Blake Bajali.  

2. Andy Packmore, Steve Fronterhouse, Stephen Strickland
Andy Packmore, Steve Fronterhouse, Stephen Strickland attending the ‘Tribute to Fall’ at The Houstonian’s Manor House

The night closed out with guests settling into the Adirondack chairs around the open fire pit, sharing tall tales of hunting and fishing adventures.

PC Seen: Carrie and Sean Tackett, Andy Godbold, Scott Blevins, Kristin Beal, Jody Pritchard, Scott Van Meter, Eva Horton, Zein Mangalji, Amad Albanna, Michael Diliberto, Reba Karimi, Alyson Griffin, Tad Davidson, Eugene Terry, Cody Robinson, Chip Niemann, and Tad Davidson.

Featured Events
sophies gasthaus
THE PREMIER BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS
LEARN MORE
487 W. SAN ANTONIO STREET | NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130
(830) 627-9025 | SOPHIESGASTHAUS.COM | FOLLOW UD @SOPHIESGASTHAUS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Galveston, TX

$2,825,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
Heights
FOR SALE

733 E 10th 1/2 Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,090,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
1227 Cortlandt
Heights
FOR SALE

1227 Cortlandt
HOUSTON, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1227 Cortlandt
6601 Corbin Street
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6601 Corbin Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
6601 Corbin Street
207 Munford Street
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/207
FOR SALE

207 Munford Street
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
207 Munford Street
4706 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon Street
HOUSTON, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4706 Devon Street
3315 Robinhood Street
West University
FOR SALE

3315 Robinhood Street
West University, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
3315 Robinhood Street
1003 W 16th Street
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1003 W 16th Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
1003 W 16th Street
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Houston, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X