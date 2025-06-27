Arianna Fathivand, Dorsa Aerabi, Savannah Ramirez enjoy Hudson House’s new patio scene.
Arianna Fathivand, Dorsa Aerabi, Savannah Ramirez enjoy Hudson House's new patio scene.

Monica Leahmann, Andrea Gomez, Hoda Sana style up Hudson House's new patio scene.

David McAllen and Trey McCord raise a glass to the “World’s Coldest Martinis."

Mason Clark-Sadeghi, Hoda Sana, Whitney Lawson.

John Domolky, Trey McCord, Leon Brener and guests chill out on the patio, complete with portable AC units.

Kristen Cannon, Ellie Francisco, Marc Lawson.

Former NFL player Spencer Johnson, Mardochee Jean, Derrick Shore, Marc Lawson, AJ and former NFL player Jelani Hawkins.

Caviar-topped oysters flown-in fresh from the East Coast.

Brandon Bourque, Derrick Shore.

DJ Mei kept the chill party vibes rolling.

Guests noshed on light bites throughout the party.

Sam Pouns, Molly Mead, and Christina Greene McAllen.

DJ Mei, Devon Carter.

Whitney Lawson and Christina Greene McAllen.

Elizabeth Scofield and Andrea Simmons checked out Hudson House's new patio scene.

Molly Mead, Elizabeth Scofield, Andrea Simmons.

Hoda Sana, Sam Pouns, Molly Mead, Andrea Simmons and Brandon Bourque celebrate patio season at Hudson House.

Monica Lehmann and Andrea Gomez of Univision.

Devon Carter, Ashley Seals, Genevive Carter, and Courtney Craig.

The Hudson House weekly Happy Hour features half-priced East Coast Oysters, cheeseburgers, martinis, bellinis, and wine by the glass from 3 to 6 p.m.

Society / The Seen

Houston TV News Stars, Athletes and Influencers Turn Out For Hudson House’s New Hopping Patio Scene

Making The H-Town Summer Melt To You

BY // 06.26.25
Arianna Fathivand, Dorsa Aerabi, Savannah Ramirez enjoy Hudson House's new patio scene.

Monica Leahmann, Andrea Gomez, Hoda Sana style up Hudson House's new patio scene.

David McAllen and Trey McCord raise a glass to the “World’s Coldest Martinis."

Mason Clark-Sadeghi, Hoda Sana, Whitney Lawson.

John Domolky, Trey McCord, Leon Brener and guests chill out on the patio, complete with portable AC units.

Kristen Cannon, Ellie Francisco, Marc Lawson.

Former NFL player Spencer Johnson, Mardochee Jean, Derrick Shore, Marc Lawson, AJ and former NFL player Jelani Hawkins.

Caviar-topped oysters flown-in fresh from the East Coast.

Brandon Bourque, Derrick Shore.

DJ Mei kept the chill party vibes rolling.

Guests noshed on light bites throughout the party.

Sam Pouns, Molly Mead, and Christina Greene McAllen.

DJ Mei, Devon Carter.

Whitney Lawson and Christina Greene McAllen.

Elizabeth Scofield and Andrea Simmons checked out Hudson House's new patio scene.

Molly Mead, Elizabeth Scofield, Andrea Simmons.

Hoda Sana, Sam Pouns, Molly Mead, Andrea Simmons and Brandon Bourque celebrate patio season at Hudson House.

Monica Lehmann and Andrea Gomez of Univision.

Devon Carter, Ashley Seals, Genevive Carter, and Courtney Craig.

The Hudson House weekly Happy Hour features half-priced East Coast Oysters, cheeseburgers, martinis, bellinis, and wine by the glass from 3 to 6 p.m.

The freshly minted Hudson House in Rice Village is fast becoming a destination for all things food and drink, and now the Houston restaurant’s patio is getting in on the fun.

The Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns Hudson House, officially declared it patio season by crowning the shaded outdoor space with an afternoon gathering that drew local TV news stars, former athletes, designers and influencers to revel in the summer solstice.

The chill party was a how-to primer on beating Houston’s heat. Tip one? Have the beverage Hudson House touts as “the world’s coldest martini” in hand.

The original signature Vesper-style martini is a favorite of suave super spy James Bond, who orders his with both gin and vodka, and a unique addition of Lillet Blanc. Hudson House elevates the Bond libation to glacial status by freezing the glass and shaking the cocktail vigorously with ice.

Tip two? Frozen peach bellinis.

The undeniable summer patio sip complemented the party bites, which included caviar-topped oysters flown in fresh from the East Coast, sushi rolls, signature spicy tuna crispy rice and snack-size cheeseburgers.

