Houston’s Writers Ball Spotlights Mr. Texas, Making Authors The Stars — Talk About Leaving An Inprint

What: 2025 Inprint Poets & Writers Ball

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: The one-of-a-kind black-tie event raised more than $530,000 in support of the Houston literary arts that will go towards all of Inprint’s programs. The funds raised at the Poets & Writers Ball directly support everything from fellowships and prizes for emerging writers to workshops and performances that reach more than 15,000 readers and writers every year.

Applause to chairs Brittany Sakowitz Kushner and Kevin Kushner, who drew close to 450 attendees and raised a record-breaking amount to support the literary arts in the Houston area. The event featured Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright, best known for The Looming Tower and Mr. Texas. Wright captivated the audience with a storytelling-filled discussion, delving into his prolific writing career from his time reporting in the Middle East to his work in Austin’s Capitol building.

Wright shared valuable insights into his creative process, including how he searches for The Mule — the central character that drives a story — across different mediums such as journalism, fiction and songwriting. Ending his talk on a personal note, Wright treated everyone to a special a cappella performance of an original song about Texas.

Before dinner, the evening showcased rising literary talent with readings from three writers who have benefited from Inprint fellowships and prizes. Nick Almeida, a PhD candidate in the University of Houston’s creative writing program, shared excerpts from his chapbook Masterplans. Dino Enrique Piacentini, a former Inprint Fellow, read from his novel Invasion of the Daffodils, and Stalina Emmanuelle Villarreal, a poet and literary translator, presented selections from their debut collection Watcha. These salon-style readings celebrated the diverse voices Inprint nurtures.

Valentine’s Gifts & Décor Swipe



















Next

Writing fans then enjoyed a gourmet dinner created by Annie Cafe & Bar chef emeritus Robert Del Grande with a menu inspired by Wright’s novel Mr. Texas. Each table was uniquely decorated with literary themes including tributes to Texas, banned books, Surrealist art and works from authors such as Larry McMurtry and Percival Everett.

The Inprint event’s success was made possible by generous donors, including Karen and Mike Brisch, Heather Brown and Henry Segelke.

PC Seen: Inprint executive director Rich Levy, Chinhui Juhn and Eddie Allen, Laura Calaway, Bettie Cartwright, Mark Wawro and Melanie Gray, Mark Deaton and Brad Telford, Sarah Flournoy, Cece and Mack Fowler, Debbie Gary, Matt Henneman and Kimberly Cutchall, Elaine Howard, Sis and Hasty Johnson, Katie Nikita and Atman Shukla, , Cyvia Wolff, Marc Grossberg, and Gail and Stephen Zaruba.