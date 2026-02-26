The Woodlands’ New Hometown Heroes Are Revealed With Dan Crenshaw Shaking Off Surgery To Attend

Floral arrangements and soft lighting welcome guests to the Interfaith Love Thy Neighbor gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

More than 180 Hometown Heroes have been named since the program began in 1999. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Interfaith CEO Missy Herndon and gala chair Linsey Bibler at the 2026 Interfaith Love Thy Neighbor gala. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Guests share a moment together during the Interfaith Love Thy Neighbor gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

The ballroom crowd gathers as remarks are delivered during the Interfaith Love Thy Neighbor gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Gala chair Linsey Bibler at Interfaith's Love Thy Neighbor gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Linda Nelson (far left), Congressman Dan Crenshaw (center) and CEO Missy Herndon (far right) with the 2026 Hometown Heroes inductees Jim Carman, Michelle Little, Lonny Soza, Elvira Graham, David Bernard representing Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Ann Wolford representing In the Pink of Health, John Powers and Laran Cone. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Service took center stage at Interfaith’s Love Thy Neighbor gala with supporters raising $950,000 and honored six new Hometown Heroes at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel. Board chair Julie Mayrant emphasized the purpose of Interfaith’s work in the community.

“The idea was to bring the civic, corporate and spiritual worlds together to build a more loving community through service,” Mayrant says. She applauded Interfaith‘s 53-year legacy of caring and thanked supporters for their generosity toward families and seniors.

The tradition of honoring local leaders dates back decades. At the 1999 Interfaith gala, organizers named 25 Hometown Heroes in honor of The Woodlands’ 25th anniversary. Since then, more than 180 individuals and organizations have received the distinction.

This year, four individuals, a couple and two organizations joined their ranks. The 2026 Hometown Heroes are Jim Carman, Laran Cone, Michelle Little, John Powers, Lonny Soza and Elvira Graham, In the Pink of Health and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw attended the event and presented commendations recognizing the new Hometown Heroes’ contributions. He did so just hours after surgery to repair an ulnar nerve (which controls movement and feeling in the hand, ring finger and pinky finger).

“It’s an honor to be here with the Hometown Heroes, who serve our community in ways that matter,” Crenshaw says. “Each one has made a lasting impact to help The Woodlands remain the exceptional place that we cherish.”

Putting Funds to Work for the Community

Will Murphy energized the room as auctioneer for the live auction. Several spectacular items drew strong bidding throughout the evening.

One highlight was an exclusive dinner at Austin Simmons’ Charolais. The highly anticipated restaurant from the former Tris chef is set to open this spring in Hughes Landing. Bidding climbed to $150,000 for a multi-course meal for 10 people. Those funds will allow Interfaith to continue its work across Montgomery County.

Interfaith CEO Missy Herndon reminded everyone how extensive that need remains.

“We provided holiday gifts and cheer to over 11,000 children and adults,” Herndon says. “We supported over 23,500 seniors with financial assistance, grocery delivery for those who were homebound and daily activities at senior low-income housing complexes right here in our community.”

Interfaith also invests in education. The organization offers ESL and financial budgeting classes to help neighbors build stability and confidence.

Through its Kids for Kids school supplies program, Interfaith equips vulnerable children for the classroom. The program provides more than 2,500 students with new backpacks filled with school-specific supplies. Each kid also receives a first day outfit from the Interfaith Hand Me Up shop. In addition, the Food Backpack program sends meals home with hungry school-aged children each weekend.

Nearly $1 million was raised in one night. But the real measure will be felt in classrooms, kitchens and senior housing complexes across Montgomery County.