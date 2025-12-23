Houston’s Manor House Lawn Turns Into a Cigar Smoker’s Paradise — It’s BYOC and Plenty of Camouflage

2. Suresh Kumar, Faisal Khan, Robert Gilllebaard, Shehzad Khan
3. Amad A-Banna
7. Michael Smith and Mery Rincon
1. Magdaleno Banda, Miguel Adame, Cesar Cuevas, John Banda
4. Alan and Lacey Thibodeaux, Lee and Seliece Womble, Steve Angstmann
5. Gabriel Guzman, Volkan Irgit, Shayler Nieto
6. The atmosphere had an unmistakable vibe of unity and friendship.
8. Michelle Maresh and David Weed
7. Danny Rivera, Matias Adrogue, Richard Garcia, Robert Doguim
9. Eugen Terry, Amad Al-Banna, Russell Scott
10. Jeff Gregory, JW Lodge, Roger Raines
11. Stephen Touchstone, Darrel Daik, Skylar Daik, Silas Daik
12. The Manor House back lawn – a setting that feels both timeless and boldly Texan.
13. Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos and the culinary team delivered four powerful courses.
14. Braised Beef Rib a La Mexicana is a slow-braised beef rib with corn tamal, pipián rojo, and nopales escabeche.
15. The Molete is a plantain and duck confit empanada in Qaxaca mole, with sesame and pepitas.
Suresh Kumar, Faisal Khan, Robert Gilllebaard, Shehzad Khan at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner.

Amad A-Banna at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner.

Michael Smith & Mery Rincon at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner

Magdaleno Banda, Miguel Adame, Cesar Cuevas, John Banda at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner.

Alan & Lacey Thibodeaux, Lee & Seliece Womble, Steve Angstmann at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner.

Gabriel Guzman, Volkan Irgit, Shayler Nieto at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke

Best buds gather for an evening of friendship laced with great food and smoke at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner

Michelle Maresh, David Weed at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner

Danny Rivera, Matias Adrogue, Richard Garcia, Robert Doguim at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner

Eugen Terry, Amad Al-Banna, Russell Scott at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner

Jeff Gregory, JW Lodge, Roger Raines at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner

Stephen Touchstone, Darrel Daik, Skylar Daik, Silas Daik at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner

The Manor House back lawn dressed in Texas fashion for The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner

Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos and the culinary team delivered four powerful courses at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner

Braised beef rib a La Mexicana, slow-braised beef rib with corn tamal, pipián rojo, and nopales escabeche.at The Houstonian Cigarros y Smoke dinner

The Molete is a plantain and duck confit empanada in Qaxaca mole, with sesame and pepitas served at The Houstonian Ciggaros & Smoke dinner

Society / Featured Parties

Houston's Manor House Lawn Turns Into a Cigar Smoker's Paradise — It's BYOC and Plenty of Camouflage

It's Not Just For Dudes

Many people would hold that cigar smoking is strictly for dudes. I beg to disagree as I have two high-style girlfriends who are delighted to light up a stogie (only the finest Cuban) on occasion. That said, it was a clutch of serious cigar aficionados, mostly gents, who gathered on the back lawn of The Houstonian’s Manor House for Cigarros y Smoke.

The annual evening of BYOC (bring your own cigars) turned out to be perfect for puffing as the temps dropped providing a taste of sweater weather as well as a taste of the delish food from Big Sam, The Houstonian‘s iconic barbecue pit.

Decor for the dinner gathering gave a nod to hunting season and all the guys who like to light up after a successful shoot. Tables were dressed with camo linens while centerpieces were created from antlers.

“This is the kind of night that our guests, many of whom have become friends and family to us, look forward to all year,” hotel general manager Steve Fronterhouse said as he looked over the throng of club members glowing from the camaraderie amid the glow from the tips of their cigars.

The night began with prime grilled rib eye bites from Big Sam and fresh ahi tuna tostadas with a smoky punch of Recado Negro. No worries, the cigar smoke played second fiddle to the rich aroma of the grilling meat.

For dinner The Houstonian executive chef Gonzalo Campos and the Tribute culinary team delivered four powerful courses, each built with depth, smoke and layered flavors that stood up perfectly to those cigars.

The menu included nogada salad, a mix of greens, pomegranate, walnuts, orange and smoked queso fresco; a plantain and duck confit empanada draped in robust Oaxaca mole; and braised beef a la Mexicana, concluding with espresso dulce de leche flan.

PC Seen: Magdaleno Banda, Miguel Adame, Cesar Cuevas, John Banda, Lacey and Alan Thibodeaux, Seliece and Lee Womble, Steve Angstmann, Gabriel Guzman, Volkan Irgit, Shayler Nieto, Michelle Maresh and David Weed, Gabriel Guzman, Volkan Irgit, Shayler Nieto, Mery Rincon and Michael Smith, and Amad Al-Banna.

