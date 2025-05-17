The Woodlands’ New Community Champions Revealed — See the Difference-Making 2025 Class Making The Walk

Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes stand with Missy Herndon. Greenberg and Byrnes are chairing The Walk gala for the third year in a row. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Robert Alvizo, assistant manager at BOSS, and Marjorie Saenz, manager at BOSS, attend the introduction of Community Champions at Amerigo’s. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

Missy Herndon stands with Carol and Todd Durkee, honorary chairs for The Walk in 2025. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

Jim Carman of Howard Hughes walked the runway in 2024 as a Community Champion at Interfaith’s The Walk gala. (Photo by Daniela Weaver)

Jim Parisi, president of CHI St. Luke’s, is a community member who will be part of the Runway Finale at The Walk gala in August. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

A couple makes a stylish entrance on the runway during The Walk gala in 2024, celebrating community and fashion. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

A group of friends dressed up and enjoying the excitement of The Walk gala in 2024. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

Interfaith’s 2025 Community Champions and fashion partners were revealed at Amerigo’s in The Woodlands. Anything but quietly. With a packed crowd and palpable energy, Interfaith’s president and CEO Missy Herndon delivered heartfelt praise for the new class.

“This year’s community champions have positively impacted and consistently serve our community,” Herndon says. “While their backgrounds are all unique, they all give from their hearts and prioritize the needs of others.”

Herndon then introduced the 2025 honorees of Jason Higham, Barry Blanton, Catie Fuller, Alison Henderson, Dr. Adrienne Blessing and Jim Parisi.

Each of these new Community Champions has supported Interfaith’s mission through both personal engagement and professional leadership.

“They’ve all been incredible — not just individually, but through the work they do in their organizations too,” Herndon notes. “You’ll hear more about them in the coming weeks, but we want to shower them with love and appreciation.”

A Runway with Purpose

The Walk, Interfaith’s annual gala, is no ordinary runway show. This year, the New York-style fashion event will feature elegant designs from The Woodlands’ Pell 1990 for the ladies and Market Street‘s BOSS Menswear for the gentlemen. Courtney Pell, owner of Pell 1960, is producing the show in partnership with Market Street general manager Noemi Gonzales.

All six Community Champions will take the spotlight in the Runway Finale, which leads everyone into the after-party. With confetti canons, community icons and local fashions, this stylish affair in The Woodlands balances glamour with purpose. It also features the fan-favorite Best Dressed Competition, which raised $67,000 last year. Nominations open on August 1.

“The Walk provides critical funds to programs that prevent homelessness and hunger,” Parisi says. “It also provides school supplies to children, grocery deliveries to home-bound seniors and many more. There’s no better organization or cause to stand behind.”

Chaired by Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes for the third year in a row, The Walk’s proceeds support Interfaith’s wide range of programs and services that assist individuals and families in crisis. Carol and Todd Durkee are the honorary chairs for the event this August.

Through Interfaith, families and individuals facing unexpected challenges receive help with basic needs, preventing food insecurity and homelessness. Senior adults benefit from services that help them age in place, and all residents can access wrap-around programs designed to help them overcome challenging circumstances and regain self-sufficiency.

The Walk will takes place on Saturday, August 23 from 6 pm to midnight at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center. For more information, go here.