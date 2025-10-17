Italian Mania Transforms Storied River Oaks Club Into Rollicking Scene — And a Master Jeweler Surprises

Chairs Franelle Rogers and Cheryl Byington make the scene at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The music, the fashion, the fun. . . The Italian Cultural & Community Center’s ” Saluti da Torino” luncheon filled the River Oaks Country Club ballroom with frivolity and most things Italian including honoree Franco Valobra. Valobra is a native of Torino, which was the first capital of Italy.

It was a joyous midday affair with energy pulsating through the clutch of more than 300 celebrants. In many ways, it felt like the first event of the season with enthusiastic greetings and tales of summer adventures coursing through the throng. And it was a lively win for chairs Cheryl Arolfo Byington and Franelle Rogers and honorary chair Rosanette Cullen.

There were several highlights of the gathering beginning with a surprise serenade of two lively Italian songs, sung in Italian, by the talented Miguel Delabarca and Maria Daniela. Puccini’s “O mio babbino caro” by soprano Alexa Stracener, accompanied by concert pianist Lucrezia Slomp, dazzled later. This was one moment in which the lively crowd settled down as the music was hauntingly beautiful.

But the biggest surprise of all was Valobra, not only a master jeweler but also a master of entertainment. Rather than a lengthy thank you, the man who shares his time between New Orleans and Houston invited everyone to play True or False with questions about Italy.

The winning tables received a great bottle of Italian wine. It was a raucous and deliciously fun interlude in luncheon proceedings.

The program included remarks from Consul General of Italy Mauro Lorenzini and Italian Cultural & Community Center executive Erika Myers. KPRC Channel 2’s dashing Owen Conflenti reprised his role as emcee for the eight time.

Another highlight of the day was the smashing fashion presentation of designer Fabiana Filippi’s Spring 2026 collection presented by Houston’s own Elizabeth Anthony.

PC Seen: Nancy Valobra, Julie Roberts, Gina and Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Patti Murphy, Debbie Festari, Denise Monteleone, Joella and Steve Mach, Lu Caltagrione, Mignon Gill, Saula Valente, Leesha Elsenbrook, Robert Sakowitz, Joanne King Herring, Tina and Dan Silvestri, Constable Alan Rosen, Laurie Krohn, Bill Stubbs, and Rosalie Gusemano.