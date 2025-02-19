Houston’s Writers Ball Spotlights Mr. Texas, Making Authors The Stars — Talk About Leaving An Inprint

Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Ball
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
01
17

Inprint Poets & Writers chairs Brittany Sakowitz Kushner & Kevin Kushner at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

02
17

Lawrence Wright, Rich Levy at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

03
17

Dino Enrique Piacentini, Stalina Emmanuelle Villarreal, Nick Almeida at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

04
17

Andrea White, Kelsi White, Lynn Goode at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

05
17

Matt Henneman & Kimberly Cutchall at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

06
17

Melanie Gray & Mark Wawro at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

07
17

Trey & Chris Bryan at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

08
17

Matthew Dr. Gulchin Ergun at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

09
17

Liara Tamani & Larry Animashaun at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
17

Richard Schechter & Olivia Thomas at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

11
17

Miles & Marie Matter at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

12
17

Melissa McDonnell Lujan, Misty Matin, Chris Goins at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

13
17

Bob & Gracie Cavnar at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

14
17

Hank Segelke & Heather Brown at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

15
17

Imprint Board President Chinhui Juhn & Eddie Allen at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

16
17

Karen & Mike Brisch at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

17
17

Oliver Zaruba, Gail & Stephen Zaruba at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Ball
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Writers Ball Spotlights Mr. Texas, Making Authors The Stars — Talk About Leaving An Inprint

A One Of a Kind Black-Tie Affair

BY Camryn Bacon // 02.19.25
Inprint Poets & Writers chairs Brittany Sakowitz Kushner & Kevin Kushner at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Lawrence Wright, Rich Levy at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Dino Enrique Piacentini, Stalina Emmanuelle Villarreal, Nick Almeida at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Andrea White, Kelsi White, Lynn Goode at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Matt Henneman & Kimberly Cutchall at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Melanie Gray & Mark Wawro at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Trey & Chris Bryan at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Matthew Dr. Gulchin Ergun at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Liara Tamani & Larry Animashaun at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Richard Schechter & Olivia Thomas at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Miles & Marie Matter at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Melissa McDonnell Lujan, Misty Matin, Chris Goins at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Bob & Gracie Cavnar at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Hank Segelke & Heather Brown at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Imprint Board President Chinhui Juhn & Eddie Allen at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Karen & Mike Brisch at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Oliver Zaruba, Gail & Stephen Zaruba at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
1
17

Inprint Poets & Writers chairs Brittany Sakowitz Kushner & Kevin Kushner at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

2
17

Lawrence Wright, Rich Levy at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

3
17

Dino Enrique Piacentini, Stalina Emmanuelle Villarreal, Nick Almeida at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

4
17

Andrea White, Kelsi White, Lynn Goode at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

5
17

Matt Henneman & Kimberly Cutchall at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

6
17

Melanie Gray & Mark Wawro at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

7
17

Trey & Chris Bryan at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

8
17

Matthew Dr. Gulchin Ergun at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

9
17

Liara Tamani & Larry Animashaun at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
17

Richard Schechter & Olivia Thomas at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

11
17

Miles & Marie Matter at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

12
17

Melissa McDonnell Lujan, Misty Matin, Chris Goins at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

13
17

Bob & Gracie Cavnar at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

14
17

Hank Segelke & Heather Brown at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

15
17

Imprint Board President Chinhui Juhn & Eddie Allen at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

16
17

Karen & Mike Brisch at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

17
17

Oliver Zaruba, Gail & Stephen Zaruba at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

What: 2025 Inprint Poets & Writers Ball

Where: River Oaks Country Club 

PC Moment: The one-of-a-kind black-tie event raised more than $530,000 in support of the Houston literary arts that will go towards all of Inprint’s programs. The funds raised at the Poets & Writers Ball directly support everything from fellowships and prizes for emerging writers to workshops and performances that reach more than 15,000 readers and writers every year.

Applause to chairs Brittany Sakowitz Kushner and Kevin Kushner, who drew close to 450 attendees and raised a record-breaking amount to support the literary arts in the Houston area. The event featured Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright, best known for The Looming Tower and Mr. Texas. Wright captivated the audience with a storytelling-filled discussion, delving into his prolific writing career from his time reporting in the Middle East to his work in Austin’s Capitol building.

Wright shared valuable insights into his creative process, including how he searches for The Mule — the central character that drives a story — across different mediums such as journalism, fiction and songwriting. Ending his talk on a personal note, Wright treated everyone to a special a cappella performance of an original song about Texas.

Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Lawrence Wright and Inprint executive director Rich Levy share a moment at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Before dinner, the evening showcased rising literary talent with readings from three writers who have benefited from Inprint fellowships and prizes. Nick Almeida, a PhD candidate in the University of Houston’s creative writing program, shared excerpts from his chapbook Masterplans. Dino Enrique Piacentini, a former Inprint Fellow, read from his novel Invasion of the Daffodils, and Stalina Emmanuelle Villarreal, a poet and literary translator, presented selections from their debut collection Watcha. These salon-style readings celebrated the diverse voices Inprint nurtures.

Valentine’s Gifts & Décor

Swipe
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Dino Enrique Piacentini, Stalina Emmanuelle Villarreal, Nick Almeida at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Writing fans then enjoyed a gourmet dinner created by Annie Cafe & Bar chef emeritus Robert Del Grande with a menu inspired by Wright’s novel Mr. Texas. Each table was uniquely decorated with literary themes including tributes to Texas, banned books, Surrealist art and works from authors such as Larry McMurtry and Percival Everett.

The Inprint event’s success was made possible by generous donors, including Karen and Mike Brisch, Heather Brown and Henry Segelke.

Inprint Poets & Writers Ball 2025
Andrea White, Kelsi White, Lynn Goode at the 2025 Poets & Writers Ball held at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

PC Seen:  Inprint executive director Rich Levy, Chinhui Juhn and Eddie Allen, Laura Calaway, Bettie CartwrightMark Wawro and Melanie Gray, Mark Deaton and Brad Telford, Sarah Flournoy, Cece and Mack Fowler, Debbie Gary, Matt Henneman and Kimberly Cutchall, Elaine Howard, Sis and Hasty Johnson, Katie Nikita and Atman Shukla, , Cyvia Wolff, Marc Grossberg, and Gail and Stephen Zaruba.

Special Series
Presented by The Woodlands

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary

The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
read full series

Curated Collection

Swipe
6039 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6039 Glendora Avenue
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas Arts District
FOR SALE

1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
1747 Leonard Street #1401
3327 Mockingbird Lane
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3327 Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3327 Mockingbird Lane
6428 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6428 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,725,000 Learn More about this property
John Canterbury
This property is listed by: John Canterbury (214) 912-6404 Email Realtor
6428 Tulip Lane
4130 Cochran Chapel
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4130 Cochran Chapel
Dallas, TX

$8,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
4130 Cochran Chapel
2933 Fondren Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

2933 Fondren Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
2933 Fondren Drive
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
5100 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5100 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$23,500,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Trowbridge
This property is listed by: Rachel Trowbridge (214) 395-3702 Email Realtor
5100 Park Lane
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,150,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
14700 Kiawah Way
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

14700 Kiawah Way
Malakoff, TX

$1,999,999 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
14700 Kiawah Way
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Ann Zelley
This property is listed by: Carol Ann Zelley (214) 668-0503 Email Realtor
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X