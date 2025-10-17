Italian Mania Transforms Storied River Oaks Club Into Rollicking Scene — And a Master Jeweler Surprises

Franco and Nancy Valobra photo by Daniel Ortiz
Franelle Rogers and Cheryl Byington photo by Daniel Ortiz
Devinder and Gina Bhatia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jennifer Roosth, Laurie Krohn, Katherine Warren photo by Daniel Ortiz
Franco Valobra, Eriake Myers, Cheryl Byington, Rose Cullen, Franelle Rogers photo by Daniel Ortiz
Mignon Gil, Patricia Rorshach photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kristen Cannon, Jayne Johnston photo by Daniel Ortiz
Karen Remington, Cheryl Byington, Saula Valente and Patti Murphy photo by Daniel Ortiz
Julie Roberts and Jennifer Graves photo by Daniel Ortiz
Julian Fertitta, Regina Rogers, Joanne King Herring photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ann Ayre and Bethany Buchanan photo by Daniel Ortiz
Joella and Steve Mach photo by Daniel Ortiz
Odilia and Owen Conflenti
Alan Stein and Constable Alan Rosen photo by Daniel Ortiz
Franelle Rogers and Robert Sakowitz photo by Daniel Ortiz
Donna Lewis and Denise Monteleone photo by Daniel Ortiz
Parissa and Mahzad Mohajer photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debbie Festari, Freddie Minahan photo by Daniel Ortiz
Andrea and Spagnoletti photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elizabeth Keeler, Tracy Morris , Jessica Beinart, Elizabeth Edwards photo by Daniel Ortiz
01
20

Honoree Franco Valobra and wife Nancy Valobra strike a pose at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
20

Chairs Franelle Rogers and Cheryl Byington make the scene at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
20

Dr. Devinder & Gina Bhatia at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
20

Jennifer Roosth, Laurie Krohn, Katherine Warren at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
20

Franco Valobra, Erika Myers, Cheryl Byington, Rose Cullen, Franelle Rogers at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
20

Mignon Gil, Patricia Rorshach at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
20

Kristen Cannon, Jayne Johnston at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
20

Karen Remington, Cheryl Byington, Saula Valente and Patti Murphy at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
20

Elizabeth Anthony's Julie Roberts, Jennifer Graves at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
20

Julian Fertitta, Regina Rogers, Joanne King Herring at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
20

Ann Ayre, Bethany Buchanan at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
20

Joella & Steve Mach at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
20

Odilia & Owen Conflenti at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
20

Alan Stein, Constable Alan Rosen at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
20

Franelle Rogers, Robert Sakowtiz at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
20

Donna Lewis, Denise Monteleone at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
20

Parissa Mohajer, Mahzad Mohajer at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
20

Debbie Festari, Freddie Minahan at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
20

Frank Spagnoletti, Andrea Spagnoletti at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
20

Elizabeth Keeler, Tracy Morris , Jessica Beinart, Elizabeth Edwards at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Franco and Nancy Valobra photo by Daniel Ortiz
Franelle Rogers and Cheryl Byington photo by Daniel Ortiz
Devinder and Gina Bhatia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jennifer Roosth, Laurie Krohn, Katherine Warren photo by Daniel Ortiz
Franco Valobra, Eriake Myers, Cheryl Byington, Rose Cullen, Franelle Rogers photo by Daniel Ortiz
Mignon Gil, Patricia Rorshach photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kristen Cannon, Jayne Johnston photo by Daniel Ortiz
Karen Remington, Cheryl Byington, Saula Valente and Patti Murphy photo by Daniel Ortiz
Julie Roberts and Jennifer Graves photo by Daniel Ortiz
Julian Fertitta, Regina Rogers, Joanne King Herring photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ann Ayre and Bethany Buchanan photo by Daniel Ortiz
Joella and Steve Mach photo by Daniel Ortiz
Odilia and Owen Conflenti
Alan Stein and Constable Alan Rosen photo by Daniel Ortiz
Franelle Rogers and Robert Sakowitz photo by Daniel Ortiz
Donna Lewis and Denise Monteleone photo by Daniel Ortiz
Parissa and Mahzad Mohajer photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debbie Festari, Freddie Minahan photo by Daniel Ortiz
Andrea and Spagnoletti photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elizabeth Keeler, Tracy Morris , Jessica Beinart, Elizabeth Edwards photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Italian Mania Transforms Storied River Oaks Club Into Rollicking Scene — And a Master Jeweler Surprises

A Joyous Affair With a Fun Game Of True Or False

BY //
Honoree Franco Valobra and wife Nancy Valobra strike a pose at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Franelle Rogers and Cheryl Byington make the scene at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Devinder & Gina Bhatia at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Roosth, Laurie Krohn, Katherine Warren at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Franco Valobra, Erika Myers, Cheryl Byington, Rose Cullen, Franelle Rogers at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mignon Gil, Patricia Rorshach at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristen Cannon, Jayne Johnston at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen Remington, Cheryl Byington, Saula Valente and Patti Murphy at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Anthony's Julie Roberts, Jennifer Graves at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julian Fertitta, Regina Rogers, Joanne King Herring at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Ayre, Bethany Buchanan at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joella & Steve Mach at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Odilia & Owen Conflenti at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alan Stein, Constable Alan Rosen at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Franelle Rogers, Robert Sakowtiz at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donna Lewis, Denise Monteleone at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Parissa Mohajer, Mahzad Mohajer at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Festari, Freddie Minahan at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Frank Spagnoletti, Andrea Spagnoletti at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Keeler, Tracy Morris , Jessica Beinart, Elizabeth Edwards at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
20

Honoree Franco Valobra and wife Nancy Valobra strike a pose at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
20

Chairs Franelle Rogers and Cheryl Byington make the scene at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
20

Dr. Devinder & Gina Bhatia at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
20

Jennifer Roosth, Laurie Krohn, Katherine Warren at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
20

Franco Valobra, Erika Myers, Cheryl Byington, Rose Cullen, Franelle Rogers at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
20

Mignon Gil, Patricia Rorshach at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
20

Kristen Cannon, Jayne Johnston at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
20

Karen Remington, Cheryl Byington, Saula Valente and Patti Murphy at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
20

Elizabeth Anthony's Julie Roberts, Jennifer Graves at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
20

Julian Fertitta, Regina Rogers, Joanne King Herring at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
20

Ann Ayre, Bethany Buchanan at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
20

Joella & Steve Mach at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
20

Odilia & Owen Conflenti at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
20

Alan Stein, Constable Alan Rosen at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
20

Franelle Rogers, Robert Sakowtiz at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
20

Donna Lewis, Denise Monteleone at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
20

Parissa Mohajer, Mahzad Mohajer at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
20

Debbie Festari, Freddie Minahan at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
20

Frank Spagnoletti, Andrea Spagnoletti at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
20

Elizabeth Keeler, Tracy Morris , Jessica Beinart, Elizabeth Edwards at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The music, the fashion, the fun. . .  The Italian Cultural & Community Center’s ” Saluti da Torino” luncheon filled the River Oaks Country Club ballroom with frivolity and most things Italian including honoree Franco Valobra. Valobra is a native of Torino, which was the first capital of Italy.

Jennifer Roosth, Laurie Krohn, Katherine Warren photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jennifer Roosth, Laurie Krohn, Katherine Warren at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It was a joyous midday affair with energy pulsating through the clutch of more than 300 celebrants. In many ways, it felt like the first event of the season with enthusiastic greetings and tales of summer adventures coursing through the throng. And it was a lively win for chairs Cheryl Arolfo Byington and Franelle Rogers and honorary chair Rosanette Cullen.

There were several highlights of the gathering beginning with a surprise serenade of two lively Italian songs, sung in Italian, by the talented Miguel Delabarca and Maria Daniela. Puccini’s “O mio babbino caro” by soprano Alexa Stracener, accompanied by concert pianist Lucrezia Slomp, dazzled later. This was one moment in which the lively crowd settled down as the music was hauntingly beautiful.

Julian Fertitta, Regina Rogers, Joanne King Herring photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bill Stubbs, Julian Fertitta, Regina Rogers, Joanne King Herring at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

But the biggest surprise of all was Valobra, not only a master jeweler but also a master of entertainment. Rather than a lengthy thank you, the man who shares his time between New Orleans and Houston invited everyone to play True or False with questions about Italy.

The winning tables received a great bottle of Italian wine. It was a raucous and deliciously fun interlude in luncheon proceedings.

Devinder and Gina Bhatia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr. Devinder & Gina Bhatia at the Italian Cultural & Community Center luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The program included remarks from Consul General of Italy Mauro Lorenzini and Italian Cultural & Community Center executive Erika Myers. KPRC Channel 2’s dashing Owen Conflenti reprised his role as emcee for the eight time.

Fall & Halloween Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025

Another highlight of the day was the smashing fashion presentation of designer Fabiana Filippi’s Spring 2026 collection presented by Houston’s own Elizabeth Anthony.

PC Seen: Nancy Valobra, Julie Roberts, Gina and Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Patti Murphy, Debbie Festari, Denise Monteleone, Joella and Steve Mach, Lu Caltagrione, Mignon Gill, Saula Valente, Leesha Elsenbrook, Robert Sakowitz, Joanne King Herring, Tina and Dan Silvestri, Constable Alan Rosen, Laurie Krohn, Bill Stubbs, and Rosalie Gusemano.

Featured Events
Kwiat
AVAILABLE AT Bachendorf's DISCOVER NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
1310 Delano Street
Open House
Modern Eado
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/19 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
10406 Raritan Drive
Shadow Oaks
FOR SALE

10406 Raritan Drive
Houston, TX

$510,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
10406 Raritan Drive
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Open House
Oak Estates
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/18 Saturday 12 - 3 PM

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
2530 River Ridge
Open House
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/19 Sunday 12 - 2 PM

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
5005 Chestnut Street
Open House
Bellaire
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/19 Sunday 2 - 4 PM & Sunday 2 - 5 PM

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$220,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
6310 Taggart Street #B
Open House
Camp Logan
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/19 Sunday 12 - 3 PM

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$279,950 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Open House
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/19 Sunday 12 - 2 PM

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
5706 Ariel Street
Open House
Meyerland
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/19 Sunday 2 - 5 PM

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1702 Utah Street #B
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/19 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
10713 Greenwillow Street
Open House
Willow Bend
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/19 Sunday 3 - 5 PM

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
5303 Grand Lake Street
Open House
Bellaire
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/19 Sunday 12 - 2 PM

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
9719 Atwell Drive
Open House
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/19 Sunday 3 - 5 PM

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulbrook
FOR SALE

5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulshear, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X