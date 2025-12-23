Houston’s Manor House Lawn Turns Into a Cigar Smoker’s Paradise — It’s BYOC and Plenty of Camouflage

The Molete is a plantain and duck confit empanada in Qaxaca mole, with sesame and pepitas served at The Houstonian Ciggaros & Smoke dinner

Many people would hold that cigar smoking is strictly for dudes. I beg to disagree as I have two high-style girlfriends who are delighted to light up a stogie (only the finest Cuban) on occasion. That said, it was a clutch of serious cigar aficionados, mostly gents, who gathered on the back lawn of The Houstonian’s Manor House for Cigarros y Smoke.

The annual evening of BYOC (bring your own cigars) turned out to be perfect for puffing as the temps dropped providing a taste of sweater weather as well as a taste of the delish food from Big Sam, The Houstonian‘s iconic barbecue pit.

Decor for the dinner gathering gave a nod to hunting season and all the guys who like to light up after a successful shoot. Tables were dressed with camo linens while centerpieces were created from antlers.

“This is the kind of night that our guests, many of whom have become friends and family to us, look forward to all year,” hotel general manager Steve Fronterhouse said as he looked over the throng of club members glowing from the camaraderie amid the glow from the tips of their cigars.

The night began with prime grilled rib eye bites from Big Sam and fresh ahi tuna tostadas with a smoky punch of Recado Negro. No worries, the cigar smoke played second fiddle to the rich aroma of the grilling meat.

For dinner The Houstonian executive chef Gonzalo Campos and the Tribute culinary team delivered four powerful courses, each built with depth, smoke and layered flavors that stood up perfectly to those cigars.

The menu included nogada salad, a mix of greens, pomegranate, walnuts, orange and smoked queso fresco; a plantain and duck confit empanada draped in robust Oaxaca mole; and braised beef a la Mexicana, concluding with espresso dulce de leche flan.

PC Seen: Magdaleno Banda, Miguel Adame, Cesar Cuevas, John Banda, Lacey and Alan Thibodeaux, Seliece and Lee Womble, Steve Angstmann, Gabriel Guzman, Volkan Irgit, Shayler Nieto, Michelle Maresh and David Weed, Gabriel Guzman, Volkan Irgit, Shayler Nieto, Mery Rincon and Michael Smith, and Amad Al-Banna.