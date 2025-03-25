Hometown Heroes Interfaith Amy Torres, Amy Young, Nicole Murphy, Julia Dell, Elvira Graham
Amy Torres, Amy Young, Nicole Murphy, Julia Dell and Elvira Graham at the 2025 Hometown Heroes Celebration of Excellence at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Hometown Hero Grant Irons with Kim Bailey and Brad Bailey at the 2025 Celebration of Excellence. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

The newly anointed 2025 Hometown Heroes. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Heroes Dr. Ann Snyder, Nelda Blair and Cathy Brady at the Celebration of Excellence gala recognizing Hometown Heroes. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Leigh Ann Carman and Jim Carman with Angela and Bret Strong at the Hometown Heroes Celebration of Excellence gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Twenty-six years of Hometown Heroes were recognized at the Celebration of Excellence gala. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Patti Rivela and Dr. Lucian Rivela at Interfaith's 2025 Celebration of Excellence gala recognizing Hometown Heroes. (Photo by Alexander Cross Photography)

Lela Cooper, Kim Grimes, Donna Statham, Bonnie Schuetz, Nancy Costello and Terry Lowrance at Interfaith's Celebration of Excellence, recognizing Hometown Heroes. Schuetz was named a Hometown Hero in 2004. (Photo courtesy of Terry Lowrance)

Society / Featured Parties

The Woodlands’ New Hometown Heroes Get Their Spotlight Moment — True Community Difference Makers Revealed

Not All Heroes Wear Capes

BY // 03.25.25
Amy Torres, Amy Young, Nicole Murphy, Julia Dell and Elvira Graham at the 2025 Hometown Heroes Celebration of Excellence at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Hometown Hero Grant Irons with Kim Bailey and Brad Bailey at the 2025 Celebration of Excellence. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

The newly anointed 2025 Hometown Heroes. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Heroes Dr. Ann Snyder, Nelda Blair and Cathy Brady at the Celebration of Excellence gala recognizing Hometown Heroes. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Leigh Ann Carman and Jim Carman with Angela and Bret Strong at the Hometown Heroes Celebration of Excellence gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Twenty-six years of Hometown Heroes were recognized at the Celebration of Excellence gala. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Patti Rivela and Dr. Lucian Rivela at Interfaith's 2025 Celebration of Excellence gala recognizing Hometown Heroes. (Photo by Alexander Cross Photography)

Lela Cooper, Kim Grimes, Donna Statham, Bonnie Schuetz, Nancy Costello and Terry Lowrance at Interfaith's Celebration of Excellence, recognizing Hometown Heroes. Schuetz was named a Hometown Hero in 2004. (Photo courtesy of Terry Lowrance)

Six extraordinary individuals and organizations were honored as Hometown Heroes at Interfaith of The Woodlands’ annual Celebration of Excellence gala. Held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, the event brought together 600 Interfaith supporters who raised nearly $650,000 to support Interfaith’s mission. These critical funds will provide essential resources for individuals and families in crisis, including food, shelter, clothing vouchers, rent and mortgage assistance, utility aid and job placements.

Hometown Heroes 2025 Interfaith
Twenty-six years of Hometown Heroes gathered at the Celebration of Excellence gala. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

Julie Lile and Jen McDonald chaired this year’s gala, dedicated to honoring outstanding Hometown Heroes who have made significant contributions to the community. The chic 1970s-inspired decor also honored the era in which Interfaith was founded.

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw introduced each hero.

“It’s nights like this that remind us that people make The Woodlands one of the best places to live in Texas and our country,” Crenshaw says. “Leaders, mentors, volunteers and the organizations dedicated to making life better for those around them — that’s what we’re here to celebrate.”

“To our Hometown Heroes, your work doesn’t just make a difference. It defines the character of this community.”

Hometown Heroes Interfaith 2025 Ann Snyder, Nelda Blair, Cathy Brady
Heroes Dr. Ann Snyder, Nelda Blair and Cathy Brady at the Celebration of Excellence gala recognizing Hometown Heroes. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

26 Years of Hometown Heroes

The tradition of honoring Hometown Heroes began in 1999 during The Woodlands’ 25th anniversary. It recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the community.

Each year, Interfaith selects new Hometown Heroes for their leadership, volunteerism and dedication to preserving the vision of The Woodlands’ original founder George Mitchell. Honorees come from diverse backgrounds, including philanthropy, business, public service and nonprofit work. But all are united in their efforts to improve the lives of residents in The Woodlands.

The 2025 Hometown Heroes are Cathy Brady, Jim Rapp, Jim Wendt, Nick Wolda, Truluck’s The Woodlands and YES to YOUTH.

2025 Hometown Heroes Interfaith
The newly anointed 2025 Hometown Heroes. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Cross Photography)

A Community That Gives Back

“We are grateful for the support from our entire community, from the original visionaries of The Woodlands to new residents,” Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon says. “The Celebration of Excellence brings everyone together in the name of service, giving and celebrating our amazing heroes.

“What you don’t get to see are the smiles of the little girls and boys. You don’t see the faces of the men and women when they receive food or a bag of groceries. Or when they get a warm coat or a new backpack. Or the relief when a parent or a student knows they can stay in their home because of our support.

“The thanks goes to all of you. You make the difference.”

Interfaith of The Woodlands is a nonprofit social service agency providing numerous programs and services to meet the needs of The Woodlands and surrounding areas. Since 1973, Interfaith has been a pillar of support for families and individuals in crisis.

