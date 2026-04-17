The Woodlands’ Caring Awards Recognize Those Who Lift a Community — Interfaith’s 30-Year Strong Mission Gets a Boost

Anita Phillips, Dr. Emily Liska and Missy Herndon at the Women Empowering Women luncheon at The Peach Orchard. (Photo courtesy Porterhouse Portraits)

Missy Herndon, left, and Michelle Little of Waste Management at the Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard benefiting Interfaith Community Clinic. (Photo courtesy Porterhouse Portraits)

Missy Herndon, left, and Dr. Adrienne Blessing at the Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard benefiting Interfaith Community Clinic. (Photo courtesy Porterhouse Portraits)

Taryn Leto of Tiny Haven Design and Amerigo’s owner Tina Kosh Goodson at The Peach Orchard for the Women Empowering Women event supporting Interfaith Community Clinic. (Photo courtesy Tina Goodson)

The panel of speakers gathers at The Peach Orchard during Interfaith Community Clinic’s Women Empowering Women event. (Photo courtesy Porterhouse Portraits)

Thirty years ago, a neighbor’s illness in The Woodlands sparked a mission to provide care for those without it and that mission continues to grow today. The Women Empowering Women luncheon, hosted by Interfaith Community Clinic, revealed its 2026 awards and featured a women’s health and wellness panel. The clinic celebrates 30 years of serving neighbors with mental and physical health needs.

Interfaith Community Clinic traces its beginnings to 1996, when local physician Dr. Joel Kerschenbaum’s neighbor fell ill without health care coverage. He created a plan to provide quality health care for those in need.

Today, the clinic operates from a standalone facility and offers appointments five days a week. It supports nearly 7,000 visits annually. About 17 percent of Montgomery County residents do not have insurance, underscoring the need for accessible care.

“This is truly a place where people can seek health care to help them live healthier lives,” board chair Dr. Rachel Marek says. “We are so appreciative for the support of all the major hospital systems in our area.”

In 2025, patients received medical treatment and counseling through clinics in Oak Ridge North and Cut and Shoot. A new satellite clinic in Conroe’s Miracle City expanded access. A recent Healthy Kids Festival at CISD’s Sam Houston Elementary also helped reach more families, including some in the unhoused population.

Those Who Care

Interfaith Community Clinic recognized several individuals and organizations for their impact at the luncheon. Dr. Emily Liska received the 2026 Woman Who Cares award, while Ed Kleist was named Volunteer Who Cares. The Junior League of The Woodlands, Inc. was honored as the Partner Who Cares.

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The luncheon featured a Women’s Health and Wellness panel, with speakers sharing their expertise and perspective on empowering women through health.

Panelists included Dr. Adrienne Blessing of Concierge Health Partners, Dr. Anita Gill of The Gill Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology and Dr. Loren Rourke of Woodlands Breast Care. Dr. Cassandra K. Schakett of Houston Methodist Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates also participated, along with nutritionist and personal trainer Lauren Gleisberg Lococo.

Event chair Dr. Blessing reminded attendees that empowerment begins with personal well-being.

“One very simple — and often overlooked — way that we can empower ourselves is through our health,” Blessing says. “Your health is your greatest asset, and it deserves attention.”

She noted that women, especially mothers, often prioritize others first.

“We are incredibly good at taking care of others — our children, our friends, our parents and even our adult children,” Blessing says. “Your health, energy, longevity and well-being matters. When you feel well — physically, mentally and emotionally — you show up differently in your life.”

Thirty years after it began, Interfaith Community Clinic continues to expand its reach, meeting a need that remains as urgent as ever in The Woodlands area.