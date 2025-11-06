in the pink luncheon 2025
Taylor Odlozil shares his caregiver’s story and welcomes son Weston to the stage. His wife Haley, who passed away from ovarian cancer, spoke at the event in 2016. (Photo courtesy of 209 Photo Booth)

In the Pink of Health co-chair Jamie Bolt, featured speakers Guiliana and Bill Rancic, co-chair Nicole Preston, and Justin Kendrick, Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, made impassioned pleas. (Photo courtesy of 209 Photo Booth)

More than 1000 supporters attended the "In the Pink" luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Liz Grimm, Carrie Lujan, Kelly Hoot and Cherie Diehl were some of the more than 1000 supporters at the In The Pink luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Society / Featured Parties

The Woodlands’ $9.1 Million Breast Cancer Fight — 25 Years Of In the Pink Proves Every Cancer Battle Takes a Village

Heart Wrenching Caregiver Story Shows a Different Side of the Breast Cancer Reality

BY //
More than 1,000 people, decked out in pink and teal, celebrated the 25th Anniversary of Memorial Hermann’s In the Pink of Health luncheon, breaking fundraising records in support of breast and ovarian cancer awareness and survivorship programs. 

Since its founding, In the Pink of Health has reinvested more than $9.1 million to reduce the incidence of breast and ovarian cancer and support survivors at the Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands.

Returning as emcee, Dana Tyson of 99.1 Sunny Radio kept the energy high throughout the afternoon at The Woodlands Waterway Mariott. Justin Kendrick, the  senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast, shared a heartfelt message about his family’s personal journey with breast cancer and underscored the importance of early detection. 

“Because of the efforts collectively in this room, the In the pink committees over this past 25 years, have donated $9.1 million back to this community,” Kendrick said. “Most of us know one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and that number is quickly growing to one in seven.

“However, we also know that the survivability of the disease is also improving. Let me be clear, mammograms are absolutely critical to early detection and life saving treatment.”

Event co-chairs Nicole Preston and Jamie Bolt took the stage, thanked sponsors and committee members, and reminded of of the local importance of their donations.

“Your meaningful contributions today enable us to invest in state of the art, technology, prevention efforts, community outreach, education and grants to our charity markets, and the best news yet is that it stays right here in Montgomery County,” Preston says.

Bolt echoed the importance of the impact of donations.

“When I think about what makes this event so special, it’s the heart behind it,” Bolt says. “The women and the men who show up year after year with generosity, compassion and a deep belief that we can make a difference right here in our community.”

Caregiver Heroes

The luncheon’s emotional centerpiece came from Taylor Odlozil, who shared his moving story as a  caregiver to his late wife Haley, an ovarian cancer warrior who spoke at In the Pink a decade ago. Their young son Weston joined him on stage to a standing ovation. 

“Every single cancer patient has a caregiver in it, for as much as the survivor is the hero,” Odlozil says. “A caregiver is right there every step of the way. Sometimes this caregiver is a spouse or child, other times it’s a friend, parent or a medical professional. No matter who it is, the easily overlooked job of being a caregiver is worthy of being celebrated.

“If you have been a caregiver before, you are a hero in the eyes of your loved one.”

The program closed with special guests Giuliana and Bill Rancic, who shared their own journey with breast cancer and implored everyone to prioritize early detection and proactive support for loved ones facing  cancer. Giuliana, a breast cancer survivor,  created Fab-U-Wish. This organization partners with The Pink Agenda to grant wishes for those whose lives are touched by cancer.

Funds raised from this year’s In the Pink will be distributed in January to provide free mammograms, wigs and prostheses, fund breakthrough technologies, and continue life-changing programs for patients and  survivors across Montgomery County. 

