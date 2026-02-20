New York Times Best-Selling Author’s Powerful Inprint Speech Divides a River Oaks Crowd — Lauren Groff Comes Strong

In the world of fundraising events for nonprofits, Houston’s Inprint Poets & Writers Ball stands out from the burgeoning throng with its unique and thrilling on-theme programming — readings from Inprint alumni and a presentation by a prize-winning/best-selling author.

New York Times best-selling author Lauren Groff served as the headliner of the 2026 black-tie dinner, held at River Oaks Country Club. The author of The Vaster Wilds, Fates & Furies, Arcadia and The Monsters of Templeton, as well as the story collections Florida and Delicate Edible Birds, opted not to read from one of her works but rather spoke on the power and importance of the written word.

Her impassioned talk over coffee and dessert stressed that storytelling, art and literature are what make us human, build empathy and stand out as barometers for survival and courage in times of political and moral crisis, such as now. Her heartfelt comments on what she views as the approach of fascism in the United States, based in part on the banning of books and other censures, was met with cool reception by many in the audience of 370 as well as the enthused nodding of heads by others.

Chaired by Holly and Breen Haire, the multi-tiered evening raised more than $450,000 for Houston’s premier literary arts nonprofit organization.

The soirée began with salon style readings from three authors who were recipients of Inprint fellowships and prizes. Rosa Boshier González, Rohan Chhetri and Julia Guez rotated through various rooms of the country club where attendees had gathered for the author presentations.

Dinner followed in the ballroom, where table hosts cleverly dressed their tables in literary themes. The various motifs featured the famed Shakespeare and Company bookstore in Paris, The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, banned books, Surrealism and, of course, the work of Groff.

The marked Rich Levy‘s final gala as Inprint executive director, a post he has held for 31 years, leading the significant growth of Inprint’s programs, revenue and staff in its mission to serve the reading and writing community. He was surprised with the reveal of the Rich Levy Inprint Poetry Buskers Endowment, insuring that the program will continue into perpetuity.

Joining in the presentation to Levy were Presidents Council member Franci Neely, who spearheaded the campaign that raised more than $132,000; board president Chinhui Juhn, board member and former president Kevin Lewis, and advisory board member Michael Zilkha.

PC Seen: Christina Bryan Trey Peacock, Yini Collette, Kimberly Cutchall and Matt Henneman, Mary S and Jack Dawson, Consuelo Duroc-Danner, Vicky and Anthony Estrera, Debbie Gary, Marc Grossberg, Limor and Stuart Smith, Diana Strassmann and Jeff Smisek, and Lillie Robertson.