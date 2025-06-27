Houston TV News Stars, Athletes and Influencers Turn Out For Hudson House’s New Hopping Patio Scene

The Hudson House weekly Happy Hour features half-priced East Coast Oysters, cheeseburgers, martinis, bellinis, and wine by the glass from 3 to 6 p.m.

John Domolky, Trey McCord, Leon Brener and guests chill out on the patio, complete with portable AC units.

The freshly minted Hudson House in Rice Village is fast becoming a destination for all things food and drink, and now the Houston restaurant’s patio is getting in on the fun.

The Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns Hudson House, officially declared it patio season by crowning the shaded outdoor space with an afternoon gathering that drew local TV news stars, former athletes, designers and influencers to revel in the summer solstice.

The chill party was a how-to primer on beating Houston’s heat. Tip one? Have the beverage Hudson House touts as “the world’s coldest martini” in hand.

The original signature Vesper-style martini is a favorite of suave super spy James Bond, who orders his with both gin and vodka, and a unique addition of Lillet Blanc. Hudson House elevates the Bond libation to glacial status by freezing the glass and shaking the cocktail vigorously with ice.

Tip two? Frozen peach bellinis.

The undeniable summer patio sip complemented the party bites, which included caviar-topped oysters flown in fresh from the East Coast, sushi rolls, signature spicy tuna crispy rice and snack-size cheeseburgers.

Other summer must-haves? Colorful parasols and individual handheld fans, of course. Both were the ultimate party swag and worked in tandem with large outdoor cooling units at Hudson House. Party vibes were made complete by DJ Mei.

The well-dressed and melt-proof crowd included former football players Jelani Hawkins and Spencer Johnson, Univision National correspondent Monica Lehmann, KPRC’s Derrick Shore, Brandon Bourque, FaceForward Cosmetics owner Andrea Simmons, Mardochee Jean, owner of Vignoble State LLC, John Domolky, Leon Brener, Kristen Cannon, Ellie Francisco, Ashley Seippel, Genevieve Carter and Devon Carter, Courtney Craig, Molly Mead, Liz Scofield, Andrea Simmons, Trey McCord, Ashley Seals, Christina Greene McAllen and David McAllen, Hoda Sana, Dr. Eric Ross, Mason Clark-Sadeghi, owner of the bars Melrose and Clarkwood and former Univision reporter Andrea Gomez.