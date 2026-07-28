A Star-Spangled Night at Klyde Warren Park Celebrates 250 Years and a Bright Future Ahead in Dallas
Inside the Beloved Park's Annual Independence Day Festivities
By Billy Fong //
Photography Kelly Alexander Photography
Kit Sawers, Kristin Hallam, Steve Kimball, James Hallam, Fanchon & Howard Hallam, Louise Hallam, Kevin Riley (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Bill Rolley, Tracy Wallner, Rick Seaney, Bob Wallner, Inez Seaney, Stephanie Stevens, Jack Stevens (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Tiffany & Wade Jones, Bryan & Allison Whitfield, Elizabeth Whitfield (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Jesse Moreno, Ava Moreno, James & Kristin Hallam, Nelly Carreño (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Bill Rolley, Julia Monter, Elliott Bouillion Jr., Kayla Riley (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Carol Chhutani, Aiden Chhutani, Sheila & Jesse Jackson (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
The Presentation of the Colors by American Legion Post 21 (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
James & Kristin Hallam, Kit Sawers, Howard Hallam (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Elliott Bouillion Jr., Daniel Hoverman, Bill Rolley (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Jesse Moreno, Larry Bankston, Maxie Johnson (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Kemp Sawers, Jim Lancaster, Erica Lancaster (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Steve Kemble, Kristin & James Hallam (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Monica & Brent Christopher (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
CBS Texas handing out American flags (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Brandon Navarro, Chuck Steelman (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
7_4_26_KWP_Fourth_July-1268 (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Ryan Mitchell and Family (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Mike & Barbara Lynn (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Billy Fong, Kit Sawers (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Emerald City Band 3 (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Emerald City Band 2 (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
The Miyama Family (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Emerald City Band (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Deno Taglioli (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
This Independence Day at Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park was a celebration for a multitude of reasons.
Of course, the night sky was filled with lights in honor of the U.S. semiquincentennial, but it was also still buzzing from the announcement a week prior of an expansion that will add nearly two acres of public space to what many have begun to affectionately call the city’s town square. Another reason many friends and donors of the Klyde Warren Park had come that evening was to toast President and CEO, Kit Sawers. She had announced in the spring that she would be leaving her post to join the team at Southern Methodist University.
But back to the festivities that I braved the heat to attend and see some glorious fireworks. More than 75,000 guests gathered that day for the City of Dallas’ Official Independence Day Celebration Presented by Texas Capital, transforming the Park and surrounding streets into a sea of red, white and blue in celebration of America’s 250th birthday. The evening was led by honorary chairs Ben E. Keith Company and the Kristin and James Hallam Family, whose generosity helped make the celebration one of the Park’s biggest and most memorable Independence Day events to date.
While tens of thousands of guests spread blankets across the lawn, danced to live music and enjoyed family activities throughout the Park, approximately 500 sponsors, civic leaders and friends of the Park gathered in the Ben Abbott & Associates VIP Area.
Following the Presentation of the Colors by American Legion Post 21 and a flyover by four F-35 aircraft from the 457th Fighter Squadron as part of the Dallas-Fort Worth America 250 celebration, CBS Texas anchor Nelly Carreño welcomed guests and guided the evening’s program. Entertainment sponsor Emerald City Band had the crowd singing and dancing before Carreño returned to the stage to keep the energy high and lead the official countdown with Dallas City Council Member Jesse Moreno.
The evening concluded with the Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Crescent Row and Oncor. Throughout the show, fireworks launched from the rooftop of the Muse Family Performance Pavilion, dazzling guests across the Park. For the grand finale, choreographed to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, fireworks also erupted from the First United Bank building, creating a breathtaking display that framed both ends of the Park and lit up the Dallas skyline.
This year’s celebration was made possible through the generosity of presenting sponsor Texas Capital, honorary chairs Ben E. Keith Company and the Kristin and James Hallam Family, production sponsor LiveLight and numerous community partners. While tens of thousands of guests spread blankets across the lawn, danced to live music and enjoyed family activities throughout the Park, approximately 500 sponsors, civic leaders and friends of the Park gathered in the Ben Abbott & Associates VIP Area. Some of the VIP guests I spotted that night included Cheryl and John Hall, Tucker Hayes, Chris Heinbaugh, Leslie and Doug Hoy, Mitchell Brown, Walter and Karen Levy, Nathan Vernon, Colleen and Eric Nelson, and Cynthia Smoot.
Looking ahead, what’s next? Well, hopefully we’ll see you at Klyde Warren Park’s signature annual fundraiser, Party in the Park Presented by PwC, on Thursday, October 8.
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